Web application firewall setup guide

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions

Minimize downtime and potential vulnerabilities caused by cyberattacks or web-app change events. Whether you're connecting with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi) and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). WAFs provide security capabilities that help businesses maintain availability to end users. It includes DDoS protection for application programming interfaces (APIs), REST services, websites, web applications, and web forms and protection against advanced botnet attacks. Verizon's Dual WAF solution empowers security operations teams to help minimize downtime and vulnerabilities stemming from attacks or change events in their applications. WAF helps your business remain available and online while delivering maximum functionality, capacity and security. With 124 Tbps of global network capacity, and more than 165+ points of presence connected to 6,000+ interconnects around the world, we block attacks before they can damage your infrastructure and reputation. *Check for up-to-date information. WAF includes rule sets, HTTP Rate Limiting and real-time analytics, which empowers you to respond almost instantly to security events. Protect your web applications against a variety of dangers, including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats, multilayered attacks and the largest DDoS attacks. Our unique dual WAF solution helps minimize risk, downtime and delays associated with a lack of information by providing predictability when pushing changes to production environments. Security operations teams can experiment with new rules against production traffic in alert mode, so fine-tuning occurs before promotion to block mode. Updated configurations are deployed within seconds. Roll back changes and push out updates within a few minutes, making security trials much more impactful and effective. Keep bad traffic out while allowing good traffic on your site with faster, configurable propagation; more accurate targeting; and a flexible penalty box to temporarily add the offending device/bot/user to a deny list. Protect your application layer, web forms and APIs so that you can remain online for business continuity. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Get the details on how Web Application Firewall works to help protect your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Help protect your web and mobile apps and API endpoints from bot-based threats, including fraudulent activity that can result in lost revenue. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. 10 Best Practices for Internet Security

10 best practices for internet security,Despite firewalls, antivirus software, security services, and identity protection, there are still many cybersecurity vulnerabilities that you should keep in mind to improve your internet security. Follow these 10 best internet security practices, or basic rules, in order to help maintain your business' security on the web. 1. Use secure passwords. You may (or may not) be surprised to find out that the three most common passwords are 123456, password and 12345678. Don't use those. The ideal password is a random collection of letters, numbers, and some symbols, but that's not a password that most people will be able to remember. To simplify things, a good rule of thumb is to include at least 1 number, 1 uppercase letter, and 1 symbol in whatever word(s) you choose to use. 2. Don't reuse passwords. This is a password mistake that most people don't think about. You never know exactly when a password is compromised. Most applications or software will make you change for your password every 6 months to a year for that reason. Don't use the same password across different accounts, either. If a hacker gets the password to one account, they have it for all accounts.This is one of the best security practices. 3. Be suspicious of external downloads and emails. Go with your gut on this one. If something smells fishy or feels off, it probably is. Phishing emails are designed to seem like they are being sent from a real person or company in order to obtain information from you. A spyware download may also look like a genuine file. Bogus security experts may also claim that your computer has a virus and that they'll take care of it for you—usually for a fee or remote access to your computer. If you think it's fake, don't even open it. You can try to determine if it's fake by looking for inconsistencies in the sender's address or subject line. 4. Keep an eye on the news for security incidents. As an example, look at Home Depot. A few years ago this home improvement company experienced a security breach that may have compromised up to . If you hear that one of your vendors was hacked, you should consider getting a new card with a new number. Yes, it's annoying to have to request one, even when you aren't sure if your card was compromised, but the security is worth it. Otherwise, what's the purpose of internet security?,5. Have a crisis management and response plan. If something happens, don't waste time scrambling for the best response. That's how mistakes happen. By setting up this kind of cybersecurity plan, you're actually helping to prevent crises from happening and improving your internet security. The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, provides a for creating a customized cybersecurity plan. 6. Back up your data. Doing this simple step on a regular basis will help keep your Small Business running if mayhem strikes. A tool like allows you to securely store and access your data from anywhere. 7. Keep software, programs, and applications up to date. One, never disable your firewall. For most people, there really isn't a good reason to ever do that. Two, always keep software up to date. Most of the time, an update is a company plugging a security hole in their program. Three, delete or deactivate any software, programs, or applications that you're not using. These three actions are some of the best internet security practices for small business. 8. Secure your Wi-Fi. Ensure that your company's private Wi-Fi network is encrypted, secured, and hidden. When using an unsecure Internet source (like public Wi-Fi spots), use a to provide a secure connection. 9. Wipe data from old technology completely. Data can be left behind if you don't completely wipe a computer with a certified tool. There have been reports of information being recovered from a deleted or reformatted hard drive. To prevent that, there are erase it using destruction software, degauss it, or destroy the hard drive. Destruction software, for example, follows the standards of a DOD wipe, which is what government agencies, like the Department of Defense, would use. If it works for them, it will work for you, too. 10. Install, register, and renew a total antivirus, antispyware, and firewall package on every computer. This may sound obvious, but it's easy to forget. Make sure you purchase, renew, or register whatever security package you have. Don't forget that new computers may only come with trial software that has to be purchased when the timeframe runs out. Your best bet is to search for a service covers all your devices, including mobile phones, like . Professional service firms, such as law and accounting firms, and other businesses may need to encrypt their email and documents, as well as use general internet security and online backup services. Verizon offers a bundle for these needs. Election Security Solutions

Dr. Chase Cunningham contributes primarily to Forrester's offerings for security and risk professionals. His research guides client initiatives related to security operations center (SOC) planning and optimization, counter-threat operations, encryption, network security, and Zero Trust concepts and implementation. He helps senior technology executives with their plans to leverage comprehensive security controls and the use of a variety of standards, frameworks, and tools to enable secure business operations. His research focuses on integrating security into operations; leveraging advanced security solutions; empowering operations through artificial intelligence and machine learning; and planning for future growth within secure systems. Prior to joining Forrester, Chase served as a director of cyber threat intelligence operations at Armor. He was the computer network exploitation lead for Telecommunication Systems and the chief of cyber analytics for Decisive Analytics. Dr. Cunningham is a retired US Navy chief with more than 19 years' experience in cyberforensic and cyberanalytic operations. He has past operations experience, stemming from time spent in work centers within the NSA, CIA, FBI, and other government agencies. In those roles, he helped clients operationalize security controls, install and leverage encryption and analytic systems, and grow and optimize their security operations command systems and centers. Help provide safer and more secure elections during COVID-19 and beyond. Election administrators currently face unprecedented logistical and economic challenges as they plan for safe and secure elections. From a health perspective, proper social distancing and sanitation measures will be required. From a security perspective, enhancing existing election network security in order to guard against advanced cyber attacks will be essential. Having the ability to quickly and securely stand up new polling sites in order to maintain proper social distancing and protect the health of voters and workers is equally critical. Verizon is here as your trusted technology and support partner to help you deliver safe and secured elections as well as help you understand available federal funds that can significantly reduce overall costs. The federal government has made significant funds available to help state and local governments prepare for safe and secured elections. These funds are available for your use right now. Help protect the vote,Explore these resources we've put together to help you deliver safe and secure elections. When voters go to the polls, they might not realize the complex blend of components that power today's democratic system. Secure these, and you stand a much better chance of mitigating the threat from external actors. Days after the declaration of a global pandemic, the City of Chicago held their Presidential primary elections. Learn how this city was not only able to pivot, but also able to deliver a secured primary election during unprecedented times. From helping to ensure that vote transmission data remains private and secure, to helping guard against bad actors intending to manipulate data, learn about the various methods of voting, real and perceived threats, and review recommended approaches that can improve cybersecurity and voter confidence at polling sites. ,State and local election agencies face an unprecedented challenge with having to plan elections in the midst of a pandemic. Having the ability to quickly and securely deploy "pop-up" polling sites that may not have been previously designed for voting will be critical. Solutions,Cisco Webex from Verizon provides election officials with the ability to securely collaborate with each other while helping to enable flexible application and enterprise-grade security integration. Verizon's Virtual Contact Center for Government can help election officials provide tailored responses to prospective voters. When needing to train election officials remotely, gain the flexibility to hold virtual trainings from anywhere by using web, voice and video conferencing. Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Access scalable connectivity, backed by secure network technologies. When an unexpected disaster strikes and time is of the essence, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) can be there to help enhance and/or extend essential connectivity. Help empower election officials to share information quickly and securely with reliable, fast and flexible connectivity. For eligible customers, network priority and pre-emption capability can provide mission-critical communication capabilities for agencies that need it the most. *For eligible government customers only; please refer to your sales representative for eligibility. Help protect your voters' data with seamless, secure access to a private network that keeps your data separate from the public internet. Help mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Domain Name Service (DNS) Safeguard acts as a firewall, helping to prevent your on- and off- network devices from connecting to malicious sites. Help enable access to the expertise, tools and knowledge to help prepare for and respond to election cyberattacks. Podcasts,This,With the 2020 election coming up, perceived and real threats to election security can shake voter confidence. In addition, bad actors could potentially implement new infiltration tactics this year – reinforcing how Boards of Elections need to be fully prepared to hold safe and secure elections, especially with the compounding challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to developing the right security strategies in advance of November 3election, there are many ways that Boards of Elections can help ensure a safe and secure election day. Clearly, leading up to November, election security is a major priority for our nation. Though, what can be done from a security perspective once the elections are over?,As November 2020 approached, the topic of election security and voter safety amid a pandemic was both timely and top of mind for much of the United States. We sat down with Dr. Chase Cunningham, VP and Principal Analyst with Forrester Research, to get his insights on how election officials could help deliver safe and secured experiences at the polls. Here's what Chase had to say based on his research around cybersecurity and risk. A:Well, obviously, right now the whole issue of the health and safety of the voting population is a pretty key issue. We have an entire country that is mired in a pandemic crisis, and having humans stand in line for potentially hours on end to cast a ballot is a breeding ground for viral transmission. Coupled with that is the issue around how to keep the voting machines themselves from being tampered with. There have been many instances from hackathons and conferences where we have seen that voting machines can be manipulated by physical means. If one vote on one machine is noted as potentially being manipulated, then the entirety of the vote can be compromised, and with all the turmoil we have nationally right now, we don't want that. A:Electronic voting is basically just allowing a vote to be cast via some electronic means. This has already been commonplace in many parts of the US for a long time. Online voting is much broader in that it is voting via email and other online sources, which is potentially problematic. Consider that other countries — including the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Finland, and the UK — have all tried online voting and eventually punted on that approach, as it was counter to the integrity that the voting system required. It is hard enough to have a safe and secure vote in person or through the mail, and the challenge becomes even greater when you throw in the anonymity and potential fraud that the internet allows for. It would take a truly innovative solution to allow for safe and secure online voting. A:The most important thing is open communication and avoiding the perception of impropriety or obfuscation. In other words, those leaders should be working very hard to let everyone in those districts know exactly what is happening and to clearly communicate what each voter should expect. That way, everyone understands what is happening and isn't surprised by new controls. Additionally, they should provide clear evidence to everyone who votes on what they are doing to secure those devices and keep them from being tampered with. The goal needs to be making sure every voter knows that their vote counts and is being secured as it is processed. A:From the health perspective, we want to see lots of PPE and social distancing and a fast process to get folks through the voting line. We also want to see plenty of cleaning being done and that those waiting in line get as much open air as possible. For the cyber side of things, there should be dedicated and separate circuits that the vote data uses, and connectivity on the voting machines should be turned off until it's time to transmit results. As well, the machines should all be locked and controlled via physical means by people who have the authority to act should they see anything amiss. A:There are federal, state, and local pools of money that are afforded to help with all of this. But each district should be moving on this now, and they should have been moving on it a long time ago. Regardless, the money and manpower are available to provide for safe and secure elections. The time to act is now, and each district needs to have a plan for the worst-case scenario. Funds should be allocated along the lines of what will stop problems in the voting cycle and should not just be tossed at the bigger project side of this. Secure connectivity, secure machines, open communications, and health and well-being are what need to be funded. A:Listen to all three podcasts,Let's connect. State & Local Government,1-844-662-0009,Dr. Chase Cunningham contributes primarily to Forrester's offerings for security and risk professionals. How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

