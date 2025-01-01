What are smart cities and smart communities

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Smart City Solutions

Smart City Solutions

Connected Smart Cities and Communities,Help your community stay smart, connected and safe. At Verizon, our goal is to help improve the quality of life for people living in cities around the world and increase the ways and efficiency in which cities operate. It's not just about smart technology, connectivity or applications; it starts with a focus on the people and their basic wants and needs. We partner with each city to design infrastructure, systems and processes that elevate the way they provide services in new and cost-effective ways. In many ways, smart city solutions are whatever you need them to be, from lighting that conserves energy and improves visibility to traffic analytics and monitoring that keep vehicles moving and pedestrians and cyclists safer. Using the latest technologies, Verizon can help enhance what you know about your community. With improved data, expanded insights and better connected infrastructure, you get a deeper understanding of where you live. Decision makers are more informed. Resources are better allocated. Citizens are better served. In short, the city is smarter. Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions harness and analyze data using a tightly woven portfolio of wireless networking technologies. Sensors and devices work at the edge to collect data. Whether they are analyzing traffic patterns, monitoring utilities and resources or beyond, smart city solutions unite small bits of information to provide full visibility. Verizon smart city solutions help you make sense of the data, processing and analyzing it in near real time, and then giving you ways to disseminate those findings to the public. Read more about each of our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions below. Verizon has developed a digital cityscape to showcase how 5G Ultra Wideband can impact how a city and its residents can use their devices to interact with the city in different ways. Save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Boost situation awareness and decision making with a unified view.
Future Cities: A Look at the Smart Cities of the Future Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Future cities: A look at the smart city of the future,Author: Sue Poremba,Cities of today can be congested and difficult to navigate, with commuters spending an hour to go a couple of miles and large buildings potentially impeding data signals. Cities in the future, however, will not look like the urban areas with which we are most familiar. Instead, expect the city of the future to be energy efficient, cleaner and smarter. Future cities: What the smart city of the future could look like,With dependable internet connections and the ability for more people to work and learn at home, cities in the future are expected to reflect attributes. During the pandemic, people learned they didn't need to commute, and many residents became more in tune with their neighborhoods as a result. Urban planners will need to consider such lifestyle changes into account. Take, for example, an from Sorbonne University, which details the 15-minute city, where every need is within 15 minutes of one's residence. Such a concept could, in turn, be applied to suburban areas, and perhaps even rural communities. also suggests the city of the future will be built around an anchor company, which will further reduce commuting needs and make for simpler travel to work. foresee goals of 15% green space and 30% for streets and sidewalks in new cities, with a minimum of 150 residents per hectare. With less need to drive, expect to see more bike paths and charging stations for electric cars and bicycles. As for public transportation, one idea is mobility as a service that combines all shared vehicle platforms (cars, bikes, scooters, etc.) to reduce the statistic that says that cars are parked 95% of the time, according to . Planned city or smart city?,Planned cities offer an example of how many of these concepts can be applied by design at the outset. Comprehensive city planning is —New York City and Washington, D.C. were designed and built to certain specs, in part because of the landscape conditions, such as swamps and rivers. The modern-day planned city can be expected to be designed to be sustainable and self-sufficient. The growing trend to urbanization () combined with the challenges of climate change are prompting a greater focus in urban planning on , from water and electricity to broadband connections. Most cities that exist today were not designed with these issues in mind. Planned cities can and will be designed to be modern . A smart city could use connected technology and data to improve the efficiency of city service delivery, enhance quality of life for everyone and increase equity and prosperity for residents and businesses, according to . Smart future cities will depend on Internet of Things (IoT) devices to share data to make everything from traffic signals to waste management more efficient. To meet this demand, expect to see more devices deploying . Rather than send data through a data center, edge computing will analyze data close to where it is generated, while 5G should increase the amount of data and the speed at which it can be communicated. What will the city of the future look like? It will look smart, and thus be more efficient and sustainable, and it will be fascinating to watch these cities get built around the world. Discover how Verizon is supporting the transformation of future cities through . Future cities are planned cities that take into consideration new technologies and concerns, like climate change. They are sustainable, smart and efficient. have substantial green spaces, eliminate fossil fuel energy sources, use green construction practices, are easily walkable or bikeable, and rely on smart technologies to help cut down on waste. Cities may be more densely populated but with less traffic, as people will walk more and rely on public transportation. The Look at the Future of Smart Cities and Its Benefits Business

The look at the future of smart cities and the many benefits of a smart city,Author: Susanne Seitinger,There is a lot of talk these days around the future of smart cities. But have you ever wondered why a smart city is needed, and what the benefits of a smart city are?,Imagine you're approaching an intersection in your car, ready to make a left turn. Pedestrians have begun crossing, and other cars are speeding up to beat the lights. You expect chaos and a flurry of horns. But, instead, smart traffic lights and a connected vehicle network broadcast data about your car's location and route to other vehicles to activate their smart safety features—an intervention that keeps everyone on the road safe. That's a glimpse into the future of smart cities. There are many benefits of a smart city and reasons why a smart city is needed. With and the Internet of Things (IoT), the future of smart cities includes safer roads, driverless cars, and home energy automation. But strategic planning and communication are crucial to getting the most out of a smart city. Why a smart city is needed,While we're not far away from the future of smart cities, investing in technology to make roads and intersections safer for pedestrians, cyclists, passengers and drivers will require coordination across city and state governments, private companies and citizens. entails much more than just traffic control and public safety. Other considerations include open access to information (often created by citizens), equitable connectivity, improved sustainability, tourism and streamlined government systems and interfaces. There are many reasons why a smart city is needed. Technology, for example, can help city workers be more productive as well as facilitate feedback loops and smoother interactions with citizens. Residents and businesses can reap the benefits of fast and proactive action, as well as improved quality of service and a higher level of trust in their city government and its stewardship of tax dollars. The benefits of a smart city can be seen in Washington, D.C. where connected trash cans enable the city's waste management team to track how full they are in real time and send a collection crew when needed, instead of relying on a set schedule. The results? A cleaner city, fewer wasted resources and fewer complaints. The benefits of a smart city can also be seen in Los Angeles, where the city's Internet of Trees is preserving and expanding green space with an algorithm that relies on Google Earth and Google Street View data. With , this initiative drastically reduces time spent by surveyors, freeing up city planners to leverage the data to designate more land for parks and community gardens. The benefits of a smart city,None of this is possible without demonstrating why a smart city is needed and the benefits of a smart city to constituents, city workers, private partners and other government officials. By explaining the potential benefits, costs and expected return on investment for the taxpayer, you may have a better chance of creating goodwill and buy-in from all involved, which increases the likelihood of a successful project. Demonstrating why a smart city is needed and explaining the benefits of a smart city can be as simple as educating the public about what is and how it can save energy and improve public safety. Or, it could involve helping people understand that new digital parking meters that accept payments from smartphones can decrease the number of parking tickets, increase parking revenue dramatically and make people's lives easier. Being transparent about what is being accomplished, and using data and analysis to back up your claims, can help stakeholders understand why a smart city is needed and why they need to invest in the latest technology. Best practices for the future of smart cities,City managers already have a lot on their plate, but they can streamline smart city initiatives by incorporating a few simple strategies. When thinking about the future of smart cities, here are some points to keep in mind:,The future of smart cities is closer than we think. Now that you have a better understanding of why a smart city is needed and the benefits of a smart city, don't overlook the fact that the right technology, partner and communication strategy can go a long way toward creating the future of smart cities. Discover how Verizon can help you leverage technology to , while helping to sustain our planet for the next generation. Choose your country to view contact details. 