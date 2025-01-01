What is an anomaly in cyber security

Cyber Security Threats in the Energy Sector Business

Cyber security threats in the energy sector,Author: Sue Poremba,A ransomware attack on a gasoline pipeline company threw the energy supply chain into total chaos—all because of to an orphaned account. The pipeline was shut down out of an abundance of caution, which , inflated gas prices, and caused an artificial gas shortage. It is a powerful example of the urgency to improve energy sector security. Cyber security threats in the energy sector are mostly motivated by the financial interests of threat actors, according to the , but up to a third of the breaches in the industry are due to espionage. The warns that the energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented threat levels, creating a complex but critically important security challenge. Identifying cyber security threats to energy sector security,The identifies four main areas for guidance regarding energy security. They are:,Social engineering tactics are responsible for 86% of the cyber attacks against the energy industry, according to the DBIR, with sustained phishing campaigns a popular tool. Among non-social engineered attacks, ransomware accounts for 44%. The motivation behind the to cyber security for energy and utilities varies by threat actor. Some threat actors may be inspired by their opposition to climate change and see the energy industry as unethical. Others may act due to monetary incentives. Among their calculus is how dependent the country is on these companies and how deep the financial pockets are within the energy sector. A ransomware attack can result in a very fast payment in the . Types of companies most at risk from cyber security threats in the energy sector,Cyber security threats impact all types of businesses within the with oil/gas companies among some of the targets. The physical part of the electric grid was built decades ago and . Equipping them with the necessary security tools to keep the grid safe, including updated operating systems and software, is . Remote substations are vulnerable to physical access from threat actors and despite all the the industry, individual utilities work independently; it is challenging to keep up with the constant changes, especially with overall staff shortages. The stated the gas and oil industry is in need of a new structure in its energy sector security approach. It recommends more attention be focused on the security of operational technology (OT) assets and the addition of IIoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technology across the industry. Government action against cyber security threats in the energy sector,Recognizing the cyber security threats in the energy sector, the Biden Administration issued an to address and improve the country's cyber security, both for IT and OT. Building from that executive order, the launched the Electricity Subsector Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Initiative, a 100-day plan to offer better protection to the electric grid, and introduced upgrades to the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model tool to strengthen protections for energy sector security. Last year, a ransomware attack brought empty gas pumps to the East Coast. The next cyber attack could put large sections of the country in the dark for undisclosed periods of time. Learn more about how can deliver resources efficiently and cost-effectively and help protect against cyber security threats in the energy sector. What is Security Analytics, and How Can It Benefit Your Organization Business

Author: Phil Muncaster,We live in a data-driven world—total over 42% annually between 2020 and 2022 to exceed 2 petabytes this year. The difference between organizations at the top of their game and those in the chasing pack is their ability to . In the field of cyber risk management, security analytics are now a must-have to rapidly detect and respond to threats, as well as enhance organizational resilience to future attacks. But with so many options available to IT leaders, deciding which tools to invest in and how to deploy them isn't always straightforward. Types of security analytics tools,Several subcategories fall under the umbrella of security analytics. Security incident and event management,(SIEM) tools collect and analyze log data from across the organization (network devices, servers, etc.) to generate alerts about new threats and potential security breaches. Security operations (SecOps) analysts then prioritize these alerts. . Security orchestration, automation and response,(SOAR) tools collect alerts from SIEM and other security solutions. These tools help SecOps analysts better prioritize alerts for faster incident response and more streamlined threat and vulnerability management. Behavioral analytics,solutions look for patterns of suspicious behavior from end users and applications, which might indicate a security breach. They may use AI to baseline normal behavior to improve the accuracy of such judgments. Network analytics,apply big data analysis to network traffic flows to detect and notify SecOps teams of any potentially malicious anomalies. No matter how sophisticated cyber attacks are, they have to touch the network at some stage, potentially raising the alarm for incident response teams. Network providers may also offer these solutions as a service. Forensics tools,can apply analytics to historical data to help determine how the organization was compromised and where vulnerabilities may still exist. The goal is to check that threat actors have been vanquished and to help provide intelligence that can be used to patch flaws, tackle misconfigurations and enhance resilience to help contain future threats. Incident analytics,tools and services analyze data on historical incidents to provide intelligence for improved strategic planning and risk management,Why do you need security analytics?,The need for intelligent, near real-time analysis of security data has never been greater, thanks to a series of interlinked trends. According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) and while it did not actually grow, it did hold statistically steady at 24%. Ransomware continues its reign as one of the top action types present in security breaches, . Ransomware is ubiquitous among organizations of all sizes and in all industries. the IC3 received 2,385 complaints identified as ransomware with adjusted losses of more than $34.3 million. Attackers are specializing in creating a —selling everything from phishing kits to initial access and bulletproof hosting for cyber crime infrastructure. Most importantly, budding cyber criminals can buy many capabilities in handy prepackaged services, lowering the bar to entry. The lure of profit has led to a continued surge in innovation. Oftentimes it appears that no matter how fast our defenses and practices evolve, Threat prevention tools are far from a panacea. Organizations that rely too heavily on them might take weeks to spot suspicious activity on their networks. The average . represent of incidents. Employee negligence is a major risk, which is why phishing is still one of the most popular tools in the hacker's playbook. and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. The three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. The attack surface continues to expand,Many organizations have adopted hybrid working, expansive cloud apps and infrastructure, bring your own device policies and IoT endpoints. That means more IT assets and users for hackers to target. Over 44% of organizations suffering a mobile-related security breach over the past year , according to the Verizon Mobile Security Index report. As the attack surface expands and threat volumes surge, so does the quantity of data security tools and endpoints collect. Making sense of this is the job of security analytics. What are the benefits of security analytics tools?,With security analytics tools in place, your IT security team can better support the business. Security analytics serve up the right information to the right people at the right time to help them spot and remediate rapidly emerging breaches. That means reducing the risk of incidents that could have a serious financial and reputational impact on the organization. High-performance analytics use machine learning and other techniques to better prioritize alerts for SecOps to investigate, speeding up incident response. They might also automate repetitive processes, freeing up staff to work more productively. This not only keeps the organization more secure but can help avoid staff burnout. Using the output of security analytics, teams can better understand how and why a breach occurred. They can then adjust security controls and patch and configure systems to prevent something similar from happening in the future. Analytics can deliver information on the attack or breach origins and which assets were impacted. This supports enhanced cyber resilience and can minimize compliance risk while improving incident response. Rapid threat detection and response can reassure regulators that the organization is less likely to succumb to advanced attacks. It can also support reporting and disclosure requirements. Why should you use a managed service?,For some organizations, the pressure of mounting cyber threats, market competition and regulatory compliance has raised the cyber security stakes significantly. Security analytics are increasingly user-friendly, but many may rather use their in-house teams for other tasks. can reduce spending on license fees and SecOps analysts while handing the job to a specialist provider. Look out for partners that can offer the following:,As one of the world's largest internet service and network security providers, Verizon combines visibility into NetFlow traffic on its IP backbone with skilled analysts at SOCs located around the world. Learn more about how Verizon can leverage machine-based and human intelligence to provide detailed threat assessments to help better secure . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, Mobile Security Index 2022, page 25. A Guide to Executive Cyber Security Protection Business

A guide to executive cyber security protection,Author: Phil Muncaster,by global CEOs according to a 2021 KPMG survey. Yet many executives may not realize just how close to home this threat is as awareness of the risks of cyber attacks may not translate into increased resources or cyber hygiene. Executive cyber security protection needs to balance the unique risk profile and elite working practices of the C-suite, particularly around . Cyber security for executives should be specifically tailored to help protect them, with aims to create a more engaged and cyber-aware C-suite. Security breaches and the impact to the organization,According to the , 82% of breaches involved the human element, including social attacks, errors and misuse. The ultimate goal of security programs is to reduce business risk, minimize financial and reputational damage, and enhance competitive advantage. What C-level executive wouldn't want those things?,However, half (49%) of C-level executives reported that they've over the past year. Another study claims that 38% of business decision-makers . This attitude may partly explain why so many executives themselves represent a growing risk to the organization. Why are executives targeted?What are the top threats executives face?,C-suite executives are therefore very much in the crosshairs of threat actors, making executive cyber security protection essential. Major threats include:,Business email compromise (BEC),Also known as whaling or CEO fraud, these fraud schemes target the C-suite. Hackers typically hijack an executive's email account through a phishing attack and then send an email to a member of the finance team requesting an urgent wire transfer of funds. There are various versions of these attacks, but they all rely on social engineering and leveraging the executive's authority to persuade the recipient to act without thinking. in 2021. Phishing,According to the , about two-thirds or 66% of breaches involved phishing, stolen credentials and/or ransomware. More traditional phishing emails are also a threat, particularly as executives work in a fast-paced, decision driven environment, which can lead to overlooking spelling errors, unusual sender domains and other telltale signs of impersonation fraud. In fact, personal assistants may actually be the ones who check inboxes and reply to emails. Unsurprisingly, C-suite executives' credentials are highly sought after, potentially unlocking the door to sensitive legal, financial and other corporate information. This information could be held to ransom, sold to competitors or even used to commit securities fraud. claims senior executives' and board members' . Deepfake fraud,Convincing artificial intelligence-powered fakes imitating audio or video could also be used to trick time-poor executives into making bad decisions. One case saw a to scammers after they impersonated his boss's voice over the phone. Exploitation of vulnerable devices/software/networks,High stress levels, little downtime and/or a general apathy to best practices when it comes to cyber security for executives may also mean that executives don't keep their personal technology systems patched and secure. This could leave them exposed to vulnerability exploitation through phishing or other vectors. Last year, ransomware group to steal sensitive data. Alternatively, hackers could target family members. Third-party cyber security risk?,It's not always the executives themselves that are to blame. Security vendor BlackCloak identifies a potentially unmanaged , who can become unwitting allies to cyber criminals. It brands data broker websites akin to Walmart for hackers, posing challenges to executive cyber security protection. The reveals that:,While the threat is certainly greatest from the cyber crime community, intrusions from state-backed actors can't be ruled out, especially if targeted companies are deemed strategically important to governments. The threat from nation states has arguably increased since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is . Why do you need executive cyber security protection?,Targeting a C-suite leader may get hackers where they need to go faster, but ultimately the impact will be similar to any serious security breach and should reinforce the need for enhanced cyber security for executives. According to Dark Reading, "the , based on a survey of executives and security professionals at 550 companies, says the average cost of a data breach continued to rise in 2022, reaching an average of $4.4 million globally (up 13% since 2020) and $9.4 million in the United States.",Some or all of the following may apply following a security breach:,Many C-suite executives have stepped down or were fired following serious incidents. And it's not always only the cyber security executive in charge who goes. For example, in 2017, Equifax's after a data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers of approximately 143 million people. A few months later the . And it's not only breaches that precipitate job losses. The CEO of Austrian aerospace manufacturer FACC was that occurred on his watch. What should cyber security for executives look like?,Organizations can enhance their executive cyber security protection on several fronts by:," believes that BAS gives enterprises a robust set of features and functionality that not only help validate the effectiveness of the security controls put in place but also enable a more proactive approach to cyber defense by utilizing automation. This has become a common theme in security services, where the goal of becoming cyber resilient is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor the environment for threats in a proactive way and accelerate the time to remediate issues in order to minimize the impact to the business. Subsequently, we believe that BAS will become an important component of an enterprise's cyber defense strategy.",Executive cyber security protection is only one part of the , but an important one. By creating a culture that arms the C-suite with an understanding of the latest security risks and proactive measures, you can enhance cyber security for executives and help to drive a more coherent long-term security strategy. Because after all, cyber risk is business risk. Verizon can help you understand how your organization stacks up against threats. . IDC, April, 2021. Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan's FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)