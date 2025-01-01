What is an asset monitoring system

Enterprise Asset Tracking and Management

Knowing where your assets are—and their condition—can be crucial to business success. Improve shipping and logistics, reduce theft and loss, be proactive about maintenance, and obtain location and environmental data to help you address compliance requirements using asset management solutions from Verizon. Our connected assets solutions help you remotely monitor assets in transit, such as equipment, raw materials, semi-finished goods, products and valuable or perishable items. You can use our solutions—Critical Asset Tracking and Condition Based Maintenance—individually or together to get everything you need from a single vendor. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Collect and analyze data to better manage IoT-connected assets. Drive improvements in how you track valuable assets and collect data in near real time. Oil giant improves remote monitoring and safety response times. A multinational oil company was able to help monitor leaks, flow rates and temperatures using satellite and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions.
IoT Sensor Solution: Critical Asset Sensor

Securely collect and analyze near real-time asset data to help you better manage operations. Making effective business decisions takes knowing how your assets are performing at any given moment. Critical Asset Sensor lets you easily collect and analyze data in near real-time. So from improving automation within your supply chain to creating new processes in logistics management, you have the information you need to make the best decisions faster. Organizations that require a multi-sensor device, access to data stream application programming interfaces (APIs) and Verizon connectivity bundled together ,Developers looking for an easy-to-use Internet of Things (IoT) platform that can integrate an asset tracking solution into supply chain and logistics management Businesses that need to rapidly deploy IoT sensors in hours or days instead of months or more Our IoT platform, ThingSpace, gives you all the tools to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. See how Critical Asset Sensor uses ThingSpace and how it can help you move your IoT projects forward. Critical Asset Sensor is a bundled IoT solution that contains a multi-sensor device with built-in connectivity as well as Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. All of which easily integrate to give you a secure and scalable way to analyze sensor data to manage operations. When you use Critical Asset Sensor on ThingSpace, you can deploy and start gathering data in hours, not months. Plus, you'll have the IoT components you need to securely monitor a wide variety of valuable data, including temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient light, shock, tilt, vibration and ping on motion/no motion. Critical Asset Sensor is packed with features that can help make it easy to transform into a data-driven business. This multi-sensor device has it all, including data connectivity and an IoT management platform. Just one interface is all it takes to integrate Critical Asset Sensor with ThingSpace and the cloud services you need. Each device can gather eight types of measurements, including light, acceleration, temperature, pressure, humidity, GPS and gyroscope. Gain easy access to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure thanks to Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. Discover how Critical Asset Sensor can help you simplify how you collect and use data. Get all the details on this plug-and-play IoT solution. IoT sensors require different kinds of connectivity. Let us help find what's right for you. Whether you need 10 units or 10,000, our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. With secure certificates from a security leader, we can help protect your valuable IoT sensor data. Not only can you deploy on our massive, reliable IoT LTE-M network now, but we'll also help get you ready for 5G. With IoT partners like Amazon Web Services, Domo, Microsoft and many others, we have the solutions and expertise you need. Drive improvements in how you track valuable assets and collect data in near real-time. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Security Device Monitoring & Management

Managed Security Services (MSS) customized to fit your needs. Gives you ongoing expert policy-management support for your critical security devices, infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. 24/7 monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices across your various locations. A vendor-neutral service, you can select world-class products, help protect past investments and avoid vendor lock-in. We monitor the health of serviced devices 24/7; measuring various attributes of the device or service, and issue a health incident ticket if one or more thresholds are reached. Get timely views of serviced devices and incidents, and a communication channel with our Security Operations Center (SOC), for investigations and change request submissions. Our dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, comprehensive reporting and analysis on incidents and logs. Display trends on your security incidents and compare your results to aggregated trends that impact our other customers. Access security intelligence in risk briefings, reports and updates,Its Security Device Monitoring and Management portfolio, includes:,Our MSS offerings help reduce and manage risk by giving you the flexibility, assurance and operational support required to conveniently, consistently and remotely monitor and manage your IT security assets and technology across a broad set of security vendors. Manages all or subsets of your device portfolio. Offers 24/7 monitoring and cyberthreat intelligence. Provides granular SLAs. Enables management of 30+ security vendors through our unified security portal. Offers access to our 25+ years of industry experience and reliability. Provides an easy-to-read dashboard for timely updates and alerts. Helps protect infrastructure through early failure detection using a technology-agnostic approach. Enjoy peace of mind with timely updates and 24/7 management of your security devices. Keep your policies aligned and in line with help from our seasoned security professionals. Get help developing, securing and fine-tuning policy rules with actionable advice. Helps exicute policy changes for your cloud vendors and extends policy management into your SaaS environment. If you need help developing the policies, we can do that too with an optional Client Service Engineer. Your trusted security services partner,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Comprehensive and tailored managed security services to help address critical business needs, so you can focus on what's most important. Measure your risk and security posture with comprehensive visibility and daily updates that address gaps and help maximize security ROI through actionable data. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Provided by Verizon Managed Security Services, Device Health and Availability Monitoring provides a network device monitoring service that offers experienced support and the latest digital tools to help you quickly identify unhealthy devices and keep your business running. With the help of an experienced Security Services Advisor, you can stay updated on new observations and trends around the security landscape. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies to help avoid harm to existing infrastructure. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. Overall, Verizon MSS can help you mitigate the risk of vulnerabilities and better protect your infrastructure so you can stay focused on managing your business. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
