What is an asset monitoring system

Security Device Monitoring & Management

Managed Security Services (MSS) customized to fit your needs. Gives you ongoing expert policy-management support for your critical security devices, infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. 24/7 monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices across your various locations. A vendor-neutral service, you can select world-class products, help protect past investments and avoid vendor lock-in. We monitor the health of serviced devices 24/7; measuring various attributes of the device or service, and issue a health incident ticket if one or more thresholds are reached. Get timely views of serviced devices and incidents, and a communication channel with our Security Operations Center (SOC), for investigations and change request submissions. Our dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, comprehensive reporting and analysis on incidents and logs. Display trends on your security incidents and compare your results to aggregated trends that impact our other customers. Access security intelligence in risk briefings, reports and updates,Its Security Device Monitoring and Management portfolio, includes:,Our MSS offerings help reduce and manage risk by giving you the flexibility, assurance and operational support required to conveniently, consistently and remotely monitor and manage your IT security assets and technology across a broad set of security vendors. Manages all or subsets of your device portfolio. Offers 24/7 monitoring and cyberthreat intelligence. Provides granular SLAs. Enables management of 30+ security vendors through our unified security portal. Offers access to our 25+ years of industry experience and reliability. Provides an easy-to-read dashboard for timely updates and alerts. Helps protect infrastructure through early failure detection using a technology-agnostic approach. Enjoy peace of mind with timely updates and 24/7 management of your security devices. Keep your policies aligned and in line with help from our seasoned security professionals. Get help developing, securing and fine-tuning policy rules with actionable advice. Helps exicute policy changes for your cloud vendors and extends policy management into your SaaS environment. If you need help developing the policies, we can do that too with an optional Client Service Engineer. Your trusted security services partner,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Comprehensive and tailored managed security services to help address critical business needs, so you can focus on what's most important. Measure your risk and security posture with comprehensive visibility and daily updates that address gaps and help maximize security ROI through actionable data. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Provided by Verizon Managed Security Services, Device Health and Availability Monitoring provides a network device monitoring service that offers experienced support and the latest digital tools to help you quickly identify unhealthy devices and keep your business running. With the help of an experienced Security Services Advisor, you can stay updated on new observations and trends around the security landscape. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies to help avoid harm to existing infrastructure. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. 