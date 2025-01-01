What is backend analytics

Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
What is Healthcare Analytics? Benefits and Importance Business

What is healthcare analytics and its benefits?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,As healthcare enters the new digital age, clinical settings are getting smarter and data intelligence is advancing to help healthcare organizations improve everything from diagnostic imaging to administrative and billing systems to the overall doctor-patient experience. As these digital healthcare services evolve, our hospitals, health systems and other institutions need a more effective way to uncover what data matters most. Enter healthcare analytics. But what is healthcare analytics and why are they so valuable in healthcare?,What is healthcare analytics?,Healthcare analytics is the process of analyzing data for . What are the benefits of healthcare analytics?,Analytics in healthcare can be extremely useful in a number of ways. Hospitals, for example, use predictive analytic models to based on their age, oxygen levels and medical history. They use this information to help determine which patients would benefit most from certain medical interventions and treatments. Hospitals and health systems also use healthcare analytics to improve their operations and better manage their resources during patient surges. They use analytics tools to forecast the availability of medical equipment (such as beds and ventilators) to predict patient volume and coordinate staff scheduling. Healthcare analytics also can be valuable in routine patient care. Digital health is a growing segment of healthcare, and many organizations are using connected technologies to provide clinicians with real-time data on a patient's vital health metrics. Technology like remote patient monitoring and smart pill bottles and dispensers can improve disease management for chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Analytics in healthcare is crucial for combating increasing costs and for helping clinicians provide quality care tailored to patients' needs. However, healthcare analytics alone won't drive improvements in care. Robust connectivity platforms and managed services can empower healthcare organizations to make their data more actionable. How to apply analytics in healthcare to improve care quality,With the right analytics tools and technologies, healthcare IT and business decision-makers can maximize their use of data. Applying analytics in healthcare to improve the quality of care starts with an advanced, cloud-based data management platform. It can serve as a central repository for enterprise data, enhance data visibility and accessibility, and allow healthcare organizations to repurpose data for different uses—whether it's to improve their procurement processes and optimize their supply chains or to adopt evidence-based treatment approaches. Healthcare organizations also need to focus on strong network connectivity to ensure data gets to its intended source quickly and securely. Advanced network technologies, such as software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), mobile edge computing (MEC) and 5G, can help organizations optimize network traffic and ensure business-critical data is prioritized as it travels across their networks. Giving clinicians and healthcare administrators access to the data they need when they rely on it most can make a significant, potentially life-saving, difference in patient outcomes. Managed services are another consideration as hospitals and health systems evolve into more data-driven organizations. Using custom solutions often leaves organizations stuck with technologies that aren't interoperable or that quickly become obsolete as their business needs change. Working with a managed services provider allows healthcare organizations to benefit from a platform-based approach with integrated, constantly upgraded technologies that can meet their ever-changing operational needs. A managed services provider can oversee many of the advanced network technologies mentioned above, help healthcare organizations strengthen their network infrastructure over time, and benefit from automation and efficiency that can improve patient care and internal operations. Transforming healthcare with data and analytics,Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with an ever-growing volume of data, which means they'll have to align their people, processes and technology to make better use of all the information at their disposal. These organizations must overcome a variety of challenges every day, but leveraging analytics in healthcare and unlocking the true value of their data can help them realize greater operational efficiency, and transform how they deliver care. Why is healthcare analytics important for patient outcomes and operational efficiency?,Healthcare analytics allow healthcare providers to access real-time and historical information they can use to make decisions about a patient's care and treatment, underpinning one reason why healthcare analytics is important. On the operations side, healthcare analytics give organizations greater visibility into their resource capacity, including staffing and equipment. Healthcare analytics can also help them make more informed procurement and staffing decisions that enable them to run their business more efficiently and cost-effectively. Analytics in healthcare allow organizations to take their structured and unstructured data and convert it into insights they can use to drive better decision-making and achieve their strategic goals. Data management platforms that store and allow organizations to apply healthcare analytics to their data, business intelligence dashboards that highlight business patterns and trends, and modern connectivity solutions, such as SD-WAN, mobile edge computing and 5G, can help healthcare decision-makers maximize the value of their data. Leveraging the power of healthcare analytics in today's digital age requires having the right tools and technology in place. Learn more about how Verizon can . What is Security Analytics, and How Can It Benefit Your Organization Business

Author: Phil Muncaster,We live in a data-driven world—total over 42% annually between 2020 and 2022 to exceed 2 petabytes this year. The difference between organizations at the top of their game and those in the chasing pack is their ability to . In the field of cyber risk management, security analytics are now a must-have to rapidly detect and respond to threats, as well as enhance organizational resilience to future attacks. But with so many options available to IT leaders, deciding which tools to invest in and how to deploy them isn't always straightforward. Types of security analytics tools,Several subcategories fall under the umbrella of security analytics. Security incident and event management,(SIEM) tools collect and analyze log data from across the organization (network devices, servers, etc.) to generate alerts about new threats and potential security breaches. Security operations (SecOps) analysts then prioritize these alerts. . Security orchestration, automation and response,(SOAR) tools collect alerts from SIEM and other security solutions. These tools help SecOps analysts better prioritize alerts for faster incident response and more streamlined threat and vulnerability management. Behavioral analytics,solutions look for patterns of suspicious behavior from end users and applications, which might indicate a security breach. They may use AI to baseline normal behavior to improve the accuracy of such judgments. Network analytics,apply big data analysis to network traffic flows to detect and notify SecOps teams of any potentially malicious anomalies. No matter how sophisticated cyber attacks are, they have to touch the network at some stage, potentially raising the alarm for incident response teams. Network providers may also offer these solutions as a service. Forensics tools,can apply analytics to historical data to help determine how the organization was compromised and where vulnerabilities may still exist. The goal is to check that threat actors have been vanquished and to help provide intelligence that can be used to patch flaws, tackle misconfigurations and enhance resilience to help contain future threats. Incident analytics,tools and services analyze data on historical incidents to provide intelligence for improved strategic planning and risk management,Why do you need security analytics?,The need for intelligent, near real-time analysis of security data has never been greater, thanks to a series of interlinked trends. According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) and while it did not actually grow, it did hold statistically steady at 24%. Ransomware continues its reign as one of the top action types present in security breaches, . Ransomware is ubiquitous among organizations of all sizes and in all industries. the IC3 received 2,385 complaints identified as ransomware with adjusted losses of more than $34.3 million. Attackers are specializing in creating a —selling everything from phishing kits to initial access and bulletproof hosting for cyber crime infrastructure. Most importantly, budding cyber criminals can buy many capabilities in handy prepackaged services, lowering the bar to entry. The lure of profit has led to a continued surge in innovation. Oftentimes it appears that no matter how fast our defenses and practices evolve, Threat prevention tools are far from a panacea. Organizations that rely too heavily on them might take weeks to spot suspicious activity on their networks. The average . represent of incidents. Employee negligence is a major risk, which is why phishing is still one of the most popular tools in the hacker's playbook. and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. The three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. The attack surface continues to expand,Many organizations have adopted hybrid working, expansive cloud apps and infrastructure, bring your own device policies and IoT endpoints. That means more IT assets and users for hackers to target. Over 44% of organizations suffering a mobile-related security breach over the past year , according to the Verizon Mobile Security Index report. As the attack surface expands and threat volumes surge, so does the quantity of data security tools and endpoints collect. Making sense of this is the job of security analytics. What are the benefits of security analytics tools?,With security analytics tools in place, your IT security team can better support the business. Security analytics serve up the right information to the right people at the right time to help them spot and remediate rapidly emerging breaches. That means reducing the risk of incidents that could have a serious financial and reputational impact on the organization. High-performance analytics use machine learning and other techniques to better prioritize alerts for SecOps to investigate, speeding up incident response. They might also automate repetitive processes, freeing up staff to work more productively. This not only keeps the organization more secure but can help avoid staff burnout. Using the output of security analytics, teams can better understand how and why a breach occurred. They can then adjust security controls and patch and configure systems to prevent something similar from happening in the future. Analytics can deliver information on the attack or breach origins and which assets were impacted. This supports enhanced cyber resilience and can minimize compliance risk while improving incident response. Rapid threat detection and response can reassure regulators that the organization is less likely to succumb to advanced attacks. It can also support reporting and disclosure requirements. Why should you use a managed service?,For some organizations, the pressure of mounting cyber threats, market competition and regulatory compliance has raised the cyber security stakes significantly. Security analytics are increasingly user-friendly, but many may rather use their in-house teams for other tasks. can reduce spending on license fees and SecOps analysts while handing the job to a specialist provider. Look out for partners that can offer the following:,As one of the world's largest internet service and network security providers, Verizon combines visibility into NetFlow traffic on its IP backbone with skilled analysts at SOCs located around the world. Learn more about how Verizon can leverage machine-based and human intelligence to provide detailed threat assessments to help better secure . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, Mobile Security Index 2022, page 25. The Possibilities with Data Analytics in Government Business

Author: Rose de Fremery,The rapidly evolving digital era has reshaped our economy and created a world where people have nearly limitless access to information and the ability to learn more and do more than at any time in history. Fourth Wave technologies, such as internet-enabled Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, 5G mobile edge computing (MEC), and artificial intelligence (AI) are gathering large amounts of data to help improve decision-making, and deliver services that are both more responsive and personalized, generating a data driven government. These trends have fueled citizen demand that government modernize to provide the same digital consumer experiences they have in other areas of their lives. So, how can our federal, state and local governments use these technologies to help improve service delivery and expand their offerings?,What is possible with a fast, data driven government?,Timely data analytics are driving and enabling data driven government innovations, ranging from in government facilities to and emergency response communications that can benefit entire communities. Here's a glimpse at what is possible with data analytics in government. Data analytics for federal government efficiency,Federal government agencies are leveraging data in several important ways, beginning with security insights. The government is collecting a massive amount of data, says Scott Andersen, distinguished solutions architect at Verizon. There is the potential that every single federal agency of the U.S. federal government as well as every single agency of every state could get cyber attacked, and they collect data about it. They're moving a lot of data around, trying to watch, verify, validate and secure their networks.,Federal agencies also collect and analyze a range of public safety data. For example, as some observers may already know, the Department of Transportation collects information about what transpires on the . There are myriad examples beyond security and safety use cases. The (EPA) collects precise data about our environment while the (IRS) collects quite a bit of information to determine whether an individual or company is paying the proper amount of taxes. In essence, each federal agency has its reason, based on its unique mission, to gather and analyze a wide range of data analytics. And as we'll see, recent technological advancements are allowing them to make use of these analytics in increasingly transformative ways. Data analytics for state and local government efficiency,Data driven government is helping state and local governments re-envision the services they provide, too. Smart data analytics solutions involving and 5G networks can help perform preventative maintenance on critical infrastructure that can lead to cost savings. IoT sensors can be deployed within infrastructure. You can put them in roads, you can put them in pipes, and you can put them in facilities to make sure that you're thinking about when those things need to be replaced, says Brett Barganz, senior principal sales at Verizon. For example, if you have sensors on a bridge, you can tell whether or not a bridge is having structural challenges that need to be addressed. Are you using your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) at the appropriate times during the day? Could you potentially be turning it off at certain times when people are not present so you do not have to spend money to heat a building where people are not present? he adds. These proactive measures can allow for efficiencies, empowering state and local agencies to become even better stewards of the public funds that have been entrusted to them. Law enforcement organizations can leverage IoT data and to help improve public safety, advancing their capabilities beyond what was possible a few short years ago. They can use and intelligent video to help deter crime or monitor whether or not dangerous objects are being left in certain places. Did someone walk up and just leave a suitcase somewhere in the middle of a crowded square? Barganz asks. In these situations, intelligent video may help spot such objects right away, so the appropriate personnel can respond. Automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology helps to identify stolen vehicles, making it possible to recover them faster. If needed, data analytics can enable local authorities to promptly deploy field forces from the city's or town's public works, police and fire departments when the situation calls for it. All of these data driven government advancements make services more effective and responsive for constituents. Advanced network infrastructure helps unlock data analytics in government,Data can help enable government efficiency at all levels, but collection alone is not sufficient to deliver these enhancements. IoT sensor data, once collected, must also often be quickly moved over a network to a point of aggregation in order to be put into proper context accurately. We work alongside a number of extremely valuable partners to help the federal government move these data sources to a variety of locations, Andersen says. One such partner is a premier digital infrastructure firm. We are helping our federal customers move their data from the cloud, onto their premise, from their premise into the cloud, so that they can have the right data at the right place at the right time. This way, they can act on it, he explains. Federal and state government agencies are already using these capabilities to help on the nation's highways. First, they pull in and analyze massive amounts of traffic data from the major highway corridors. Then, they begin analyzing it to figure out how to improve traffic safety along those highways. What they discover may contradict their initial assumptions. For example, an increase of accidents on a segment of a highway could be due to too many trucks in that area or because certain drivers are speeding. Government agencies equipped with the right insights can accelerate root cause analysis to help make changes that can help make driving conditions safer for everyone. Discover what is possible with a fast, data driven government,Government agencies at the federal, state and local levels have always been tasked with serving constituents and efficiently managing taxpayer resources. Constituents, for their part, have high expectations for the government agencies that serve them, and they're reaching out with . However, agencies have not always found it easy to deliver on these expectations or provide the level of responsiveness that would be considered ideal. The tremendous growth of IoT and the power of 5G MEC is changing the game, driving solutions that can allow government agencies to deliver more effective services with leaner resources and help move the needle on their missions to serve the public good. Whether rapidly detecting water main leaks, gaining situational awareness to help combat crime, easing traffic flow or proactively identifying public infrastructure that must be repaired, timely data analytics are helping government agencies re-envision what they can achieve for their constituents. Learn how Verizon's help you serve the diverse needs of your constituents. 