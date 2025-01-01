what is bcm

Find a partner that's a good fit for your business. Phone: 212.872.1700,Fax: 515.625.0715,Group has been solving the technology challenges of business customers for over 15 years. We are a leading sourcing advisor for connectivity, cloud and IT solutions worldwide. We have close working relationships with over 150 strategically selected service providers, delivering global coverage and offering the complete spectrum of voice, connectivity, cloud and managed services. Advantage helps companies drive better business outcomes by leveraging a results-driven methodology to select technology partners and service providers that on average show savings of 30% or more. All of our solutions are fully supported by our experienced team, allowing clients to focus on their core business. Chris Babbitt,Business Development Representative,Phone: 773.741.1612,Email: [email protected],AppDirect is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success. Phone: 703.770.2400,Email: [email protected],In business since 1991, ARG believes in doing what's best for our clients, and doing it in an ethical way. We believe in this so strongly that ARG was the only company recognized by the Washington Post Top Workplaces with an Ethics Award. We look for employees who have the same values, and we have been incredibly lucky to recruit the foremost technology experts in the industry. ARG encourages going above and beyond in order to make sure that our customers have the best experience possible. This might sound like lip service to some, but ARG customer testimonials speak for themselves. Phone: 714.307.5556, 877.312.AVANT,Email: [email protected], [email protected],As the nation's premier distributor of next-generation technologies, AVANT has the resources and relationships needed to successfully navigate the ever-evolving world of communications and IT infrastructure. From complex cloud design to global wide-area network deployments, we empower our partners with the valuable business tools they need, including back-office support, engineering guidance, strategic consulting and ongoing training. AVANT is dedicated to helping our partners and clients make informed choices about services, technology and cost-efficient communications. Our goal is to set the industry standard for knowledge and navigation expertise within the global technology marketplace. Andy Steinke,Phone: 212.849.2211,Email: [email protected],BCM One, headquartered on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, is a Verizon Platinum Partner and ranks within the top five Verizon partners nationwide. Channel partners and telecom agents regard BCM One as their trusted technology solutions advisor, integrating and supporting critical business infrastructure and applications for their customers. Through strategic partnerships with over 50 select technology suppliers, plus our own managed solutions, BCM One integrates the best technologies to develop customized solutions for organizations. With a dedicated in-house Verizon team, we offer a fast, but thorough, approach to getting orders placed and installed, with end-to-end project management. Supplier Management,Email: [email protected],Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies with the better way to buy, manage and implement technology. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped over 12,000 companies discover the difference our deep experience and proven process makes. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. Danny Scott,Director of Advisory Services,Email: [email protected],Caliber Solutions is a trusted technology advisor that helps organizations simplify IT procurement, manage vendor relationships, and drive operational efficiency. As part of the Caliber Holdings family, we combine strategic consulting with hands-on support to help clients make informed technology decisions. Our team works across IT, finance, and procurement departments to ensure seamless execution and measurable results. From vendor sourcing and contract management to compliance and optimization, Caliber Solutions delivers end-to-end support tailored to your business goals. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to client success, we make technology procurement smarter, faster, and more transparent. John Scully,Phone: 702.539.5035,Email: [email protected],ConectUS Wireless is a nationally recognized Master Agent whose key focus has always been mobility. Formed in 1974 by Dennis and JoAnne Scully, ConectUS started as a Motorola two-way radio dealer in Southern California. ConectUS has enjoyed its exclusive partnership with Verizon Wireless for over 10 years. We sell Internet of Things (IoT) and the entire Verizon Wireless device lineup, including tablets and smartphones, via direct fulfillment. Our extensive expertise with the Verizon Wireless indirect systems and processes allows our sales agents to focus on selling while letting us assist with quoting, account creation and device ordering. We have one of the largest mobility agent back-office teams in the industry. Verizon Wireless is our wheelhouse!,Scott Marrone,EVP Strategic Sourcing,Email: [email protected],E78 delivers a broad array of thoughtfully integrated advisory, talent, and managed services that address the critical finance, technology, and transformation challenges faced by PE sponsors and corporate leaders. We are more than just a consultant; we bring deep sector and functional experience to each engagement. It's what enables us to see between the lines, anticipate problems before they arise and understand what clients are really solving for. Phone: 469.361.5700,More than a telecom master agent. Since 2002, our award-winning team has helped hundreds of businesses streamline the selection, implementation and ongoing management of IT and telecom infrastructures. Through our expertise in unified communications and our extensive relationships with Verizon and others, we are able to navigate the seemingly infinite number of available IT and network service offerings and recommend the most efficient voice, data and cloud solutions to meet the needs of our clients. And with offices in Philadelphia, Houston and Dallas, we are able to serve businesses in a broad geographical area. eXemplify does not "sell" services or products. We solve business problems. eXemplify's exclusive partner programs help leading sales partners and world-class supplier partners boost their reach and revenues. We focus on providing more value to our partners so they can do more for their clients. Demi Dimitrova,Connectivity Services Manager - Verizon,Phone: 727-239-3301,Email: [email protected],As the largest Value-Added Distributor in the IoT arena, GetWireless offers a best-in-class portfolio of Verizon certified LTE and 5G capable modems, gateways, and routers as well as antennas, signal boosters, and cellular accessory solutions. GetWireless can streamline the process to GetConnected on the nation's most reliable 4G LTE and 5G network. Leverage the innovative technologies, world-class solutions, and expertise of the Verizon Mobility Co-Sell Program to deliver a complete solution to your customers and earn referral fees for Verizon activations. Justin Pugh,Solutions Sales Executive - Verizon EAST,Phone: Direct: 716-633-3600 ext. 65398, Mobile: 864-804-7766,Email: [email protected],Phone: 800.615.8330,Email: [email protected],Fax: 707.792.4908,Alex Dukhovny,Executive Vice President,Phone: 310.445.3111,Email: [email protected],Phone: 800.836.6060,Email: [email protected],Fax: 215.489.8648,Joe Allen,Phone: 845-708-0333,Email: [email protected],JAS Wireless, founded in 2004, helps businesses across the U.S. cut wireless costs and provides dedicated customer service and tech support. Our clients typically save 25–33%, with those savings sustained through proactive account monitoring. We also maximize equipment savings by securing the lowest prices and best available promotions on every order. We also maximize equipment savings by securing the lowest prices and best available promotions on every order. What sets us apart is our hands-on, responsive support. No hold times — just real people you can reach easily by phone or email. We work closely with each client to deliver fast issue resolution, ongoing service, and personalized attention that makes wireless management simple and stress-free. Ask us about Mobile Device Management (MDM). Dave Brown,President,Email: [email protected],Jeremy Velez,President,Email: [email protected],Russ Peterson,Phone: 330.704.7090,Email: [email protected],Phone: 310.796.1393,Email: [email protected],Sandler Partners is America's fastest growing distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2018, Sandler Partners was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the ninth straight year. We deliver best-in-class connectivity, cloud, security, mobility and continuity solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of more than 7,000 expert technology sales partners—agents, VARs and MSPs—to thousands of small, medium-sized and enterprise organizations. With our extensive portfolio, 60+ power closers, solutions team and proprietary partner portal, we enable our partners to deliver a range of communications and IT services—from complex multiservice solutions for multilocation enterprises to simple but critical connections for single location startups and small businesses. The best sales partners in the industry work with Sandler Partners because we offer the most flexible support and compensation models in the business. Our entire organization is designed to meet the unique needs of telecom agents, VARs, MSPs and IT consultants. Phone: 570.824.6800,Email: [email protected],SOVA, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, is an exclusive Business Agent and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the Verizon Partner Network and a market leader in providing cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. Founded in 1992, SOVA offers partners and customers an innovative solutions portfolio: Network, Internet, Wireless (Smartphones, Tablets, One Talk and IoT devices), Routers including Failover and Management, SD-WAN, Security, VoIP, and more. Through Endeavor, SOVA's portfolio expands to include Systems Integration, Managed Services, Global Logistics, and Cloud Solutions. With offices and operations worldwide, SOVA serves customers in all market segments and sectors. Business Agent and VAD in the Verizon Partner Network | Cradlepoint 5G Certified Premier Partner,Tamra Patnoude,Phone: 864.363.5164,Email: [email protected],Phone: 810.523.2100,Phone: 601.832.2870,Email: [email protected],Patrick Brown,Founder/CEO,Email: [email protected],Unity Communications is a global business processing company that specializes in building the most efficient and effecting execution of sales and service strategies. With over 200 clients all over the world – Unity has the resources and scale to help businesses with many of their strategies to grow, scale, and solve challenges with the US, Mexico, and Phillipines operations. Phone: 860.936.9956,Phone: 877.787.7678,Email: [email protected],Jodi Hassel,VP,Email: [email protected] with copy to [email protected],At ZLH Enterprises, we specialize in optimizing technology services for businesses like yours in terms of cost and functionality. Our Mission is to ensure that you're not only getting the best speed and reliability from your service providers but also maximizing your cost savings. We have worked with Verizon Business Services for over a decade in providing lower cost FIOS and fiber internet and voice services to the marketplace. But we don't just get the contract and order moving along—we stick with you all through the provisioning, billing and customer care process. And we do all this as an adjunct to your current Verizon representative. We are that extra pair of eyes to ensure a smooth transition of services at no additional cost.
Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. . * Indicates a required field. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
