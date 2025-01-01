What is ddos defense

DDoS Attacks: Detection, Protection and Mitigation Services

Maintain your operations with peace of mind. Detects and mitigates the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS Shield analyzes inbound IP traffic to spot anomalies and detect potential DDoS attacks. When under attack, DDoS Shield redirects inbound traffic to global scrubbing centers. Scrubbing centers return only clean, legitimate traffic to your network. Delivered from the cloud, leverage ever-expanding DDoS mitigation capacity against large-scale attacks. DDoS Shield protects network and transport layers by defending you against L3 and L4 volumetric DDoS attacks. Our Web Application Firewall also defends against L7 attacks. The highly scalable nature of DDoS Shield allows it to defend against even the largest recorded DDoS traffic volumes. High redundancy and DDoS Shield's ability to automatically fail over traffic to other nodes helps increase your uptime. The carrier-agnostic aspect of DDoS Shield lets it protect all your traffic, regardless of carrier or ISP. Flexible terms let you meet specific business needs with flat monthly fees, and no mitigation overage charges. Add DDoS Shield to individual Verizon Internet Dedicated Services circuits at a low cost. Our proactive detection and mitigation can help reduce your operations teams' workload. DDoS Shield Scrubbing Centers,When under attack, it distributes traffic loads to multiple sites at the same time to help decrease the risk of network congestion. Reach out to our DDoS experts in our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) by phone or email. Get access to detailed analytics and reports, as well as the ability to customize configurations. When DDoS Shield reroutes under-attack traffic it directs it to scrubbing centers located in global content distribution super points of presence (Super POPs). This add-on service option can help reduce disruption caused by large, short and frequent DDoS attacks without a rerouting delay to help you always maintain availability. Detects and mitigates attacks automatically. As you move more services to the cloud, internet connectivity becomes crucial. Any downtime caused by DDoS attacks can impact internet service and access to your applications. If you don't currently have a DDoS mitigation service, take our self-assessment by answering the questions below to determine your risk level for DDoS attacks. Great job! Your business is at low risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. For more information on today's top cyberthreats, read the . Your business is at risk for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. Your business is at HIGH RISK for experiencing the impacts of a DDoS attack. Please Contact your Verizon sales representative as soon as possible to discuss how Verizon can help protect your business from DDoS attacks and build an incident response plan to mitigate your biggest security threats. This assessment is intended to provide a quick overview of how at risk your business may be should it suffer a DDoS attack. Results may vary and even businesses with low risk may be impacted by a DDoS attack. If you are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, please call your Verizon Sales rep immediately for DDoS Emergency Response. Proven security authority,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,countries with scrubbing center support,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn the ins and out of DDoS attacks, and how to identify and prevent them. DDoS attacks grew from a 2022 median of 1.4 gigabytes per second (Gbps) to 2.2 Gbps in 2023.* Learn how DDoS Shield can help. Help manage the bad traffic and keep your apps functioning normally. Protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. A DDoS attack is an amplified version of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. In a DoS attack, a single source, usually a computer, maliciously floods a targeted resource—a web server, a network server or a computer—with more traffic than it can handle. In a DDoS attack, the attack is distributed—meaning the attackers have multiplied the malicious traffic by using multiple compromised systems—which could include computers, servers, smartphones and other networked resources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices—as attack sources. DDoS attacks can generate tremendous amounts of traffic, snarling the targeted server, service or network until it chokes. DDoS mitigation is all about network resilience. Networks need to function without interruption. However, perimeter security doesn't often provide sufficient protection. To prevent DDoS attacks on the cloud, IT and security teams must ensure that the perimeter is secure and that firewall rules regarding dropping packets are firmly established. The main focus should be on prevention and mitigation. Some of the most common tools and strategies to do so include:,Content delivery networks that automatically spread out traffic across thousands of servers, minimizing the chances that a tidal wave of toxic traffic overwhelms the targeted organization,Advanced firewalls that add intrusion prevention and application-specific functionality to traditional firewalls,Traffic scrubbing that redirects malicious traffic to data centers to scrub attack traffic,Source-rate limiting that blocks excess traffic from the source of an attack,DDoS Shield, Verizon's DDoS mitigation service, helps lift the burden of protecting yourself against DDoS attacks by giving you the intelligence to help distinguish good traffic from bad traffic, and the capacity you need to combat large-volume attacks. It offers a highly-scalable attack mitigation service that helps you tackle today's sophisticated and high-volume DDoS attacks. Plus, it works across your enterprise environment to alleviate the burden on your network and perimeter systems, and helps maintain continued availability to your customers. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. 