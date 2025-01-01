What is real time video surveillance

Intelligent Video and Remote Monitoring Solutions
24/7 visibility with less time and effort. Get cloud-hosted video management with an array of hardware, video analytics, local storage and connectivity. Cameras capture high-quality video that is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts. Provides advanced analytics that can review hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Our remote monitoring solution gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help you optimize your investment in video surveillance. As a comprehensive hosted and managed remote monitoring solution, it enhances situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Delivers robust analytics to streamline video review and ensure alert-based situational awareness. Improves situational awareness so you can quickly make decisions that help safeguard your community or organization. Helps protect your critical assets wherever they are by leveraging smart remote-video monitoring technology that can enable better, quicker decisions,Intelligent Video helps safeguard those in your operations or community in remote locations, including high-traffic areas, offices, parks, medical centers, campuses, pathways, utilities, construction sites, bridges and more. Use intelligent data to make more-informed decisions and optimize resource planning, helping you achieve better resolutions. Get eyes on the street or indoors at the busiest or most remote areas with wireless or wireline connectivity. Immediately sends alerts to authorized personnel when it detects unusual activity. Manage multiple sites from a single interface. Adapt the solution to your specific needs with support for more than 100K cameras and the ability to integrate with other security solutions. Keep your security team focused on what's most important with fully featured cloud implementation and managed services. Gain the visibility and insights you need to help investigate and resolve issues. Connect your smart devices to Intelligent Video with the mobile application. Archive captured video of unusual or abnormal behavior for evidentiary needs. Advanced video analytics also include archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Plus, Verizon is certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner,Explore how Intelligent Video monitoring can help protect your assets, and just how cost-effective it can be. Sustainable solutions that give businesses and local governments full control over their lighting infrastructures. Intelligent Video features a cloud-hosted video management system with a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Cameras capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts and which can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon's Intelligent Video offers advanced analytics to enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Intelligent Video can provide law enforcement situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. 