What is real time video surveillance

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Why Your Organization Needs Video Surveillance Business

Video surveillance cameras: Benefits for your organization

Video surveillance technology has come quite a long way since businesses started using it to protect themselves from theft and other security concerns. Today, a video surveillance management system can do more than simply document who enters a property and their actions. Video monitoring and surveillance systems can , manages risks and allows security teams to respond efficiently and effectively to emergencies. Using analytics models from the surveillance data allows security teams to identify and monitor areas of specific interest depending on behavior patterns, with more or less surveillance at any given time. And because a modern video surveillance management system , security teams can also receive alerts if a threat is detected. Benefits of a video surveillance management system inside and outside of your organization,You need to not only protect assets, but also people. Discouraging crime and identifying potential suspects are among the most popular . Surveillance systems can provide a broader range of uses that include:,Types of video surveillance camera systems Surveillance in the cloud and on the edge,Nothing slows down and hinders public safety efforts like inaccurate, incomplete, or inaccessible information. Traditional video surveillance (utilizing analog cameras) typically stores video feeds on a hard drive or external storage device that then takes a team of security personnel hours to watch and manually spot risks, after the event occurs. The is projected to grow from USD 42.9 billion in 2021 to USD 69.1 billion by 2026, at a projected CAGR of 10.0%. Video surveillance management system

These modern surveillance systems (IP based cameras) are able to more quickly into actionable insights through the use of a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Advanced analytics enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically . Most video surveillance systems utilize a 4G connection, however, with the power and bandwidth that 5G can provide, wireless cameras can capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts using artificial intelligence software. This provides a massive boost to both live-streaming and remote monitoring capabilities so that authorized personnel or first responders can have near real-time situational awareness, allowing them to be better equipped for response. Video streaming and remote monitoring from 5G enabled devices can provide a smoother, more immersive experience. solutions can work in high and low traffic areas and allow for multiple locations to be monitored centrally. It also provides a scalable solution, being able to be used with more than 100,000 cameras and integrated into other security solutions. Learn more about how Verizon can help protect your community and assets with . Real Time Response System

Real Time Response System,Boost situation awareness and decision making with a unified view. Nothing slows down and hinders public safety efforts like inaccurate or incomplete information. Data sources, siloed in disparate solutions and departments, often contribute to the problem. Verizon Real Time Response System gives you a holistic view of your city at any given moment. It's a key component of our Safe City initiative, and Smart Communities portfolio. And because it is interoperable with other third party public safety offerings, Real Time Response System fosters inter-agency collaboration, enhances situational awareness and helps improve decision making by helping identify threats through the integration of multiple technologies. What is Real Time Response System?,Real Time Response System is built to a Criminal Justice Information (CJI) supported solution that integrates large amounts of data from multiple sources, such as computer-aided dispatch, video sensors, record management systems, and third-party databases. It compiles data and provides city agencies with a consolidated, accurate and real-time view of the city. How does Real Time Response System work?,As a Verizon hosted and managed solution, Real Time Response System gives you easy access to tools you need to respond to incidents--not only when there's a crisis, but also during daily operations. The decision-support solution integrates information from multiple independent systems into one view to help you with threat management, manage events and deliver an effective response. Real Time Response System provides public safety officials with a consolidated real-time view and data correlation of your city for enhanced situational awareness. The solution integrates several data streams and sources into a single operating view. Features & benefits,Public safety is much more than just reacting quickly. It's also about using technology for proactive planning, readiness and informed response. Managed & professional services,With our Real Time Response System, you don't have to burden your IT staff with its management. We'll handle integrating and managing the unified platform that blends Internet Protocol video monitoring, license plate recognition and other public safety information systems into one intuitive solution. Public safety operations are seamlessly merged within a single interface. This comprehensive dashboard enhances situational awareness and provides you with the data you need to rapidly respond to emerging situations, execute everyday operations and manage special events. AWS APN Competency Partner,Verizon is now certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner. Intelligent Video and Remote Monitoring Solutions

24/7 visibility with less time and effort. Get cloud-hosted video management with an array of hardware, video analytics, local storage and connectivity. Cameras capture high-quality video that is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts. Provides advanced analytics that can review hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Our remote monitoring solution gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help you optimize your investment in video surveillance. As a comprehensive hosted and managed remote monitoring solution, it enhances situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Delivers robust analytics to streamline video review and ensure alert-based situational awareness. Improves situational awareness so you can quickly make decisions that help safeguard your community or organization. Helps protect your critical assets wherever they are by leveraging smart remote-video monitoring technology that can enable better, quicker decisions,Intelligent Video helps safeguard those in your operations or community in remote locations, including high-traffic areas, offices, parks, medical centers, campuses, pathways, utilities, construction sites, bridges and more. Use intelligent data to make more-informed decisions and optimize resource planning, helping you achieve better resolutions. Get eyes on the street or indoors at the busiest or most remote areas with wireless or wireline connectivity. Immediately sends alerts to authorized personnel when it detects unusual activity. Manage multiple sites from a single interface. Adapt the solution to your specific needs with support for more than 100K cameras and the ability to integrate with other security solutions. Keep your security team focused on what's most important with fully featured cloud implementation and managed services. Gain the visibility and insights you need to help investigate and resolve issues. Connect your smart devices to Intelligent Video with the mobile application. Archive captured video of unusual or abnormal behavior for evidentiary needs. Advanced video analytics also include archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Plus, Verizon is certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner

Explore how Intelligent Video monitoring can help protect your assets, and just how cost-effective it can be. Sustainable solutions that give businesses and local governments full control over their lighting infrastructures. Intelligent Video features a cloud-hosted video management system with a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Cameras capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts and which can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon's Intelligent Video offers advanced analytics to enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Intelligent Video can provide law enforcement situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. 