What is security threat monitoring

Security Device Monitoring & Management

Managed Security Services (MSS) customized to fit your needs. Gives you ongoing expert policy-management support for your critical security devices, infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. 24/7 monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices across your various locations. A vendor-neutral service, you can select world-class products, help protect past investments and avoid vendor lock-in. We monitor the health of serviced devices 24/7; measuring various attributes of the device or service, and issue a health incident ticket if one or more thresholds are reached. Get timely views of serviced devices and incidents, and a communication channel with our Security Operations Center (SOC), for investigations and change request submissions. Our dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, comprehensive reporting and analysis on incidents and logs. Display trends on your security incidents and compare your results to aggregated trends that impact our other customers. Access security intelligence in risk briefings, reports and updates,Its Security Device Monitoring and Management portfolio, includes:,Our MSS offerings help reduce and manage risk by giving you the flexibility, assurance and operational support required to conveniently, consistently and remotely monitor and manage your IT security assets and technology across a broad set of security vendors. Manages all or subsets of your device portfolio. Offers 24/7 monitoring and cyberthreat intelligence. Provides granular SLAs. Enables management of 30+ security vendors through our unified security portal. Offers access to our 25+ years of industry experience and reliability. Provides an easy-to-read dashboard for timely updates and alerts. Helps protect infrastructure through early failure detection using a technology-agnostic approach. Enjoy peace of mind with timely updates and 24/7 management of your security devices. Keep your policies aligned and in line with help from our seasoned security professionals. Get help developing, securing and fine-tuning policy rules with actionable advice. Helps exicute policy changes for your cloud vendors and extends policy management into your SaaS environment. If you need help developing the policies, we can do that too with an optional Client Service Engineer. Your trusted security services partner,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Comprehensive and tailored managed security services to help address critical business needs, so you can focus on what's most important. Measure your risk and security posture with comprehensive visibility and daily updates that address gaps and help maximize security ROI through actionable data. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Provided by Verizon Managed Security Services, Device Health and Availability Monitoring provides a network device monitoring service that offers experienced support and the latest digital tools to help you quickly identify unhealthy devices and keep your business running. With the help of an experienced Security Services Advisor, you can stay updated on new observations and trends around the security landscape. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. Overall, Verizon MSS can help you mitigate the risk of vulnerabilities and better protect your infrastructure so you can stay focused on managing your business. Evaluating the Latest Cyber Security Threats Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Latest cyber security threats: What you need to know to protect your business,Author: Phil Muncaster,It's vital to understand the latest cyber security threats. Data-driven decision-making can be crucial to improving your cyber security risk posture. The problem for chief information security officers (CISOs) is getting hold of the right data; it must be actionable and framed in a business context that makes it relevant to critical stakeholders. In its absence, of dogmatically enforcing security best practices, whether they're appropriate for the organization or not. Verizon's annual , conducted since 2008, offers strategically impactful information and data points on the recent cyber security threats, so CISOs and their colleagues can make better decisions. To keep up with Verizon's latest findings and up-to-date on security industry trends, . What are the latest cyber security threats?,The reality is the cyber threat landscape is a continuum because as technologies advance and evolve, so does the ability of the stealthy, sophisticated cybercriminal to reach bigger and more diverse audiences. That makes it difficult to discern which trends can accurately be described as new threats in cyber security. Today's latest cyber security threats include ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC). These have been around for several years but are still evolving to cause significant risk to global organizations. In a similar way, user configuration error, supply chain risk and vulnerability exploitation have been threats for some time. But now, they're increasingly coming into focus for CISOs for several reasons. These include:,The impact of these recent cyber security threats can be linked to possible data loss, operational outages and malware infection. These could result in significant . Let's take a look at three of the latest cyber security threats to re-emerge as serious risks to your business. User configuration error,According to the most recent DBIR, misconfiguration was by far the most common sub-category within miscellaneous errors, accounting for over half (52%) of incidents. It particularly affects data stores, including cloud-based file storage and relational or document databases placed online with zero protection. This is not the only kind of configuration issue that could create major cyber risk exposure. Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) endpoints with poorly configured passwords are one of the top initial access vectors for ransomware actors. However, it is that looms particularly large over organizations today. now have a multi-cloud strategy, making it even more challenging to understand how each environment works and what the most secure configuration is. includes only those enterprise IT categories that can transition to cloud, within the application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure markets. By 2025, 51% of IT spending in these four categories will have shifted from traditional solutions to the , compared to 41% in 2022. Almost two-thirds (65.9%) of spending on application software will be directed toward cloud technologies in 2025, up from 57.7% in 2022. Threat actors are increasingly looking to scan for and steal, ransom or of unprotected online data stores, contributing to the rise of recent cyber security threats. According to Verizon, verticals most exposed to misconfiguration risk include:,They should look to continuous compliance monitoring solutions like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) to mitigate these risks, and apply the known as Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software to build security into systems from the start. Supply chain risk,Supply chain attacks are another example of recent cyber security threats that aren't actually new but have recently been used in high-profile campaigns by threat actors. No industry is safe. The complexity of modern supply chains, including the delivery of digital products and services, provides a huge opportunity for attackers. And complexity is the enemy of security. According to Verizon, incidents with secondary motives—that is, where the goal was to leverage victim access to carry out follow-on attacks—was the second most popular after financial last year, accounting for over a fifth of incidents. The report claims that most of these breaches are simple in nature, which suggests that catastrophic events like the or campaigns are still the exception. But even a simple supply chain breach could have a serious impact on your organization. According to research from , over 90% of global organizations suffered such a breach in 2021. The challenge is not only the size of supply chains but also current point-in-time auditing, which is often heavily reliant on manual processes. CISOs must switch from static questionnaires to continuous monitoring of suppliers—and rapid remediation if risks emerge. Unpatched vulnerabilities,ProxyLogon, SpringShell, Log4Shell—these are just a handful of the latest cyber security threats that have emerged over the past year. But it's not just these boardroom attention-grabbing vulnerabilities that you need to patch. Threat actors may also exploit bugs from years ago that have since fallen under the radar. As , it's not necessarily the amount of time since discovery that determines why actors target specific vulnerabilities; it's what capabilities exploitation provides to the attacker, alongside the robustness of current working exploits and payloads.,No sector has a handle on this yet. The key is to prioritize according to risk to your specific organization, using automated tools to . As Verizon says, the ideal is to patch smarter, not harder. This will not only make your organization more secure but also enhance IT productivity and minimize burnout by ensuring time is not wasted on patches that won't do much for the organization. Improving cyber risk readiness,What do these new threats in cyber security have in common? They all require organizations to enhance their readiness to mitigate serious cyber risk. The right provider could help your enterprise go beyond preparedness and resilience to improve IT ROI, transform critical business processes and enhance competitive advantage. Public Sector Cyber Security Threats on the Rise According to Verizon’s 2023 DBIR Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Phil Muncaster,The is Verizon's annual breach activity assessment, detailing breach event statistics in conjunction with 80+ industry leading cyber security partners. The highlights the need for government agencies to leverage more robust services to help increase security protection and better manage assets. As the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports, . Both Federal and State and Local government agencies are especially through third party software and internet-enabled devices. Public sector cyber security can be greatly enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. The reveals that 20% of incidents and 11% of breaches analyzed this year were linked to the Public Administration sector, the . In contrast, in the , the public sector recorded the second-highest number of incidents at 12% and came in third for total number of breaches at 10%. The public sector is . So, the key questions of government cyber security are: What, according to industry experts, is driving these trends? And how can your organization take measures to protect itself from public sector cyber security threats?,What are the main government cyber security threat trends?,As always, there are plenty of insights to consider from the latest DBIR, which is based on an analysis of . Most notable are the following:83% of breaches involved external actors, and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. Financial incentives may also be a factor here as over two-thirds (68%) of government breaches are , according to the DBIR. The government is the major target for Espionage attacks—while across all industries just 3% of threat actors were motivated by espionage, yet in the public sector cyber security space it's . This is also up significantly from , indicating that cyber espionage may be becoming a more acute threat. As the DBIR notes, was expected to be a factor in increased State-sponsored attacks, including Espionage. carried out network penetration and espionage against 128 organizations in 42 countries allied with Ukraine, prioritizing government entities among NATO members. The U.S. was their number one target, alongside Baltic nations and Poland. The DBIR also reveals a concerning uptick in breaches resulting not from external actors only, but rather by collusion involving . The latter refers to third-party actors (typically external actors) working with government partners or employees to achieve their strategic goals. It's particularly worrying considering the share of , while multiple actor threats stood at zero over the past two years of the DBIR. Although misuse (internal malicious activity) peaked as an in 2019, public sector cyber security teams must be alert to the possibility of disaffected colleagues colluding with threat actors. The key is to catch such plans early on. The refers to complex attacks that leverage malware and/or hacking to achieve their objectives, including deploying ransomware, according to the 2023 DBIR. Such attacks are a pronounced threat to public sector cyber security, in fact, system Intrusion was present in . Malware and ransomware, which can exist in systems for several months or longer before being identified, and should continue to be . Alongside deliberately malicious insiders, there remains a heightened risk from those who succumb due to poor security training or negligence. Of the 3,270 :,Solutions to help improve cyber security,Seek out a solutions provider with a range of service offerings that can empower your government cyber security team to mitigate the threats listed above, and many others. provides change management, incident management and health monitoring on specific cloud security service instances. A service instance for SASE Management is the unique cloud security tenant that is managed by Verizon. Integrated support will be provided across the customer's cloud security instances and Verizon-managed Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) which are connected to their cloud security instances. helps provide secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet which is vulnerable to bad actors. This also supports private government agency-to-government agency communication. solutions can help protect your organization against bad actors. With the increase in remote work and remote access, government agencies need a variety of customizable and scalable solutions to help secure endpoints. can help you safeguard servers and endpoints, such as laptops, desktops and mobile devices, from today's growing and ever-changing threats. Cyber Risk Programs is a customizable, continuous, objective, risk assessment and management program designed to help measure the effectiveness of cyber risk controls. It helps identify risks that potentially threaten the organization, assets and brand reputation. Verizon's solutions can be customizable cyber security event-monitoring solutions, designed for agencies looking to help enhance their SIEM and related security investments with a monitoring and analytics ecosystem customized to their specifications and requirements. These SOC-based solutions provide a hybrid operating model leveraging a dedicated team of highly skilled security analysts working in a dedicated environment. These analysts monitor and analyze security events for the customer, providing alerts based on an agreed service level through an appropriate interface, agreed with the client. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) managed services are offered in two varieties:,Threat intelligence, automation, and better endpoint security for mobile devices can be enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. 