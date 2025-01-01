Splunk AR and Verizon 5G UWB Transforms Field Work Business

Splunk is an augmented reality (AR) application where users can access data of real world objects and see mobile dashboards even outdoors and on-the-go with better security than Wi-Fi. Splunk transforms traditional ways of working by allowing colleagues to collaborate from far-flung locations, correlate events and outages to specific assets to better service events, and enable actionable intelligence in near real time - all powered by Verizon 5G UWB. Splunk offers businesses a pathway to improve time to resolution and decrease costs, automate field processes, and gain valuable insights into deployment and workforce. Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. Utilize high definition live streaming to enable remote collaboration and real-time troubleshooting between on-site field workers and remote experts. Reduce costs and improve time to resolution by allowing workforce to quickly access and visualize live data on field assets. Automate workflows by overlaying step-by-step processes mapped onto real-world environments. Manage field processes by leveraging contextual guides and integrating them with existing business applications. Set up, manage, and gain insights into your asset deployments at scale. In Remote Collaboration Upload tests, there is a more pronounced difference:,Difference in speed for 0.005MB uploads. Difference in speed for 2MB uploads. Difference in speed for 5MB uploads. In manufacturing, the need to quickly and correctly fix an asset means the difference between an underperforming or well performing manufacturing line. An expert is often required in these times of need, but they may be miles away from the site. Splunk solves this problem by creating a highly collaborative remote experience that allows the expert to be "onsite" and "walk through" without physically being there. The onsite worker has the ability to scan where the problem is through the Splunk AR app. The expert can then analyze, diagnose and solve the issue – all from miles away. It is challenging to maintain assets at a global scale, especially when they are scattered across the world. With Splunk AR, troubleshooting becomes virtually seamless as Spunk's collaboration tools enable support staff to triage and debug the issue, while also guiding asset managers to solve the issue firsthand. The result: Splunk AR saves businesses money and resources to tackle more serious issues. From powerful cameras and motion sensors to integrated software — right out of the box. Powerful processors and machine learning create realistic and interactive scenes. Immersive displays provide AR experiences in brilliant detail. Advanced cameras enable field service workers to see their environment in new ways. Motion sensors detect movement and position with great accuracy and speed. Apple's integrated software development kit (ARKit) supports AR and provides a powerful set of tools to develop the best AR experiences. Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband is the fastest 5G in the world, with ultra-low lag and massive capacity. Managing over 500,000 security networks and hosting devices gives us valuable insights into the digital landscape. We obsess over the details, analyzing millions of gigabytes of data every day. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency.*Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. 