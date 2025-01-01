What is the difference between 5g and ultra wideband

Verizon Business brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
5G Ultra Wideband for Business Wireless Business

Are you ready to reimagine your business?,The top 5 reasons Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is your platform of the future1. Vital ultra-wide spectrum resources,Years ago, Verizon began securing large quantities of millimeter-wave spectrum. The ultra-wide millimeter spectrum's massive bandwidth and near real-time latency will move huge amounts of data at super-fast speeds. 2. Massive fiber foundation,It takes years of hard work, planning, testing and innovation to roll out a 5G offering capable of ushering in the Fourth,3. Dense small-cell deployment,Small cell technology is key to improving the cellular experience for end users, by strengthening coverage and data transfer speeds in areas where devices might otherwise compete for bandwidth, such as in densely developed city environments. Verizon has spent years installing small cells and paving the way for our 5G network. 4. Intensive real-world testing,To make sure you receive the best 5G experience possible, we'll continually invest in and work to improve our networks, so we can provide the best network experience. Our research explores the capabilities of 5G technology, pushing the limits in speed, distance and capacity, and testing line-of-sight and non-line-of-site use cases in order to define and establish the thresholds of our next-generation network. 5. Path to 5G with the nation's best 4G LTE network,4G LTE innovations like Gigabit LTE prove that even with the 5G evolution already underway, 4G LTE will be the underlying mobile broadband technology for the masses for,Accelerate the pace of your innovation. Verizon has been driving 5G as a strategic initiative since the creation of the 5G Technical Forum (5GTF) in 2015. Our instrumental leadership in this industry committee has accelerated the development, testing and delivery of 5G to make this transformative technology a reality sooner than thought possible. In fact, Verizon has already deployed 5G service based on 5GTF specifications in select areas and is also currently deploying 5G New Radio (NR) based on the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standard. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, we are committed to providing the best possible 5G experience on the market.
How 5G Ultra Wideband Impacts Mobility Wireless Business

5G technology: Fueling the next stage of mobility,With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, you're ready for a new world of business possibilities. As the latest generation of wireless technology, 5G promises to drastically change the way business is conducted, unleash a whole new level of capabilities, and crack open entirely new markets and immersive experiences. Not to mention connect people and devices like never before. Are you ready?,What makes 5G a technological powerhouse,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's ultrafast speeds and increased bandwidth will make possible things like intelligent video; smart cities; virtual and augmented reality; advanced, low-latency robotics; self-driving cars; immersive collaboration experiences; and so much more. Plus it will build the sandbox where developers can dream up a host of yet-to-be-created experiences. 5G's features will also make large data-file transfers frictionless and help many modern technologies, like Ultra HD video conferencing, reach their full potential through higher bandwidth and a lower network latency. Superfast speeds and ultrawide broadband,Today's mobile apps and services work best on a high-speed, high-bandwidth and low-latency wireless network. And if history teaches us anything, it is that the apps and services of tomorrow will require even faster speeds and lower latency. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will increase the transmission capabilities and potential of mobility, with speeds much faster than 4G. It will feature multigigabit-per-second data transmission feeds and less than 10 milliseconds of latency, so apps become more responsive and run blazingly fast. Empowering mission-critical services,Many solutions on the horizon will require split-second timing and exact control to function effectively, making mission-critical connections a must. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's high reliability and near real-time speeds will make it perfectly suited to connect services like these:,At Verizon, we're first with 5G. Verizon has been publicly driving 5G since 2015 and was the first in the world to deliver a commercial 5G service (5G Home). Our 5G Home internet service is built on the world's first,Here's just a sample of the 5G milestones we've achieved so far, with many more to follow:,Tests of 5G-based business-to-business apps and use cases are taking place now in key cities across the U.S. and will be introduced to the wider market soon. Massive Internet of Things (MIoT) is the billions of devices and machines that require constant connectivity, including those deployed in the most remote of locations. They infrequently transmit their data to the cloud, yet they still need the,cost-efficient, large-area coverage enabled by 5G and they offer long-lasting battery life and low energy consumption.
Splunk AR and Verizon 5G UWB Transforms Field Work Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Splunk is an augmented reality (AR) application where users can access data of real world objects and see mobile dashboards even outdoors and on-the-go with better security than Wi-Fi. Splunk transforms traditional ways of working by allowing colleagues to collaborate from far-flung locations, correlate events and outages to specific assets to better service events, and enable actionable intelligence in near real time - all powered by Verizon 5G UWB. Splunk offers businesses a pathway to improve time to resolution and decrease costs, automate field processes, and gain valuable insights into deployment and workforce. Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. Utilize high definition live streaming to enable remote collaboration and real-time troubleshooting between on-site field workers and remote experts. Reduce costs and improve time to resolution by allowing workforce to quickly access and visualize live data on field assets. Automate workflows by overlaying step-by-step processes mapped onto real-world environments. Manage field processes by leveraging contextual guides and integrating them with existing business applications. Set up, manage, and gain insights into your asset deployments at scale. In Remote Collaboration Upload tests, there is a more pronounced difference:,Difference in speed for 0.005MB uploads. Difference in speed for 2MB uploads. Difference in speed for 5MB uploads. In manufacturing, the need to quickly and correctly fix an asset means the difference between an underperforming or well performing manufacturing line. An expert is often required in these times of need, but they may be miles away from the site. Splunk solves this problem by creating a highly collaborative remote experience that allows the expert to be "onsite" and "walk through" without physically being there. The onsite worker has the ability to scan where the problem is through the Splunk AR app. The expert can then analyze, diagnose and solve the issue – all from miles away. It is challenging to maintain assets at a global scale, especially when they are scattered across the world. With Splunk AR, troubleshooting becomes virtually seamless as Spunk's collaboration tools enable support staff to triage and debug the issue, while also guiding asset managers to solve the issue firsthand. The result: Splunk AR saves businesses money and resources to tackle more serious issues. From powerful cameras and motion sensors to integrated software — right out of the box. Powerful processors and machine learning create realistic and interactive scenes. Immersive displays provide AR experiences in brilliant detail. Advanced cameras enable field service workers to see their environment in new ways. Motion sensors detect movement and position with great accuracy and speed. Apple's integrated software development kit (ARKit) supports AR and provides a powerful set of tools to develop the best AR experiences. Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband is the fastest 5G in the world, with ultra-low lag and massive capacity. Managing over 500,000 security networks and hosting devices gives us valuable insights into the digital landscape. We obsess over the details, analyzing millions of gigabytes of data every day. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency.*Run Splunk AR on iPad or iPhone powered by Verizon 5G UW in select cities to visualize real-time data and share high definition video with remote colleagues. Visualize the world differently with real-time augmented reality, brought to life by 5G. 
