What is the difference between caas and naas

What is NaaS and why is it important for your network?,Author: Heidi Vella,Recently, there have been plenty of conversations about Network as a service (NaaS). Almost half of said their company purchases or was planning to purchase an application or service through a NaaS offering. The global NaaS market is to about $118 billion by 2027. When asked what is NaaS best suited to be used by enterprises, the same IT professionals mentioned:,However, with all the information about NaaS floating around, there are still some the value of NaaS, with 30% unconvinced about its ability to meet their demands. So, what is NaaS? And, more importantly, what is it most useful for? Following is a brief overview of how a Network as a Service solution works with several successful examples where enterprises have benefited from the technology to highlight its value. What is a NaaS?,NaaS is an evolution in network infrastructure that is based on SDN-enabled, cloud-centric solutions that replace the traditional hardware-centric, fixed-cost, capital intensive approach to building and managing networks. The as-a-service model offers companies more flexibility in how they build and consume network resources. It can take the pain out of network management with simplified software licensing, billing and more agile uCPE and hosted network services that allows users to more easily scale their network capabilities up or down on a monthly subscription or leased basis. Unlike traditional networks, which can be rigid and resistant in adapting to evolving needs, the NaaS model allows businesses to take advantage of the networking evolution toward more agile and dynamic infrastructure, including Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking, bandwidth-on-demand and more. These provide the networking foundation needed to support other innovative technologies as well, such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, AI/ML, AR/VR and much more. Successful NaaS examples include , which used NaaS as part of its digital transformation program to provide customers with seamless and personalized shopping experiences, whether in-store, online or in the palm of their hand.,What is NaaS achieving? A more elastic network,NaaS promises to provide a more elastic network, that is one inherently moldable to a company's needs. The overall goal is for companies to shift from the fixed-cost, CAPEX, resource heavy, do-it-yourself approaches to a managed service that can evolve in line with a business' needs—with minimal input from the company itself. NaaS also reduces waste by mitigating the need for idle bandwidth to be built out for peak network demands. This can reduce overall costs and creates a leaner network. Food and beverage ingredient supplier found that its legacy network infrastructure could not support the demands of its growing, global business. The company lacked visibility to maintain reliable application performance. Verizon provided tools to improve performance by automatically routing traffic according to network quality and application requirements which helped to control costs, reaping substantial savings by effectively using redundant network resources. It also supported business growth by seamlessly adding endpoints wherever the supplier's sites were located, including a plant site in a Brazilian jungle. NaaS reduces the cost of connectivity,What is Naas doing for businesses, you might ask? First, it allows businesses to align what they pay with what they actually use. With more flexible dynamic bandwidth tools and subscription-based services instead of needing to forecast and pay for capacity that might only be needed at peak times—think Black Friday—companies can more easily change their capacity as it is needed. This flexible subscription-based approach helps to keep businesses competitive while still being able to monitor and manage networking services, track usage and billing easily and efficiently. NaaS can also extend the time between tech refresh cycles because the network is built on more agile and scalable services that can be upgraded or changed more easily without requiring a full technology changeover. At the same time, NaaS provides access to new technology—including infrastructure such as Wi-Fi 6 and 100GbE—and combined with agile NaaS solutions can ensure the network is operating at peak performance levels and can support changing demands. Pharmaceutical company is one of many successful NaaS examples. It chose to use NaaS to free up its own resources to focus on supporting its core crop science, pharmaceutical and consumer health business activities while also further developing a secure, stable—but flexible—network platform to improve connectivity and collaboration around the globe in support of ongoing digital business transformation. NaaS provides flexibility and agility,The and the have increased the complexity and demands of network architecture. Correspondingly, this has increased the attractiveness of the agile approach NaaS provides. In particular, whether for a global enterprise or a regional company, the how network adaptability can help when facing unexpected and unprecedented need for rapid change. The flexibility of NaaS can be applied to services such as (SD-WAN), and many other applications. Changes are implemented through software, not hardware, creating a more flexible and programmable network. For example, networks can be reconfigured on demand, and new office locations can be added in less time. Media company is another NaaS example, reaping the flexibility and agility benefits. The company uses NaaS to quickly scale to accommodate seasonal fluctuations in demand and was able to double North American business capacity with automatic routing via internet and secure . Verizon's NaaS solution provides a modern networking foundation that encompasses hybrid networking, network functions virtualization (NFV), orchestration, service chaining and self-healing capabilities—in addition to agility, flexibility, scalability and cost elasticity to the extent possible in the market right now. Verizon also offers the potential to automate network elasticity based on a consumption capacity model. Learn more about how an can help you enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable NaaS foundation. A Deep Dive into Healthcare Network and NaaS Technologies Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! In this article, the fourth in our Journey to Connected Healthcare series, we will review some of the Network as a Service (NaaS) technologies a healthcare organization can adopt to move in their digital transformation journey from an Efficient to an Enhanced network. We will also dive deep into a use case: hospital asset tracking. In our , we discussed what we might find in an efficient healthcare network. Now, we can examine a sample of solutions a care organization could use to build an enhanced network:,:,:,:,:,Let's unpack each of these technologies:Virtual Network Services takes network functions like routers, switches, firewalls, session border controllers, WAN optimizers, etc. and offers them on virtual machines, which can be deployed on a single piece of hardware or in the cloud. This allows for the most efficient use of hardware and reduces the amount that needs to be replaced on a regular basis, as well as more frequent updating of the virtual functions. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) shifts management of routing from individual router devices to centralized controllers and allows for the efficient use of multiple forms of connectivity, such as private IP, broadband, 5G fixed wireless access, and satellite. It can also enable advanced features such as policy-based and application-aware routing, which considers the type of traffic being sent when choosing the appropriate path for it. SDWAN can enhance network performance and availability, as well as user experience and productivity, through intelligently utilizing multiple forms of connectivity. Engaging a trusted partner for management can help to ensure the SDWAN is installed, optimized, and maintained effectively, without the need to train or hire staff to cover this new technology. Software-Defined Wireless Limited Area Network (SDWLAN) is similar to SDWAN, but for Wi-Fi, managing wireless access points centrally in order to offer advanced features, like accurate asset tracking and guided wayfinding in covered facilities. SDWLAN is also similar to SDWAN in that it can vastly improve user Wi-Fi experience in terms of location accuracy and advanced functionality. Once again, engaging a trusted partner for management can help to ensure the SDWLAN is installed, optimized, and maintained effectively. Secure cloud solutions include:,As the use of web applications and collaboration tools increases, secure cloud solutions help protect the workers who use them, whether they are in the office or working remotely. These are essential components of a Secure Service Edge. MDR monitors network devices, and often endpoints, from PCs and mobile devices to the Internet of Medical Things, by compiling their logs and analyzing them for Indicators of Compromise, often using Artificial Intelligence for initial analysis, with escalation to Security Operations Center staff as needed. Further, MDR automatically responds to certain Indicators of Compromise based on a playbook of predefined actions, for example, resetting a user account that appears to have been stolen. This is typically performed through a Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) system. When a cybersecurity incident occurs, the speed of response is critical–the longer a bad actor is in a system, the more damage they can do. Automating a response increases the speed with which it can be applied and ensures consistency. Application performance monitoring goes beyond the network into infrastructure and application performance, from the cloud or data center through to the end-user experience. It provides insight into end-to-end application behavior across its digital supply chain. Simple network analysis may suggest availability and normal functioning when certain applications are not performing optimally over the network. To help ensure applications are performing as intended for end users over a network, the performance of those applications must be monitored as well. As we noted in previous articles, NaaS solutions such as these should be provided as an integrated service to the healthcare organization, not as a number of disparate solutions–be sure to choose a partner that can provide a reliable, fully-integrated, end-to-end solution. So, what use cases might these technologies enable? Let's review one, hospital asset tracking, which utilizes SDWLAN and falls under the patient care portion of our Healthcare Reference Architecture (below). When a healthcare organization's clinicians need to provide patient care, they need the right tools at their fingertips. This is where SDWLAN, hospital asset tracking, and guided wayfinding come into the picture. Nurses often have trouble locating assets and inventory needed for patient care: bladder scanners, wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, glucometers, thermometers, mobile monitors, etc. These pieces of essential equipment are left in supply rooms, patient rooms, closets, different departments, etc. and, inevitably, some are stolen. There is often no tracking of frequency of use, and maintenance/update needs, like firmware, frequently go undocumented and unattended. With hospital asset tracking and guided wayfinding, nurses can search efficiently for assets and inventory, note usage, and document maintenance needs. Furthermore, healthcare asset and inventory managers can track utilization. Ultimately, nurses are enabled to spend more time on patient care, with assets and inventory deployed at points of greatest need, ready for use, and with asset and inventory managers able to critically analyze needs and deployment strategy to hone requisition budgets. To attract and retain nursing staff, care organizations must provide them the tools they need to provide quality, unencumbered patient care–this will enhance their satisfaction and productivity. America is in the midst of a nursing crisis, severely straining health systems in myriad ways, and this is projected to worsen in the years ahead. Thus, this use case is of great interest to most care organizations. Network as a Service (NaaS) Articles and Whitepapers

