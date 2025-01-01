what is the difference between public and private ip addresses

5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - New York, NY Business

One World Trade Center 117 West Street New York, NY 10007,The New York City 5G Innovation Sessions at ASPIRE was exciting and impactful. If you missed the event, the video on demand will be available soon. In the meantime, visit if you would like to explore our latest 5G solutions. We hope you will join us at one of our 5G Innovation Sessions in another Verizon 5G city. Our next event will be on August 9th, in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center. Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North America, President, Verizon Frontline , Acting Deputy Commissioner, Public Safety & Emergency Management, NYC Office of Technology & Innovation, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business , Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, PepsiCo, Head Coach, New York Giants, National Football League, CEO, Verizon Business Interactive story-tell that show how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your organization. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Showcase a potential use case for Verizon Private 5G/MEC to enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM to modernize physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, powered by Verizon's 5G Edge are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – transforming business operations. With Verizon's 5G Edge™ as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable, with intelligence all the way to the edge. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. With Verizon's 5G Edge™ as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable, with intelligence all the way to the edge. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Sandra has devoted 27 years in Telecommunications Operations and Technology. She is currently leading the sales of Ericsson's Enterprise and Emerging Business portfolio. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in April 2022, Sandra was Head of Eastern Regional Accounts, Canada responsible for all sales including industry verticals such as utilities across Canada. Sandra joined Ericsson in 1996 as a project system tester. She has held various strategic leadership roles in sales, operations, engineering, and enterprise IT. She is passionate about Health, Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion and a member of the Women of Ericsson (WE) North America ERG committee. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Magesh Bagavathi is Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer of PepsiCo. PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Magesh joined PepsiCo in July 2020 as SVP and Global CTO. In this role, he drives the technology strategy to deliver innovative solutions. He is responsible for leading Enterprise Architecture, Cloud strategy/migration, Data analytics, Enterprise Integration/AI, Global Infrastructure, Global Operations, End User Services and Infrastructure Design/Engineering. He delivers enterprise-wide platforms leveraging leading-edge technologies which include data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G internet of things, robotic process automation, augmented reality/virtual reality and others. Prior to PepsiCo, Magesh was the Global Digital CTO at HARMAN-SAMSUNG responsible for IT Infrastructure, Operations, End User Services, Cloud and Product Engineering. At HARMAN, he was instrumental in building common frameworks and capabilities for cloud, security, operations, architecture, infrastructure, analytics, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence that enabled the respective teams to execute with speed and ensured the guard rails of cost stewardship, world class operations, security and compliance. Magesh joined Harman from AIG, where he was the SVP for Cloud, Product Engineering and Platform Services. Prior to AIG, he worked at GE for 15 years across the various divisions of Transportation, Aviation, Energy and Oil & Gas. He was at GE Oil & Gas for 3+ years as the CTO and was one of the pioneers driving enterprise cloud penetration and migration of 600+ workloads to the cloud. Magesh holds an MBA from SUNY Buffalo and a bachelor's in chemical engineering from R.V. College in Bangalore. He resides in Plano, Texas. Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. David Lehanski is the Executive Vice President of Business Development & Innovation for the National Hockey League, responsible for advancing innovative initiatives for the NHL through the establishment of corporate partnerships, state-of-the-art technology solutions and new revenue. Over the past several seasons, Lehanski has been focused on developing new solutions with industry-leading technology providers including Apple, AWS, SAP, Rogers and Verizon to improve and enhance the game for players, coaches and officials, as well as for fans and for the League's broadcast and corporate partners. He has been integral in the development of the NHL's innovative Puck and Player Tracking technology, available in all 32 NHL arenas, as well as in securing new partnerships with AWS, the Official Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Infrastructure Provider of the NHL, and Verizon, the League's Official 5G Partner, Official Wireless Services Partner and Official Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Partner in the U.S. Lehanski was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the NHL's groundbreaking in-arena coaching system introduced in 2017 - in collaboration with Apple - delivering real-time video highlights to coaches on the benches of every NHL arena. He also helped to develop the next phase of the NHL's in-arena coaching system with the launch of the SAP-NHL Coaching Insights App for iPad, providing access to real-time, customized data and player statistics during the game on home and away benches in all 32 arenas. Since joining the League in 2005, Lehanski has played an important role in the League's path to more than $5 billion in annual revenues, establishing landmark partnerships for the NHL with some of the biggest global brands including AWS, Verizon, Apple, SAP, Dunkin, Honda, PepsiCo, Geico, Discover, Enterprise, Cisco, and MillerCoors, among many others. Most recently, Lehanski has been one of the drivers in the League's progressive approach to sports betting, helping to secure strategic partnerships with MGM Resorts International, FanDuel and Caesars. Before joining the NHL, Lehanski served as Vice President of Marketing Solutions at Clear Channel Advantage where he worked with Fortune 500 advertisers/marketers to develop, sell, and activate fully integrated media/marketing solutions that leveraged all of Clear Channel's assets. Previously, Lehanski was the co-founder and Vice President of HallOfSports.com, an online company focused on the distribution of sports memorabilia and collectibles with a long-term goal of consolidating the industry. He also spent several years as a consultant on the agency side at SFX Sports and Clarion Sports & Entertainment. Lehanski was named to SportsBusiness Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2012, recognizing executives for excellence and innovation in their industry before the age of 40. He earned a B.A. with a major in economics from Bowdoin College and currently resides in Ridgewood, NJ with his wife Alison and two sons, Eddie and Leo. Kyle is Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Business, a leading global technology company serving 99% of Fortune 500 companies in over 120 countries. Kyle and his team are responsible for delivering the next generation of technology-driven innovation to their customers around the world. Kyle is a seasoned industry expert who has extensive experience in developing and implementing networks and applications for both the public and private sectors, and is a leader in the development of global 5G-related infrastructure. Previously, Kyle served as Executive Vice President and President of Verizon's Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) team. This group is responsible for Verizon's technology and product development, and building, maintaining and securing America's leading wireless network and largest residential fiber broadband service in Fios, in addition to a vast IP network serving global customers in over 120 countries. Kyle began his career as a cell site technician for NYNEX Mobile Communications, which became Bell Atlantic Mobile and ultimately, through a series of transactions, became Verizon Wireless. During his long tenure, he has held a variety of positions in operations, planning, technology, engineering, and finance. He has also served as Verizon's vice president of New Product Development. Kyle is on the board of directors for Dexcom, a leader of diabetes care technology, and CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry. He is also a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), which advises the White House on the reliability, security, and preparedness of vital communications and information infrastructure. Kyle earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is also an avid hockey player and fan. Blaze is a leading technology development at Ericsson's CTO office, working on developing innovative solutions and new use cases for 5G, IoT and edge cloud. He has been one of the primary drivers of industrializing Ericsson's enterprise private network solutions in North America and currently works on expanding these solutions for public safety, utilities, and other critical infrastructure industry verticals. Blaze is passionate about applying the power and potential of digital technology to critical problems in the society and achieving sustainable results. He has a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder and around 15 years of experience in ICT industry. Brian Daboll was hired as the 20th head coach in Giants history on Jan. 28, 2022. It is his first head coaching position. Daboll has 20 years of NFL coaching experience. He is a five-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and won a national championship at the University of Alabama in his primary season as a college coach. Daboll joined the Giants after spending the previous four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. He devised the game plans and called the plays for one of the most productive offenses in the NFL, one that helped the Bills earn three consecutive playoff berths, win the last two AFC East titles and advance to the conference championship game in 2020. Deputy Commissioner Robert Barbera manages the Public Safety and Emergency Management Division at the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) responsible for NYC's critical life-safety technology. Rob's team oversees a broad range of technologies and infrastructure, including 911 call centers, modernized data centers, and 40 radio communication facilities. Additional areas of responsibility include support for NYC 911 communications and call handling, Text-to-911, Next Generation 911, computer-aided dispatch for police, fire and emergency medical services, emergency communications systems, citywide emergency radio communications, and numerous sub-systems and applications. Gary Brantley is an innovative technology strategist renowned for cultivating productive collaboration through organizational transformation, delegating resources toward increasing digital inclusion, and implementing an entirely remote workforce infrastructure. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector and 17 years of leadership to the NFL as the Chief Information Officer. As the former CIO for the City of Atlanta, Gary focused on organizational transformation by altering the department culture to achieve a competitive advantage and address future technology challenges. 