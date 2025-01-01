which phone carrier has the best unlimited plan

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Business Unlimited Phone Plans | Unlimited Data, Talk & Text

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Tablet purchase with new 2-yr or device payment agreement and Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan required. Bring your own tablet with month-to-month agreement also eligible for this offer. 0% APR. For each qualifying tablet line, customer will receive $10 monthly credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan at qualifying levels. Price plan changes not eligible for this promotion. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan 50% discount available to customers that also subscribe to a Business Unlimited Pro smartphone plan. Tablet sold separately. Also available with select customer-provided tablets compatible with Verizon's network. Limit of one Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan discount for each smartphone. Discount will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Pro smartphone and tablet plans at qualifying levels. $40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. , Laptop purchase with new line, 2-yr device payment or month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan required. Bring your own laptop transactions are also eligible for this offer; laptop must be compatible with Verizon network. For each qualifying laptop line, customer will receive a $10 monthly bill credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan at qualifying levels. There is no limit to the number of lines that can receive this discount. Price plan changes are not eligible for this offer. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$45,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. $75,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. 100 GB Premium Network Access ,$10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees. $10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Save up to $720 when you switch and bring your compatible smartphone and number. Chat now to find out how. Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can . That way, you won't need to share a new number with your  business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or , you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:,Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). . Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to:You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.)  or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:,Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon. Learn how toYou may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. If a Toll-Free Number is not available, please dial the exit code from a landline phone, then 908-559-4899. Toll charges will apply. ** Not all countries are covered by this service. 