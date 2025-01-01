which phone carrier has the best unlimited plan

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Save up to $720 when you switch and bring your compatible smartphone and number. Chat now to find out how. Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can . That way, you won't need to share a new number with your business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or , you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:,Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). . Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to:You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.) or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:,Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon. Learn how toYou may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .