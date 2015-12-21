1 gigabit to megabytes per second

Global Network Services (GNS)

The GNS contract is used by the Department of Defense to deploy a highly secure and reliable global network by 2020. The new unified network will integrate fiber, wireless and satellite technologies to transmit mission-critical voice, video and data communications at speeds up to 100 gigabit per second to meet operational and warfighting requirements for the transmission of classified and non-classified information. More than one million Department of Defense and national security personnel will be supported by the integrated network. The GNS contract will primarily support the requirements of the Department of Defense's more than 40 military services, combatant commands, and intelligence, functional and support organizations outside the continental U.S.
The Business Case for True 5G Networks Solutions

The business case,Advancing the next generation of healthcare powered by 5G5G networks have the potential to revolutionize the way we work and do business. A Gartner survey reveals two-thirds of organizations intend to deploy 5G by 2020.1 But, in the race to deliver 5G at scale, some carriers are investing more in hype than innovation. While there will always be a race to establish leadership and position, trying to do so through hype alone creates two serious risks. First, it creates confusion in the market and undersells the reality of 5G. Rebranding a 4G LTE Advanced network as a 5G service leaves customers with an experience less than the promise and potential of 5G. This perception of 5G as merely "a faster version of 4G" may be difficult to overcome as 5G networks come online. Second, it has the potential to stall technology innovation and investment in 5G by commercial partners, due to lackluster network performance. These partnerships are critical to bringing actual 5G use cases to life in their respective industries. In order to help business customers and partners overcome these real or perceived risks, Verizon has committed to only labeling networks as 5G if they meet the following criteria: if new device hardware connects to the network using new radio technology to deliver new capabilities. Our commitment to this transparency was recently shared by Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.2 Not only did he make this promise, but he called for others to follow this path. As you work to differentiate between investments in hype versus investments in innovation, you should know that Verizon is building a 5G network that will eventually allow businesses to:,Anything less should call into question the motivations of the carrier or provider. —Kyle Malady, Verizon Chief Technology Officer,There are eight core currencies—or attributes—that you should consider when evaluating a 5G network. A network that,delivers better capabilities in each of the eight currencies will be a network that provides a true platform for innovation. Verizon has reached speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second in 4G LTE Advanced.3 5G speeds have the potential to be many times faster than today's 4G LTE network. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service application deployment without having to install additional hardware, reducing typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected5G will eventually be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. With so much new data from5G will eventually have lower energy requirements for network operations (up to 90% less than 4G). 5G can enable edge computing—shifting complex computing to the network's edge—saving time and processing energy on end users' devices. The 5G standard is designed to handle up to 10 TB/s/km This means the 5G network will eventually be able to carryLatency is the time it takes for data to travel from the user over the network to the central processor and back again. Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation—ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. First, if you are not currently using Verizon's 4G LTE network, we recommend doing so immediately. This gives you instant access to the largest and most reliable 4G LTE network in the United States and opens the door for critical use cases that are actionable today. And, as there are currently no plans to sunset Verizon 4G LTE, this is an investment in the long-term value of your business. Second, as Verizon 5G networks are rolled out in markets where you do business, we recommend working with us to,There are five network elements that are required to build out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon has spent years deploying a massive fiber network while densifying its 4G LTE network with fiber-fed smallVerizon has spent years densifying our 4G LTE network. Many 4G locations will be used for 5G. We have built relationships with municipalities of all sizes to accelerate network deployment. Verizon has secured a large portfolio of millimeter-wave spectrum, through company and license acquisitions, to helpWe have network locations nationwide that are ideally suited to house edge computing resources. Computing at the edgeVirtualization began taking hold in 4G networks as a component of LTE Advanced evolution, but it will be critical as Reach out to your Verizon Wireless business specialist or visit verizonwireless.com/biz/5g,Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Survey Reveals Two-Thirds of Organizations Intend to Deploy 5G by 2020." December 18, 2018. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-12-18-gartner-survey-reveals-two-thirds-of-organizations-in,verizon.com/about/news/when-we-say-5g-we-mean-5g,In six-channel carrier aggregation,https://www.itu.int/md/R15-SG05-C-0040/en,verizon.com/about/our-company/5g/how-5g-will-pull-cloud-closer,https://5g-ppp.eu/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/5G-Vision-Brochure-v1.pdf,Latency improvements are due to lower latency in the 5G radio access network and the extension of the core network closer to end users. verizon.com/about/news/verizon-ceo-hans-vestberg-keynotes-2019-consumer-electronics-show,Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks,verizon.com/about/news/verizon-agrees-105-billion-three-year-minimum-purchase-agreement-corning-next-generation,Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. FL6790120,Choose your country to view contact details. Internet Speeds: What Is Internet Upload Speed Used For? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Internet Speeds: What is upload speed used for?,Author: Heidi Vella,Superior customer experience is a top priority for just about any successful business. Access to high-speed internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service, and between high or low staff productivity. Performing an internet upload speed test and understanding the difference between upload and download speeds will help determine the right internet speed for your business. So, what is upload speed used for?,Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important?,Internet Speeds,All internet connection speeds are measured and reported in bits, specifically megabits per second (Mbps), which is the speed or transfer rate of data. For example, an internet speed of 100 Mbps is the rate at which information is uploaded or downloaded based on your connection speed. Whereas the amount of data being transferred, meaning the file or storage capacity, is measured in Bytes, or megabytes per second (MBps). For example, the size of a video clip could be shown as 500 MB. Upload Speed: What is upload speed used for?,Internet upload speed determines the amount of data that can be sent from your computer, or device, to the internet. It can be used for things such as sharing a photo, uploading a video to a social platform, or presenting a work presentation from your computer to multiple devices. This can be determined by performing an internet upload . Download Speed: What is download speed used for?,What is download speed used for? Download speed is how fast an internet connection can transfer data from a server to the user. Reading email, viewing web pages or videos, and streaming content online are a few examples. This can be determined by performing an internet download . Symmetrical Speeds,Symmetrical speed is when the upload speed is equal to that of the download speed. Most internet providers provide faster download speeds than upload speeds. However, having equally fast upload speed is for many applications, including posting content online via social platforms, streaming live video, and video calling, perhaps simultaneously. Weak or slow upload speeds are often the cause of broken audio and/or frozen video screens. provides symmetrical speeds. Understanding bandwidth,is how much information you receive every second, while speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed when it's actually the volume of information that can be sent over a connection in a measured amount of time – calculated in megabits per second (Mbps). Let's compare it to filling a bathtub. If the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if the pipe was narrower. Think of the water as the bandwidth and the rate at which the water flows as the speed. Understanding bandwidth is a crucial step to learning the answer to what is upload speed used for, and provides a measurable benchmark that can help you compare with what other experts online suggest. Why is upload speed important?,So, why is upload speed important—especially when it is often overlooked in favor of download speeds?,For many businesses, uploading data to the internet is a crucial part of day-to-day operations, such as:,How do slow speeds hamper productivity and efficiency?,With slow upload speeds, everyday work tasks can be disrupted and that could lead to lower employee morale. For example, emails might be too slow to disseminate important, timely information. Daily updates made to a company website could be hampered by slow upload capabilities that cannot handle the quantity of images, gifs and/or animations. The same applies to large file sharing between multiple team members or with clients. This may even hurt your ability to respond to customers, meaning less than satisfactory customer service. It can cause lag in video, meaning lost information during a presentation, embarrassing pauses, causing frustration of both employees and clients. Bottom line: faster speed equals more efficiency and enhanced productivity. It's especially important to consider your upload speeds as your business grows and you add more devices, which will take up more bandwidth. And with bandwidth constraints, your business may find it difficult to have different staff members simultaneously conduct video chats with clients or suppliers, provide online training to remote staff or stream webinars—or all three. If bandwidth isn't adequate and upload speeds are slow, it will hamper—or simply halt—everyone's productivity. What internet speed is right for your business?,It may be evident, but what's fast for a business will depend on how the internet is used. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay so it's important to ensure your team is prepared. What is fast upload speed?,One generally accepted rule of thumb is that anything because it can connect multiple devices at once. Basic web browsing and email use a lower upload rate than video uploads or using collaboration platforms with complex tools and file sharing capabilities. Are you hosting live streams? Live video conferences with multiple hosts? Find the right speed for your business with . As technology marches forward, , upload speed becomes more important. This is why there is debate whether upload speeds of 5 Mbps and higher are for a wired connection supporting one device, especially as the hasn't changed since 2015. Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. provides speeds up to 940/880 Mbps and can handle up to 100 devices at once. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. To get started, perform a simple and ask your staff to help to get the job done. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. 