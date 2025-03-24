1000 megabits per second

Fixed Wireless vs. Satellite Internet for Rural Businesses Business

Fixed wireless vs. satellite internet for businesses in rural areas,Author: Shane Schick,Research suggests almost 30% of was conducted online. However, while many can enjoy the benefits of , there remains a digital divide, particularly between urban and rural America. In 2021, just 72% of said they have a broadband internet connection at home, which builds upon earlier research from Pew which found that 24% of rural Americans consider access to high-speed internet in their local community to be a major problem. As CNET noted in a primer it published late last year on , some businesses in rural areas may need to consider fixed wireless vs. satellite services as their only available connectivity options. This is because these two options do not require cable infrastructure. Instead, both use a fixed receiver or antennae to access the web. Checklist for your business,This article explores both options to help you decide what the best business internet option is for your rural business. Relevant considerations for your checklist include:,Fixed wireless vs. satellite in my area?,There are a range of free online tools—such as and —that can provide general guidance on the availability of satellite and fixed wireless business internet (FWA) in your area, although it is best to reach out directly to your provider to determine specific availability. The availability of FWA will depend in part on whether your business is within the coverage area. Your exact location will be important to the quality of service as hills, trees, buildings or other obstacles nearby can distort your connection. Line-of-sight considerations are generally less important in , where structures such as grain elevators and grain dryers may be used to host wireless equipment. Businesses that move locations frequently, such as the , can use fixed wireless business internet delivered wirelessly through a modem that's self-installed in a site trailer. This means the connectivity can be moved with the trailer from location to location onsite (or to other construction sites entirely) without interrupting service anywhere within the coverage area. Speed and usage requirements,between 12 megabits per second (Mbps) and 500 Mbps depending on the location and price of the plan. The is more likely 10-35 Mbps. can range from 3-1000 Mbps, although the is more likely 25-50 Mbps. Quality of service,Reduced latency and low power consumption are seen as , and these capabilities will facilitate greater use of applications such as intelligent transportation systems, industrial automation and real-time professional audio. Business Tech Planet made a strong case for the due to potential congestion issues with satellite services, a greater risk of impact from weather conditions and higher latency due to how far satellite signals need to travel. In 2021, a $65 billion investment in broadband with the aim to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The timeline for that result is still some time away, so many rural businesses will still need to decide between fixed wireless vs. satellite. Each decision will be unique, as each business is unique; however, location, cost, speed and usage requirements and quality of service will be important factors for all. Learn more about how a trusted provider can help you choose the . See which business internet service is available in your area and view pricing. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Internet Speeds: What Is Internet Upload Speed Used For? Business

Internet Speeds: What is upload speed used for?,Author: Heidi Vella,Superior customer experience is a top priority for just about any successful business. Access to high-speed internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service, and between high or low staff productivity. Performing an internet upload speed test and understanding the difference between upload and download speeds will help determine the right internet speed for your business. So, what is upload speed used for?,Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important?,Internet Speeds,All internet connection speeds are measured and reported in bits, specifically megabits per second (Mbps), which is the speed or transfer rate of data. For example, an internet speed of 100 Mbps is the rate at which information is uploaded or downloaded based on your connection speed. Whereas the amount of data being transferred, meaning the file or storage capacity, is measured in Bytes, or megabytes per second (MBps). For example, the size of a video clip could be shown as 500 MB. Upload Speed: What is upload speed used for?,Internet upload speed determines the amount of data that can be sent from your computer, or device, to the internet. It can be used for things such as sharing a photo, uploading a video to a social platform, or presenting a work presentation from your computer to multiple devices. This can be determined by performing an internet upload . Download Speed: What is download speed used for?,What is download speed used for? Download speed is how fast an internet connection can transfer data from a server to the user. Reading email, viewing web pages or videos, and streaming content online are a few examples. This can be determined by performing an internet download . Symmetrical Speeds,Symmetrical speed is when the upload speed is equal to that of the download speed. Most internet providers provide faster download speeds than upload speeds. However, having equally fast upload speed is for many applications, including posting content online via social platforms, streaming live video, and video calling, perhaps simultaneously. Weak or slow upload speeds are often the cause of broken audio and/or frozen video screens. provides symmetrical speeds. Understanding bandwidth,is how much information you receive every second, while speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed when it's actually the volume of information that can be sent over a connection in a measured amount of time – calculated in megabits per second (Mbps). Let's compare it to filling a bathtub. If the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if the pipe was narrower. Think of the water as the bandwidth and the rate at which the water flows as the speed. Understanding bandwidth is a crucial step to learning the answer to what is upload speed used for, and provides a measurable benchmark that can help you compare with what other experts online suggest. Why is upload speed important?,So, why is upload speed important—especially when it is often overlooked in favor of download speeds?,For many businesses, uploading data to the internet is a crucial part of day-to-day operations, such as:,How do slow speeds hamper productivity and efficiency?,With slow upload speeds, everyday work tasks can be disrupted and that could lead to lower employee morale. For example, emails might be too slow to disseminate important, timely information. Daily updates made to a company website could be hampered by slow upload capabilities that cannot handle the quantity of images, gifs and/or animations. The same applies to large file sharing between multiple team members or with clients. This may even hurt your ability to respond to customers, meaning less than satisfactory customer service. It can cause lag in video, meaning lost information during a presentation, embarrassing pauses, causing frustration of both employees and clients. Bottom line: faster speed equals more efficiency and enhanced productivity. It's especially important to consider your upload speeds as your business grows and you add more devices, which will take up more bandwidth. And with bandwidth constraints, your business may find it difficult to have different staff members simultaneously conduct video chats with clients or suppliers, provide online training to remote staff or stream webinars—or all three. If bandwidth isn't adequate and upload speeds are slow, it will hamper—or simply halt—everyone's productivity. What internet speed is right for your business?,It may be evident, but what's fast for a business will depend on how the internet is used. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay so it's important to ensure your team is prepared. What is fast upload speed?,One generally accepted rule of thumb is that anything because it can connect multiple devices at once. Basic web browsing and email use a lower upload rate than video uploads or using collaboration platforms with complex tools and file sharing capabilities. Are you hosting live streams? Live video conferences with multiple hosts? Find the right speed for your business with . As technology marches forward, , upload speed becomes more important. This is why there is debate whether upload speeds of 5 Mbps and higher are for a wired connection supporting one device, especially as the hasn't changed since 2015. Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. provides speeds up to 940/880 Mbps and can handle up to 100 devices at once. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. To get started, perform a simple and ask your staff to help to get the job done. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Internet Dedicated : Dedicated Internet Access

Accelerate your business with an ultrafast, dedicated connection on an award-winning network. Purpose-built to power critical applications and digital transformations, get high-performance dedicated bandwidth where you need it. Delivers full-time dedicated internet with reliable, high-bandwidth dedicated connections. Helps generate high performance for your business applications and connectivity. Provides equal upload and download speeds. Includes stringent service level agreements (SLAs) for latency, packet loss, jitter and mean opinion score (MOS). Offers multiple bandwidth options:,Get full-bandwidth availability, site level or aggregate, with sustained monthly usage. Pay a flat monthly fee based on a selected bandwidth tier per circuit. Internet Dedicated provides you with a dedicated internet connection—not one shared with other businesses or organizations. Provides dedicated public connections with symmetrical bandwidth to ensure business applications stay up and running efficiently. Security options include denial-of-service protection, Domain Name System and Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) delivered on our converged private/public network. Provides simplified self-service management and reporting of network traffic and security services. Rely on guaranteed 100% availability, world-class SLAs, 24/7 customer support and service options designed to maximize business agility within ever-changing market dynamics. Choose from multiple pricing and access options, including the ability to make scheduled and near real-time bandwidth adjustments to meet changing business requirements. Helps secure you against threats and attacks with embedded security and network intelligence. Empower your business with the flexibility of usage-based or fixed pricing to ensure you have the best internet service for your employees, customers and partners. Get global high availability for typical end-user applications. This plan is best for smaller locations with up to 20 users and applications that are compression tolerant. Enjoy ultralow latency and high quality for high-resolution content. This plan is best for larger office locations and applications that require extremely high resolution, such as medical imaging, geographic mapping and graphic design media distribution. Take advantage of ultrafast transmission and the best experience for end-user content consumption. This plan is best for data centers as well as content and cloud providers with several users downloading very large files, such as simultaneous video content downloads. Delivers the high bandwidth and reliable connectivity needed for critical applications and data centers, and expected by customers, partners and employees. Offers global coverage in over 39 countries with extended coverage in 34 additional countries, as well as options to expand coverage. Automated, 24/7 proactive monitoring, traffic reporting and notifications of service disruptions and circuit outages, as well as options for dynamic network management to implement bandwidth changes. Supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols to ensure seamless performance. Our dedicated internet service provides the foundation for advanced networking solutions, such as Network as a Service (NaaS) and software-defined wide area network (SD WAN). Increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic to help you meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Verizon's Satellite Access Service uses Geostationary (GEO) satellites to deliver private, secure connectivity to Private IP (MPLS), the Public Internet, and Private Dedicated Point-to-Point circuits (Such as Ethernet ? Dedicated E-Line). Boost your bandwidth with internet you can trust. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Wide area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub and spoke, and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to Cloud. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. A dedicated internet connection dedicates a specific amount of bandwidth that is not shared with anyone else other than the users of that physical circuit. This ensures your internet connection performs at a consistent service level regardless of the time of day or number of users online in the area. In addition to dedicated bandwidth, performance metrics including network latency, packet loss, uptime, jitter and repair timeframes are guaranteed with service level agreements. Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, dedicated internet connection owned by Verizon to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers to provide guaranteed bandwidth; service level agreements and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability; and symmetrical speeds. A broadband internet connection is a shared network, with many different users in an area sharing a common larger connection. The amount of bandwidth offered is only up to the maximum bandwidth or package speed available, with no guarantees on what speed you actually get or the quality of the connection. Speed is determined by network traffic and congestion, which can vary greatly depending on the location or time of day. Ultimately, which one you choose depends on your applications, goals, budget, uptime requirements and the size of your organization. In short, dedicated internet provides guaranteed performance and reliability with a higher cost, while broadband offers lower cost with potential areas of congestion and performance issues. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed. Bandwidth is the volume of information that can be sent over a connection calculated as volume per second, such as megabits per second (Mbps). So bandwidth is how much information you receive every second. Speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. As an example, when you fill a bathtub with water, if the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if it had a narrower faucet. Think of the amount of water as the bandwidth and the rate that the water flows as the speed. Latency is sometimes referred to as delay or ping rate. It's the lag you experience while waiting for something to load. While bandwidth is the amount of information sent per second, latency is the amount of time it takes that information to get from its source to you. Throughput is how much information actually gets delivered in a certain amount of time. While bandwidth is the maximum amount of data, throughput is how much of that data makes it to its destination—taking latency, network speed, packet loss and other factors into account. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. 