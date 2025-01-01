4th industrial revolution examples

Next Generation Technology Cybersecurity White Paper Solutions

Next-generation,A primer for security program influencers and non-IT executives. By David Grady, Chief Security Evangelist, Verizon Business GroupNew and emerging technologies are driving digital transformation across all industries, moving companies closer to becoming realtime enterprises capable of operating in ways once unimaginable. From artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to blockchain and machine learning (ML), next-generation technologies are enabling companies to run faster, smarter and better than ever before. But the learning curve is steep, and even the most seasoned IT professionals can struggle to keep up with what's new and what's next. For non-IT business leaders, all the tech talk can sound like a foreign tongue, even while they are fluent in the language of business. This white paper aims to demystify a number of new and emerging technologies for people who don't work directly in IT or cybersecurity roles, but who nonetheless influence requirements development and decision-making. More specifically, this white paper explores some of the key cybersecurity implications of new and emerging technologies, with the goal of helping security program influencers and non-IT executives understand the potential risks that come with the rewards of next-generation technologies. Security practitioners can use this white paper to proactively engage and enlighten their peers in the broader non-IT stakeholder community inside their organizations. When security program influencers better understand how new technologies can bring both reward and risk, organizations stand a better chance of not allowing digital innovation to outpace security oversight. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. New and emerging technologies will have a profound effect on businesses and industry in the coming months and years. In many mature organizations, the future is already here. Concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain have quickly evolved from vague buzzwords to business-critical applications, and digital transformation is happening at every level of the business in every industry. What follows is a primer about several technologies that non-IT business leaders will be hearing more about in the months ahead, if they are not already. The arrival of 5G wireless communications marks a new era of network connectivity and ushers in what many are calling the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with previous advancements in wireless communications, the transition from 3G and 4G to 5G will provide dramatic increases in both bandwidth and upload and download speeds, together with extraordinary decreases in latency. 5G is expected to unleash as-yet unimaginable innovation. From autonomous and connected vehicles to remote surgical tools, 5G-fueled applications will fundamentally transform every industry. While the business possibilities are exciting, the security implications of 5G have concerned some companies. That is why 5G networks are being built with multiple layers of inherent security, from vigorous supply-chain scrutiny to ensure that only secure components are used all the way through to complex authentication and data encryption techniques for devices connecting to 5G. While 5G networks are built to be more secure, 5G-enabled applications and business processes may pose security risks if they are deployed without appropriate security scrutiny and oversight. A poorly secured database or misconfigured application remains a risk even if the connection to it is significantly faster. Business lines eager to implement 5G-enabled technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) or autonomous network-connected devices (to improve the customer experience or increase operational efficiency) might rush to deploy devices that, unbeknownst to them, have weak security. In particular, outdated firmware (which acts as the brains of many of these devices) can be exploited, leading to network incursions by cybercriminals. If your security program lacks a robust process to review and approve new technologies or devices before they are connected to the network, your security program may have significant blind spots. Don't let your company's "attack surface" grow unchecked in a frenzy to take advantage of 5G. And don't let innovation outpace security oversight. A blockchain is a distributed database or public ledger used to record digital transactions, which are linked and secured using cryptography. The transactions are immutable—that is, they cannot be altered retroactively. When information needs to be added or updated, the change is verified, authorized, recorded and sealed off by encryption in a block of data, unable to be edited again. The new block is then cryptographically linked to the previous block to form a chain—a blockchain—that's a complete, chronological record of all transactions. Perhaps the best-known blockchain is Bitcoin, the digital cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology is ideal for many security applications, including managing digital identities, protecting the configuration of key IT systems and ensuring secure supply chains. Drawing on some (but not all) of blockchain's DNA is a new approach to a key element of cybersecurity called machine state integrity, or MSI. Having confidence that the machines that power and protect your business are actually configured the way you think they are is an absolute necessity. Unauthorized and undetected changes to settings in any number of systems can lead to data theft, fraud and unsanctioned wire transfers— and to greater exposure to email-based malware, viruses and phishing campaigns. MSI captures concise "state" information and can continuously monitor machines in an organization's environment to accurately identify, analyze and flag changes to those systems. Assuring data and system integrity has been traditionally has been seen as a manually intensive and mindnumbing task. Blockchain-inspired solutions like MSI can reduce the burden on staff. When managing digital identities, blockchain can also be used to control access to sensitive systems and data. Blockchain-inspired security solutions can have a significant positive impact on an organization's security posture, but the technology itself has a reputation for being complex and abstract. When a security vendor proposes a solution based on blockchain, program influencers should focus on the measurable, practical security benefits and results of the solution. Don't get caught up in the math behind the tool. No longer the stuff of science fiction, the terms AI and ML are often used interchangeably. While related, the two are distinct—and they move from buzzword to real business value when applied to cybersecurity challenges. ML is a programming technique that works exceptionally well when an organization has a lot of data to support decisionmaking, but the humans are struggling to define the criteria to make those decisions. What is commonly called AI is simply the application of ML on a problem—a solution developed using this programming technique. AI and ML are increasingly the driving force behind a number of advanced cybersecurity tools that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams will be advocating to adopt. AI and ML are behind several new solutions for specific cybersecurity challenges. For example, ML automates many facets of threat hunting, a critical but time-consuming security activity designed to find bad actors who have compromised corporate IT systems. Traditional threat hunting, conducted by humans, often results in a large number of false positives. This "noise" distracts from focusing on the real, hidden threats. ML-driven threat hunting systems may reduce time to detection from 200-plus days on average to just a few hours. And the faster a hacker can be found, the less damage they can do. AI-driven security solutions enable organizations to accelerate and, in many cases, automate their response to cyber incidents. Like blockchain, the terms AI and ML can seem a bit esoteric to executives and business-line leaders who spend their days focused on non-IT matters. When learning about blockchainbased solutions, program influencers are advised to focus on the tangible benefits of the tools and techniques that leverage AI and ML, rather than the hype or jargon. While not a new technology, IoT is expected to grow to 25 billion connected devices by year 2025.2 This will be driven by the global rollout of 5G and by organizations becoming more sophisticated in their use of this technology. Sensors, cameras, intelligent illumination systems and even internet-connected drug-dispensing robots are examples of "things" that can White Paper 74% of healthcare leaders report that security concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives.1 transform the factory floor, the research laboratory, the retail store and the hospital. Many tasks requiring the manual collection of data from far-flung systems can be automated through IoT, thus reducing the costs of moving humans from place to place to collect that data. When data is collected faster, it can be capitalized upon more quickly. Many security teams struggle to maintain visibility into the multitude of devices already connected to their networks. This struggle is in no small part driven by resource constraints, which include manually intensive first-generation security tools and a global security staffing shortage. With the coming exponential increase in connected devices, security teams run the risk of losing their line of sight into their device population. If deployed with weak security, IoT devices can pose significant security risks. They can be hijacked by botnets and used in denial-of-service attacks (the equivalent of your IoT devices becoming a zombie army). They can serve as a weak-link gateway into core networks. (A well-known example involved a hacker getting into a smart HVAC system maintained by a third party and using it as a lever to steal the details of millions of payment cards from a major retailer.) Espionage-inspired hackers may sabotage the integrity of the data being collected by things, imperiling research—and even causing physical safety risks. IoT brings a new twist to an old organizational question: Is the security of the technology used to run the business the responsibility of the business line using it, the IT team that manages overall infrastructure or the security team that's concerned with all things security? Organizations must clearly establish who is accountable and responsible for the security of IoT devices, from their predeployment evaluation to their physical deployment, all the way through to the collection, transport and storage of IoT data. The business benefits of IoT are many, so the need is paramount for a solid governance program to oversee how it will be leveraged. Figuring out how to successfully leverage advanced technologies for business gain is the responsibility of all leaders in an enterprise, not just IT leaders. Fostering a learning culture—where people in disparate roles make an effort to better understand the business context and security ramifications of next-gen tech—is an absolute necessity, not a luxury. If businesses embrace new and exciting technologies hastily, they run the risk of innovating themselves directly into a major cyber incident. New and emerging technologies are at the heart of digital transformation, but in many organizations, digital transformation has outpaced the transformation of traditional cybersecurity capabilities. Many security programs are suffering the effects of a global cyber-talent shortage and are struggling just to do the basics, such as vulnerability management, third-party risk assessments and incident response planning. When a security team can't keep up with the fundamentals:,For example, in a recent Verizon/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) survey of healthcare leaders in non-IT, IT and security roles, 74 percent report that cybersecurity concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies; it's about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy (and future) security investments. It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level— whether the "next level" means establishing baseline security controls at a small or medium-sized business or transforming a business security program globally. For more on strategic outsourcing, see our recent white paper,,To learn how Verizon partners with enterprises to help protect against today's cyberthreats and prepare for what's next, visit,Or, request a consultation: 844.553.6547Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Smart City Evolution White Paper Solutions

The Evolution of Smart Cities: Delivering on the Promise,Eric Woods,Ryan Citron The importance of cities to the development of a sustainable, global economy that can,people's lives. There are many signs that this shift is happening:,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Cities need to demonstrate that innovative technologies and new approaches to service,There is no single model for the smart ,The smart city technology landscape is broad. Almost any digital or infrastructureSmart metering, demand management, renewable energy integration, microgrids, vehicle-to-grid support, energy as a service, community energy,Smart meters, distribution automation, grid analytics, demand response systems, energy storage, energy management systems (EMSs), grid communicationsWater system upgrades, consumptionbmonitoring, wastewater treatment, environmental safety systems, flood management,Smart water meters, sensor and communication networks, water and wastewater monitoring and management systems, water system analytics, flood detectionTraffic monitoring and management congestion management, road user charging, mobility as a service, public information systems, smart parking, integrated traffic light management,Intelligent traffic management, adaptive traffic control, EV charging systems, road use pricing systems, sensors networks, monitoring and management parking, traffic monitoring, predictive analytics, public portals and smart apps, open data platforms, connected and autonomous vehiclesIntelligent building control, building energy efficiency, building retrofits, building-to-grid integration,Building EMSs, building automation management systems, building Internet of Things (IoT), building analytics, energy performance management, grid integration, intelligent lighting systemsPublic safety, social care, smart street lighting, smart waste management, environmental monitoring, city management, citizen portals, open data,Sensor networks, city communication networks, cloud computing services, data analytics and AI, digital twins, data platforms, connected lighting,Of the 50 largest US cities, 38 have a smart,The next phase in the evolution of smart cities is the most important and possibly the The evolution of smart cities is entering a critical new phase. Where the first phase focused on creating a smart city vision and the second on innovation, the third phase is focused on delivering outcomes that make a significant impact on major city challenges. Achieving that impact requires proven solutions to be deployed at scale across cities and communities in an effective and efficient manner. Thinking about smart cities in this way is not to prescribe some simple pathway that all cities will follow in linear fashion, nor is each phase ever completed. But the relationship between the three elements is implicit in any overall smart city approach—how to balance vision, innovation, and outcomes in a way that maintains progress and can demonstrate real and growing value to cities and communities. Cities deploying solutions at scale will continue to evolve their vision of the future city and support new waves of innovation and experimentation. What is important is to understand the distinct characteristics, requirements, and objectives of each phase and how they are interconnected. Initial smart city programs spring from diverse starting points, including mayoral leadership, city consultations, government mandates, public-private sector collaborations, R&D projects, and challenge competitions. Whatever the initial impetus, the focus should be on establishing a common vision based on an understanding of city priorities and key assets, founding collaborations and partnerships, and conducting early pilot projects. The following are key features of any shared vision for smart cities:The most successful cities have not only produced a guiding vision for a smart city, they are embedding these ideas into their programs for service improvement and capital investment. There is strong leadership from the top and clear accountability for delivering the plan. The most common failing with smart city strategies is a lack of momentum and insufficient alignment with a city's real priorities. A change of administration or the absence of ongoing funding can leave ambitious programs to whither from neglect. Programs too focused on the potential of technology in the abstract and not tied to specific city issues also often fail to evolve with city needs. Ultimately, the success of any smart city vision is only realized through specific projects and innovations that have an impact on the quality of life in the city or other key metrics. Vision statements and smart city roadmaps can provide shared goals and clear targets but must also be matched by a commitment to build on successful pilots and implement solutions at scale. Pilots have an important role in enabling cities to understand the potential of technology and innovative approaches to service delivery, city operations, and infrastructure management. A proliferation of pilots and demonstration projects characterized early smart city programs. In recent years, those projects have themselves evolved and the innovation phase has become increasingly more sophisticated. Many early pilots were too small in scale and too focused on technology issues to offer a clear path to future deployment. Those pilots also often lacked support for further development when the initial funding ran out. Smart city pilots now focus on larger scale demonstrations, the assessment of benefits and outcomes, citizen engagement and co-creation, and the exploration of potential business models. Leading cities are looking to align pilots with core city challenges, required outcomes, and operational needs. Cites like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bristol, London, Lyon, and Singapore have established broad portfolios of innovation projects that address key priorities. Similar approaches are being implement in US cities like Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Sacramento, Spokane, and San Diego. One example is the creation of broad-based city innovation networks that are tied to longer-term infrastructure investment. Cities like San Diego and Sacramento are looking into developing next-generation communication networks and city platforms that will enable a rolling program of smart city innovation. OCTO places a strong emphasis on partnerships between city agencies, the federal government, universities, business improvement districts, the tech community, neighborhood organizations, and other stakeholders. OCTO's key aims for the Smarter DC program include the following:,These considerations will be key as the district looks to deploy smart technologies at scale. For example, it is looking to upgrade all 75,000 street lights under its management to energy efficient LEDs with smart controls. As part of the procurement process, city officials have been reaching out to the community through a series of local meetings to explain the benefits of the project and elicit feedback. The project, which will be delivered via a public-private partnership, will include support for additional smart city applications and will extend the city's Wi-Fi coverage. The ultimate proof of the value of smart city solutions is the delivery of better outcomes in priority areas such as public safety, transportation, health, social equity, and environmental quality. This means that smart city initiatives need to deliver results at a scale that can have a long-term impact on the quality and efficiency of city services. Innovative technology and new approaches to service delivery can positively impact key city metrics, but to achieve this they must implement solutions that:,Key steps in this evolution include the following:,Above all, technology innovation must be matched to real-world experience in the transformation of urban services and an understanding of what that entails in terms of organizational, operational, and political capacity. To improve scalability, cross-sector approaches need to be built into standard operating models, city planning, common procurement processes, inter-department collaborations, and partnerships with the private sector. The evolution of smart cities is not happening in isolation from broader technological and social changes. Smart cities can be seen as the embodiment of the massive opportunities and challenges presented by what the World Economic Forum has called the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The combination of ubiquitous communication, new energy solutions, innovations in transportation, and the digitization of almost all aspects of society mark a massive change in economies and societies. To this can be added the challenges of mitigating and adapting to climate change. Klaus Schwab has identified three reasons the resulting changes need to be understood as a Fourth Industrial Revolution:,All these characteristics are relevant to the further development of smart cities, which are becoming living laboratories for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Each element builds on the lessons of the last decade and also contributes to the shift in thinking needed to deliver results at scale. These developments, and the way some of the leading cities are addressing them, are examined in more detail in the following sections. Leading cities have laid strong foundations for,An important element in this transformation is developing citywide capacity to harness new To realize the multi-sector and combinatorialThe city as a service idea is taking many forms. For Columbus, Ohio—building on itsThe success of the smart city concept reflects its Navigant Research prepared this white paper, commissioned by Verizon, as a guide to the evolution of,Published 1Q 2020 Navigant Research, Smart City Tracker 2Q19, 2Q 2019. City of Los Angeles, Department of Transportation, "About Us,",Navigant Research, Smart Cities Evolution: From Vision to Scale, July 2019,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Achieve the Potential of Industry 4.0 Business

Our team is constantly pushing to the edge of what's possible and this exploration leads to new and exciting discoveries. We work to accelerate the symbiotic relationship between humans and machines through the orchestration of platforms and services supporting Industry 4.0. From terrestrial robots to location tech, sensor intelligence and industrial IoT, some of the most transformative future technologies are being validated and developed in our group. Contact us at . Watch these videos for a reminder of how we are working to help our customers in their digitization efforts to address some of their biggest challenges and meet the moment of Industry 4.0. The fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0 is a new chapter in human development, enabled by extraordinary technological advances. These advances include new 5G and network capabilities and encompass the digitization and automation of facilities, transportation and work processes to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. At Verizon, we are enabling our customers to meet the moment of Industry 4.0 and help solve their challenges by digitizing their systems and processes. Imagine enabling facility leaders and operation managers to better understand the location of employees, machines, and IoT devices in facilities. By using Location and Sensor Intelligence technologies and Process Simulation, Verizon is working to transform Manufacturing, Distribution, Warehouse Management, and more as we move businesses to Digitization. What was once a slow, manual process is becoming more efficient and cost effective with agile robotics - putting transformational power into the hands of engineers, emergency services, construction firms, transportational agencies, and beyond. Whether you're surveying infrastructure, moving goods, or conducting a routine inspection, Verizon's ground and aerial robotic solutions can help. Imagine being able to use Sensor Intelligence and Location technologies, Digital Twins, and Robots in the sky and on the ground to automate a variety of business processes, keep employees in dangerous environments safer, and help reduce the labor crunch. While leading 5G and bringing the network closer to the edge with Mobile Edge Compute, Verizon is pairing these two technologies with our software expertise in robotics, sensor intelligence, and spatial intelligence. We are constantly working with customers to solve the challenges of today, as well as exploring new challenges and developing solutions to predict the needs of tomorrow. That's why we're continually expanding the ecosystem of devices and systems that we're able to orchestrate, from robots, to energy assets, and much more. Let's discuss how Verizon's , when paired with and Intelligent Software, can lead your business into the Industry 4.0 future. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided.
Learn more
