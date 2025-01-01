4th industrial revolutions

Achieve the Potential of Industry 4.0 Business

Our team is constantly pushing to the edge of what's possible and this exploration leads to new and exciting discoveries. We work to accelerate the symbiotic relationship between humans and machines through the orchestration of platforms and services supporting Industry 4.0. From terrestrial robots to location tech, sensor intelligence and industrial IoT, some of the most transformative future technologies are being validated and developed in our group. Contact us at . Watch these videos for a reminder of how we are working to help our customers in their digitization efforts to address some of their biggest challenges and meet the moment of Industry 4.0. The fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0 is a new chapter in human development, enabled by extraordinary technological advances. These advances include new 5G and network capabilities and encompass the digitization and automation of facilities, transportation and work processes to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. At Verizon, we are enabling our customers to meet the moment of Industry 4.0 and help solve their challenges by digitizing their systems and processes. Imagine enabling facility leaders and operation managers to better understand the location of employees, machines, and IoT devices in facilities. By using Location and Sensor Intelligence technologies and Process Simulation, Verizon is working to transform Manufacturing, Distribution, Warehouse Management, and more as we move businesses to Digitization. What was once a slow, manual process is becoming more efficient and cost effective with agile robotics - putting transformational power into the hands of engineers, emergency services, construction firms, transportational agencies, and beyond. Whether you're surveying infrastructure, moving goods, or conducting a routine inspection, Verizon's ground and aerial robotic solutions can help. Imagine being able to use Sensor Intelligence and Location technologies, Digital Twins, and Robots in the sky and on the ground to automate a variety of business processes, keep employees in dangerous environments safer, and help reduce the labor crunch. While leading 5G and bringing the network closer to the edge with Mobile Edge Compute, Verizon is pairing these two technologies with our software expertise in robotics, sensor intelligence, and spatial intelligence. We are constantly working with customers to solve the challenges of today, as well as exploring new challenges and developing solutions to predict the needs of tomorrow. That's why we're continually expanding the ecosystem of devices and systems that we're able to orchestrate, from robots, to energy assets, and much more. Let's discuss how Verizon's , when paired with and Intelligent Software, can lead your business into the Industry 4.0 future. .
How Could 5G Help to Redefine and Transform Industrial IoT? Business

How could 5G help to redefine and transform Industrial IoT?,Author: Heidi Vella,Industrial IoT (IIoT) is the . It encompasses the use of prolific smart sensors, connectivity and data analytics to transform dumb machines into smart data-harvesting ones for improved efficiency, customer experience and much more. The potential of industrial IoT will be unleashed by the superfast speeds and, crucially, low latency and higher bandwidth that 5G can provide. Together, IIoT and 5G can bring about a new era of industrial automation and efficiency for real, quantifiable benefits in a number of sectors. Let's explore how. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in utilities?,Due to decentralization, decarbonization and digitization, utilities are undergoing . Thankfully, industrial IoT and 5G can help offer new solutions to help with challenges they are facing. Omnipresent Internet-connected sensors can enable advanced monitoring, mapping and control of grid infrastructure—including creating —to provide granular data that utilities can then use to derive actionable insights. This could include critical maintenance and where weak spots can be impacted by extreme weather events. For example, in power plants and for pipe infrastructure, sensors can help identify issues before they fully manifest. , with IoT devices deployed throughout the grid, can also help support the shift to a more decentralized energy system by enabling such detailed oversight that more granular shifts of energy flows (depending on real-time and anticipated energy supply and demand factors) are possible. This can help to shore-up security of supply and maximize storage. Access to this high quality data also supports greater automation for improved efficiency and productivity. Here are a few innovative IIoT use cases in utilities:,The complexity and vastness of utility infrastructure that often spans across remote locations can benefit from a wireless, high-bandwidth solution, such as 5G, which can help support the management of a large number of devices and reach the areas that optical fiber can't—often called the last mile. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in manufacturing?,Manufacturing perhaps holds some of the greatest promise for . Connecting and automating the factory floor can increase productivity, efficiency and, in turn, annual turnover. In fact, according to analysis by Global Data, the manufacturing sector already accounts for around . As the analytics and consulting company notes, 5G and private cellular networks highly benefit mission-critical digital applications that require guaranteed bandwidth and low latency. This can include self-driving forklifts on the factory floor and and reassigning some people to safer, more efficient operations. Remote monitoring of machinery with 5G connected sensors can support machine analytics that drives predictive maintenance, avoiding costly shut-downs that are only worsening with long supply chain delays for critical parts. can also free machines from costly physical cable connections, making it easier to change assembly lines for new revenue opportunities, such as making car customization cheaper and easier. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in distribution?,5G and massive IoT could offer a variety of new functions to distribution and logistics companies, including granular tracking and traceability. Together, these technologies could enable of parcels and pallets for both distribution companies and customers. This is night and day compared with the current process of parcels only being logged at several few-and-far between locations. Not only should this provide an up-to-date picture of distribution and help to address the challenge of , but it could flag bottlenecks and other issues before they become major problems. High-value or precious goods could be used to authenticate their origin so that customers can be reassured they are getting the real deal. They could also be used to monitor a variety of critical factors, such as . Additionally, as one pallet of goods is in transit, 5G connected sensors could send back about journey times, traffic surge spots or changes in ambient temperature. Such information is particularly pertinent for just-in-time deliveries and can also be shared with partners within the supply chain. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in the automotive sector?,Increasing relies on massive IoT and the low latency and fast speeds of a reliable network. These technologies can facilitate the their surroundings and provide the necessary superfast speeds and latency. Data collected by sensors and software can be analyzed to improve car systems and the supporting infrastructure for safer, more autonomous travel. Learn more about how can advance your organization. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Driving Productivity in the Manufacturing Industry

Reduce unplanned downtime and help improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) at your facility. Manufacturers face growing pressure to adopt new Industry 4.0 technologies to become more efficient and competitive. We can help you get more from your connected devices and boost workforce potential. Let's achieve . Explore how the key technologies of Industry 4.0 are empowering manufacturers to work smarter, faster and safer than ever before. Enable machines in motion to move freely and efficiently with consistent coverage. Binsky & Snyder unlocked new opportunities for innovation at their 130,000 sq ft facility by upgrading to a powerful and agile Private Wireless Network.   ,Unlock the power of Verizon's private 5G network for your business. Experience secure and reliable wireless connectivity solutions tailored to your enterprise needs. Leverage data and rule your industry with the help of our IoT services and solutions. See how Verizon is using the Internet of Things to transform businesses. Protect your business with Verizon's network security solutions. Keep your data safe with advanced threat detection, network protection and cybersecurity solutions. Discover a full range of NAAS transformation services and solutions from Verizon. Explore potential savings with our Network as a Service (NaaS) ROI value calculator. Trust Verizon's Managed Network Services for secure and reliable connectivity. Supercharge your business agility with our proactive and transparent managed services. Stay connected to vital parts of your business from virtually everywhere with our 5G USB modem. Verizon and the University of South Carolina College of Engineering Team show how the evolution of AI, and private cellular networks advance smart manufacturing in the modern factory. Learn how manufacturers are boosting savings and productivity  by shifting to Smart Factory technologies. Learn how manufacturers are boosting productivity and eliminating tech bottlenecks. Read how Private 5G can play a crucial role for manufacturers on their path to factory transformation. Learn what's driving change in organizations and the latest technologies being used. Read about the ROIs companies have seen after embracing Industry 4.0. Transform operations, create more robust supply chains and position your business for the future. Also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 relates to the evolution of technology. This concept represents the future of manufacturing and a window into the evolving relationship between automation and the economy. Industry 4.0 relies on connected machinery that shares data in real time with manufacturing control systems. This could support new digital business models that allow manufacturers to more quickly pivot what and how they build to better meet the demands of the market. Industry 4.0 can help gather data that can be leveraged throughout the organization to enhance operational efficiency on the factory floor by using technologies such as predictive maintenance and digital twins. Digital manufacturing refers to companies that implement network infrastructure and other technologies that help connect systems, users and applications securely and efficiently. This helps enable near-real-time data collection, analysis and decision making. A Verizon Private 5G Network can be foundational for supporting Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. The promise of Industry 4.0 lies not just in automation but rather in real-time automation at scale. Implementing a Private 5G Network can help enable:,Enterprise Intelligence helps to empower your organization to overcome complex manufacturing challenges so you can build a more efficient and agile business—helping you react quickly and effectively to emerging opportunities and threats.
