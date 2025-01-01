5g for connected vehicles

What Are Connected Vehicles, and Why Do We Need Them? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What are connected vehicles, and why do we need them?,Author: Poornima Apte,A growing number of consumers want their connected vehicles to function as a Wi-Fi hotspot. They want to be seamlessly connected to the internet while they are in their vehicles, making the car an extension of their homes or offices. This might explain accelerating demand. By 2022, the world is projected to see more than , a 270% increase since 2018. But what exactly are connected cars, and what are their benefits? And how can you access Wi-Fi in a car, also known as a car hotspot? Here's what to know. What is a connected car?,A connected car is a vehicle that can communicate with the internet, road infrastructure, or even other vehicles or pedestrians through a wireless network. A connected vehicle also allows passengers to access a car hotspot. Through this hotspot, passengers can then connect multiple devices to the internet just like they would at home. At the same time, these smart vehicles can communicate with other connected vehicles (V2V) over the public/federally-owned dedicated short-range communication spectrum (DSRC), through cellular-based communications technology (C-V2X) and with smart city infrastructure (V2I) through machine-to-machine or Internet of Things protocols. They're an important part of a larger connected future, and customers will begin to expect these types of connected capabilities more often moving forward. Connected cars can deliver a variety of advantages. Here are three that are likely to pique the interest of those who seek a connected experience. In-car entertainment,Passengers can access a variety of infotainment options through embedded hardware and communication protocols. For example, they can stream media through popular applications, such as Pandora for music, making the car an extension of a personal playlist. You can also expect movies and gaming to move to the car, too. Connected vehicles with a hotspot could allow multiple devices to access a Wi-Fi connection. Meaning passengers could not only access entertainment but personalize it for a superior car experience. Improved safety,The ability of connected vehicles to relay information about their location and speed is critical in decreasing the number of collisions. Information relayed to communication infrastructure can form the basis for crowdsourced data about how traffic is flowing. In turn, this information can be relayed back to vehicles, so drivers can be rerouted to less congested roads during times of high volumes. Connected cars can also sense the speed and acceleration of other cars and slow down in response, thereby decreasing the number of accidents. A greener option,A vehicle that is connected with city and private infrastructure can find an empty parking spot faster instead of endlessly circling around the block, wasting time. Traffic can also be more easily managed—with less braking—when the location of all traffic is known. Optimized routes can help everyone reach destinations faster and with less wasted fuel, too. These are just a few of the benefits of connected vehicles, but it's clear that this technology could be a game-changer for everything from long road trips to the daily commute for drivers around the world. How to create a car hotspot,By 2025, it's estimated that about 70% of U.S. drivers will be driving a . Having so many connected cars on the road will require a network that can speedily and reliably accommodate high internet traffic volumes. 5G will help, as it can deliver low latency, massive capacity and ultra-fast speeds at scale. Connected vehicles—and the infrastructure to steer them—are speeding up. The global market will ramp up at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 25.2% to reach $166 billion by 2025, according to . Given the many advantages connected cars can provide, this is welcome news for consumers, and by understanding how these vehicles and their hotspots work, you can begin to enjoy these benefits sooner rather than later. Automotive Technology Solutions: Driverless Vehicles & Connected Cars

The future of the auto industry increasingly depends on digital innovations. We can help you design a roadmap that gets you from where you are to where you want to go. Stay connected to vital parts of your business from virtually everywhere with our 5G USB modem. Build the framework needed to support connected and autonomous vehicles of the future and other automotive innovations. Leverage a fully integrated ecosystem and a global connectivity platform to deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, connected fleets, and the automotive factory of the future. Power immersive in-vehicle experiences with fast and reliable connectivity, responsive networking, digital entertainment partners, and tech platforms for more robust customer experiences. Get robust, end-to-end security solutions that help you proactively protect valuable company, vehicle and customer data, as well as build secure systems and services that allow for innovation. Next steps to future readiness Based on the analysis of surveys, plus our experience with many digital transformations—including our own—we've identified eight recommendations to improve your future readiness. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. Businesses looking to take advantage of edge computing in autonomous vehicles must first understand how multi-access edge computing (MEC) can lead to the future of automotive edge computing. The current state of the V2X and ITS industry, and why it has never been in a better position for success.
Autonomous Vehicles & Connected Vehicles: Unified Technology

From personal use to public transit, connected and autonomous vehicles have the potential to be automotive's next gold standard. Before adopting this emerging tech, though, consumers want to know they'll have access to reliable services. We offer a global connectivity platform that can help you safely deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, and connected fleet services. Plus, we have a whole ecosystem of partners with applications that allow you to customize connected vehicle strategy. See how Verizon has installed 5G-connected cameras to allow researchers to collect important data and let autonomous vehicles connect to the 5G network. Enable the vehicle of the future and deliver truly immersive digital experiences with reliably fast in-vehicle connectivity. Learn how MEC and 5G will be even more crucial for unlocking the benefits of autonomous vehicles.
