International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. What is Private IP? Guide to Understand Private IP

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is private IP?,Be informed when securing your corner of the cloud. For businesses large and small, walls are coming down and physical boundaries are disappearing wherever markets are growing. More companies are going mobile as they expand their remote workforces to offer a more responsive customer experience. Others are taking advantage of new connectivity options to quickly, securely and affordably establish a presence closer to customers and new opportunities across the U.S. These companies have outgrown standard ways of getting online. They can no longer work with a single shared connection to the internet. At the same time, they're not ready for an enterprise-grade suite of private connections more typical of a multi-million-dollar organization with thousands of employees and a sky-high annual IT budget. They need a secure space in the cloud dedicated to their operations and data, one that suits their size, budget and specific bandwidth requirements. They also can't afford to invest in a whole new networking approach that may need considerable reconfiguring a year or two down the road. Many companies in this camp simply need to connect and collaborate via, for example, conference calling and messaging. They need a safe and efficient means for storing, sending and receiving large files across widely distributed locations. They need an online seat that is the right fit for current business conditions, and that can scale up or down, bandwidth-wise, as their operational situation changes. Private IP addressing often fits the bill for growing companies with limited IT resources. Private IP, or PIP, provides a simple, dedicated cloud-based network that allows businesses to consolidate applications into a single network infrastructure. It allows for relatively uncomplicated connectivity very similar to that of the public internet while enabling the flexibility, security and reliability of a gated network like a VPN. Whether your company is on the brink of major growth or struggling against the limitations of insufficient bandwidth for your current volume of business, consider whether private IP may be right for you. Take a look at a few frequently—asked questions before making your next networking move. What types of challenges are addressed by private IP?,Small- to medium-sized businesses often benefit from PIP addressing. Here's a scenario. A hiring firm—let's call it Brains Co.—has eight employees in a Chicago office. Brains is expanding operations and headcount into Seattle and Atlanta. The company has plans for two more offices in the next 20 months to accommodate clients in New York and Dallas. The five-year-old company has grown from two clients in the legal sector to more than 150 across the country in industries ranging from healthcare to IT and government affairs. Headcount will increase, and many of the new hires will work remotely and travel often. This company must regularly transfer large files in a wide range of formats. It also must conduct webinars and convene teleconferences across time zones on very short notice. It has compliance requirements to meet, and data must be kept carefully secured at all times. It regularly uses video for multi-site training and will need advanced collaboration and presence tools for its highly-mobile employees. Brains also doesn't have the resources to reconfigure an inappropriately architected network as it rolls out new services. For Brains Co. private IP can:,How does private IP return value?,Depending on how your PIP is structured, and what your service provider offers, ROI advantages can amount to an IT team at your fingertips. Your online-connections experience could be completely transformed. Private IP can:,So, what's under the hood? How does private IP work?,This is where things can get technical. Not hard, if you're an IT specialist, but arcane to many others. However, a cursory look at protocols and addressing may help clarify how the relatively simple PIP technology allows users to effectively communicate over a secure, efficient and flexible private-network infrastructure. It serves as a foundation for automating and streamlining business processes such as e-commerce, shared intranets and extranets. PIP provides connections into a private external network, or extranet, that move data and establish off-site, remote links. It does so in ways that are very similar to the public internet everybody uses to check social media, stream videos, download apps and more. The public and private IP versions use very similar protocols for routing. The public internet uses border gateway protocol (BGP) which is also used by most multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks on which PIP is based. This routing helps the user experience because working in PIP mode seems no different from using the public internet. It is widely tapped for communications between autonomous networks and has extensive routing policies for implementations of complex or simple networks. MPLS technology used by private IP allows for the integration of Layer 2 and Layer 3 routing. The layers are among the seven that comprise the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model of networking common in telecommunications for, among other things, cellular service. This network-service platform provides a base that is scalable, survivable and efficient without sacrificing performance. The private IP network is a closed and private MPLS backbone (meaning that it allows no internet connectivity). It doesn't support any direct customer-access connections. MPLS networks will automatically detect and dynamically re-route around transmission-path failures. With private networks, a distinct set of addresses has been established by the authorizing organization (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) to locate computers on a specific PIP. For the public internet, the authorizing organization (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has designated a different set of addresses for devices that access that public network, or internet. This way, the routing of signals to and from specific private IP networks is kept separate from the public internet, and from other PIP networks. These addresses, whether public or private, are like mailing addresses for homes and businesses. Every computing device that accesses a PIP or the public internet must have a distinct address in the appropriate range for connections to go through. It's like the incorrect or non-existent mailing address resulting in an undeliverable letter. Or paycheck. The private IP addressing architecture uses IPv4 and IPv6 specifications to define the private addressing ranges. IP packets that use addresses in these ranges cannot be routed through the public internet. Public IP addresses can be found through an internet lookup. Simply type "what is my IP address" into your browser address bar, and hit enter. Private IP addresses cannot be found this way. If you're curious about PIP addressing, how routers are NAT (network address translation) devices, and how machines and users routinely bounce to and from public and private networks everyday, all the time, there are infinite resources on the subject. Just search on "IP addresses: Everything you need to know," or something similar. What are the advantages and disadvantages of private IP?,The internet is teeming with cyber-pestilences and villains of every stripe. That's why data protection and privacy top the list of advantages for those who choose private IP. Devices aren't exposed to the public internet, so hackers have a harder time getting at them and their users. Private IP networks are isolated from other networks, making them less vulnerable to such common issues as external equipment malfunctions or connectivity loss. If a problem does occur, pinpointing its cause and solution is a simpler matter that can save precious time and budget dollars. Private IP networks involve additional setup and non-standard configurations. They also will not interact with the public internet; alternative solutions are needed. These are usually supplied by most service providers for users who want seamless access to both private and public (e.g. internet) networks. With PIP, the cost of server space and equipment, as well as for configuration and maintenance, is not spread across millions of users as it is with the public internet. Instead, the operator providing the private IP carries these costs, of which a portion is passed on to users. Is private IP right for you?,Now that you know more about what's involved with private IP, you should be better equipped to make informed decisions as your business grows. The technology is a popular choice for governments, enterprises, start-ups and businesses in the middle of the market. It can be an ideal solution for you, too, as you boost your network for that next big opportunity. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. from Verizon is an MPLS-based VPN service that delivers a simple network designed to grow with your business while helping you consolidate applications into a single, easy-to-use infrastructure. To learn more, visit us online. Connect users to applications with a reliable, scalable and flexible network. Let us manage your networking needs, so you can concentrate on business priorities. Get better peace of mind while you stay focused on your business goals. 5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Phoenix, AZ Business

You were invited to join Verizon and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge inside the Phoenix Suns' state-of-the-art Footprint Center. Come for an exclusive look at this cutting-edge 5G arena and engage in thought-provoking conversations with technology leaders and product experts who are driving the next wave of business innovation. You heard firsthand from customers who are using these technologies to elevate their businesses, and together we explored how you can do the same for your business. You had the opportunity to network with other business leaders and experience a number of dynamic demos that leverage edge computing, fixed wireless access, private 5G networks and advanced security services to showcase real-world solutions. 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004,5:00 - 7:30 PM MST,*Attendance is free but space is limited. You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. SVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business,, Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , City of Phoenix,, EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America , Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix , Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services , Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns , Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns,, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon BusinessSVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business. Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America. President, Verizon Frontline. City of Phoenix. EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster. Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline. Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services. Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America. Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns. Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns. Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business. Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004 Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends following the CDC and state of Arizona guidelines for masks or face coverings. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. Autonomous stores allow customers to purchase packaged snacks, beverages and merchandise without a cashier, thanks to cameras connected via 5G to an AI-powered, computer vision application hosted on 5G Edge. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. Virtual racecar driving over simulated latencies of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Visitors can experience how minimal changes in latency have a major affect on driving performance. Autonomous and remote driving will rely heavily on the lowest network latency possible. This demo shows how important low latency will be in mission critical communications. TJ Fox is President of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business, responsible for catalyzing Verizon's growth in the burgeoning connected vehicle and industrial device markets. He oversees business development, commercial modeling, and cross-functional efforts for Verizon in the industrial IoT and Automotive businesses. He is a 28-year V Teamer with a proven track record of driving growth, especially in new or high-priority segments. Fox previously served as SVP and President of Verizon Business Markets, leading 5,000 sales professionals dedicated to selling wireless and wireline solutions to small and medium businesses in the U.S. contributing to an annual revenue of $12B. In Verizon's first year under the new operating structure, the combined teams drove sales and increased revenue year over year by 6%. In the course of Fox's Verizon tenure, he has been immersed in many different areas of the business, including Retail and Business sales, Telesales, US Operations, US Customer Service Operations and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. He has held several senior executive-level national and field operations roles, including SVP of the Wireless Business Group and SVP of National Operations for Verizon Wireless, and also served as President of the Illinois/Wisconsin region of Verizon Wireless. He has been honored as a Crain's Chicago "40 under 40" award winner and a seven-time recipient of Verizon President's Cabinet award, which is the highest honor that a Verizon sales professional and leader can attain. Fox is passionate about volunteering because helping his community affords the opportunity both to give back and better understand how to effect change. Fox served as a board member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and served as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA), where he remains an active member of the Leadership Council. He currently lives in northern New Jersey with his wife and two children. He is a native of Annapolis, Maryland and earned his Bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. Mitch has been with Ericsson since 2001. He is leading the sales of Ericsson's Emerging Business portfolios, Core network, and IT Managed Services. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in 2020, Mitch held various strategic leadership and technical roles at Ericsson within Core R&D and Services organizations, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Mitch holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University. He lives with his wife and four children in Tewksbury, New Jersey. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. As EVP and Co-Head of Sports, Kurt oversees the NBA and NHL Teams/Arenas business segment for Ticketmaster. Kurt and his team focus on delivering the highest level of client care and innovation to their partners while helping clients leverage industry leading technology and services that drive more revenue and deliver more fans. Joining Live Nation Entertainment in May of 2013, Kurt brings over 25+ years of industry knowledge. Prior to his role at Ticketmaster, Schwartzkopf spent 5 years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) where he oversaw all team ticket sales & service, premium sales & service, marketing, creative, digital/interactive media, box office operations, game entertainment, fan development and community relations for the clubs and arena. Schwartzkopf also spent seven years with the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center and was part of the executive team that transitioned from the Great Western Forum to STAPLES Center in 1999 and helped launch a new era of Kings hockey and live events in downtown Los Angeles. He also has over nine years of collective experience with FELD Entertainment, Inc. both as a promoter and then Regional Vice President. In his role as an RVP Kurt supervised the Western U.S. and Western Canada for all FELD tours. Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city's largest-ever business development deal, a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that will bring significant economic development for decades to come. She is leading the city to global status as a leader in bioscience, research, and advanced medical manufacturing. The Mayor is also leading Phoenix to meet its goal to become the most sustainable desert city in the United States. She has fostered investments in cool solutions, including the nation's first, publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation; launched the city's successful cool pavement pilot; and led the charge toward building EV infrastructure and a strong transportation system to clear the air and empower families and individuals to spend less time stuck in traffic. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was returned to office with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona's largest utility companies and service in state government, as part of the Governor's team. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, and won the office of Mayor in 2019. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to five-year-old Michael. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Anil Lalwani is responsible for AWS Edge Product Management and Go-To-Market. He brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space and is passionate about helping customers solve business problems using modern digital technologies. Anil began his career as a software engineer and managed solution architect, business development and product management fronts. Prior, he led and scaled AWS services - DynamoDB and ElastiCache to fastest growing NoSQL Databases. Before joining Amazon, Anil was a Sr Director at Oracle, and responsible for Business Development, Partners and Solutions Architects. Anil graduated with top honors from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley. A native Phoenician, Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1985. During her 37 plus years of service, she held the ranks of Fire Engineer, Fire Captain, Division Chief, Deputy Chief and Executive Assistant Chief of Administration. Chief Kalkbrenner was one of only six female Fire Chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country. Her philosophy is that public administrators are community stakeholders and play an integral role in shaping the community where they work and live. Chief Kalkbrenner led 2,300 members and oversaw an operating budget of more than $550 million dollars, carefully stewarding taxpayer dollars and city resources while serving as Phoenix Fire Department's Fire Chief. Chief Kalkbrenner served in every operational capacity within the Department's six divisions, including Operations (Fire and Emergency Medical Services response), Fire Prevention, Human Resources, Physical Resources, Information Technology, and Training. That experience provided her with the insight and understanding of all aspects of the Phoenix Fire Department. Chief Kalkbrenner's Labor/Management Teams had an ongoing commitment to present-day Strategic Plans that addressed the current and future needs of the community and Phoenix Fire Department. The Strategic Plans were the guiding force for continued innovation and customer service to the citizens of Phoenix. The plans include the 26 jurisdictions the Phoenix Fire Automatic Aid System responds into. The plans keep the PFD and the Automatic Aid Consortium relevant and continue to move the organizations forward. These plans include six key initiatives:,Chief Kalkbrenner holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Phoenix College, a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Service Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School. She has served as an adjunct instructor for the Fire Services program at Maricopa County Community Colleges. In his current role as Vice President, Enterprise Investment Accounts, Mike is responsible for leading a diverse organization of approx. 200 professionals focused on growing new share in over 5,000 large Enterprise customers in the United States. His teams are tasked with uncovering new opportunities and selling compelling solutions that leverage the assets and capabilities of Verizon across the wireless and wireline portfolio - and solve key business challenges for these enterprises. As a part of his responsibility. Mike has designated a team that exclusively supports our growing efforts and investment in the Sports and Large public venue space. This team is focused on delivering solutions to Sports leagues, teams and clubs that leverage our investments and partnerships across this exciting space. Prior leadership roles included Sales Engineering, Sales Operations, Business Development, and Senior Sales leadership roles in Direct the Medium Business, Indirect Channel, and Enterprise segments. Costello is in his 16th season with the Phoenix Suns. As Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Costello oversees all revenue generation departments including Ticket Sales and Service and Global Partnership Solutions. Costello also oversees the organization's strategies involving innovation and Information Technology, as well as Suns Legacy Partners' interest in the Legends Entertainment District. Prior to becoming Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Vice President of Business Innovation, Costello was Chief Commercial Officer. Before the 2018-19 season, in an organization-wide initiative helmed by Costello's vision and guidance, the Suns partnered with PayPal to create a first-of-its-kind global partnership that made PayPal the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns and the Official Payment Partner of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. In July 2019, the Suns were awarded the NBA's Changemaker of the Year Award at the NBA's Revenue & Analytics Workshop in recognition of their innovative approach to partnering with PayPal. Costello began his career in television advertising with Cox Media, and while there he had successful years as a local account executive focusing on local business, national sales manager focusing on bringing national ad sales dollars to the state of Arizona, and national Hispanic sales manager. Costello currently serves on the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors, Great Hearts America Board of Directors, the Steward Health Care Board of Trustees and is a Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base. A graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, he is married to Melissa (an attorney with Bryan Cave) and has two children, Logan and Dylan. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Steve is in his tenth season with the Phoenix Suns as their Chief Information Officer. An early Information Technology trailblazer, he joined the Houston Oilers in 1990 as one of only six Sports Technologists in the world. Since then, he has served as Chief Technologist for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres. His unique experience working with professional athletes and team organizations in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, has given him insight on how to achieve and maintain personal peak performance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for MoonshotAZ, an Arizona technology and business Incubator. Previously, Steve sat on the Executive Advisory Board of S.E.A.T. (Sport Entertainment Alliance in Technology), the NBA's Innovation Hub and was a founding member of the NFL's Technical Advisory Committee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Reese ran track at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned All-America honors in 1980. In 1984, he received his B.B.A. from the University of Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a concentration in Information Systems. Steve is married to Joanne, the love of his life, and has two sons, Steve (33) and Matthew (31). In his time away from the office, Steve trains his Australian Labradoodle, Houston, who provides therapy services to the elderly who suffer with Alzheimer. As Head of 5G Marketing, North America for Ericsson, Peter aspires to help enterprise, industry, and service provider stakeholders to understand and realize the full potential of 5G technology and mobile G forces. In 2020 Oanlytica ranked him as the #1 expert technology influencer on LinkedIn. This recognition comes from three decades as a broadband networker in the fixed and mobile domain, two decades as a professional speaker, and one decade exploring digital marketing. After hours he is passionate about formula one racing, photography, travel, and time with friends and family. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. 