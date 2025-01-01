app for parents to lock phone

How to Help Improve School Safety and Campus Security Business

How to help improve school safety and campus security,Author: Katie McNeil,School safety and security continues to be top of mind for parents, students, educational institutions and other stakeholders. As of late 2022, there have been more than 40 school shootings in the year, . Meanwhile, nearly half of all school and district leaders say they are than before the pandemic. Given this environment, it is perhaps unsurprising that all levels of educational institutions are , according to a survey by Campus Safety magazine. Trends in school safety,According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Report on Indicators of School Crime and Safety, the school security is mixed. K-12 schools,Key findings for K-12 schools include:,Some of the school security measures implemented in the previous decade include:,Higher education,Postsecondary school safety findings include:,School security technology,There are a number of technology solutions available to schools and universities for school safety. Video,As the NCES report shows, security camera systems are now a de facto security measure on campus. Security camera use in schools has , and cloud technology has played a significant role in this increase, allowing schools to monitor their security cameras remotely. This only emphasizes the need for a strong, reliable network when it matters most. can provide advanced video analytics, including archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. When suspicious activity is detected, an alert can be immediately sent to relevant staff. This enables faster responses and better, quicker decision-making. Lighting,Schools can employ a variety of lighting methods to ensure spaces are not only well-lit for learning but can identify and deter intruders. These include standby lighting (activated by a sensor), emergency lighting (used as a backup), and moveable lighting (used for searchlights). allow schools to either remotely operate lights or set parameters to automatically adjust lights based on schedules. This can not only help address school security concerns but also help to decrease energy costs. Building security,Locking doors from the interior can be critical in helping to increase school security and secure classrooms. Pew Research has found that around three-quarters of K-12 campuses have . are another option for remotely securing campuses. These systems allow staff to use an app to effectively lock down a school by closing and locking exterior doors with the push of a button. Access control,Schools can use different methods to grant access to campus buildings. Access control options range from mechanical (keys) to , such as smart cards or mobile phones. Near-field communication access control uses high-frequency radio waves to verify and grant access to users. These radio waves transmit data between a credential and a reader to grant access wirelessly. Emergency call systems,Public can provide an additional element of school security by allowing anyone to call for help when and where it is needed, regardless of power, cell signal or remote location. These emergency phones can operate 24/7 and can be integrated in mass notification systems and even send SMS text notifications to first responders. Mass notification systems,Crisis communication is an important element of school security. As the says, The right message at the right time from the right person can save lives. can broadcast alerts to a large number of people in real time. School security personnel use these systems to send urgent information about potential threats, emergencies, and directions on how to respond. Systems use a variety of channels including phone calls, emails, text messages, and mobile app notifications. Some schools use , an emergency response communication system that uses television signals to provide critical information, such as layouts and safety plans, to first responders. Wireless Priority Service,Verizon's Wireless Priority Service (WPS) is a federal government program that authorizes commercial service providers to . In times of congestion, WPS provides voice priority for agency personnel during planned and unplanned events, resulting in a higher probability of call completion. In those rare instances when the wireless network is fully utilized, preemption is automatically activated which reallocates network resources to maintain a connection into the network, thus enabling WPS users uninterrupted connectivity. Educational institutions are eligible to apply for WPS through the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Emergency Communications Division (ECD). The importance of a reliable network for campus security,With so many technology solutions for school security, education institutions will benefit from a as nearly all of these technologies are likely to be connected to the campus network. Mitigating your security risks means strengthening, securing, and . Learn more about how . National Center for Education Statistics, , page 2. Ibid. National Center for Education Statistics, page 3. National Center for Education Statistics, page 2. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 