automated phone answering system for small business

Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and
The Answer to Remote Work Small Business Challenges may be Easier Than You Thought Business

The answer to remote work small business challenges may be easier than you thought. Many small business owners will know there is a difference between being able to recognize an opportunity and having the resources and expertise to capitalize on that opportunity. For some small businesses, remote working is one such opportunity. Research from Gallup shows do so for its increased flexibility, reduced commuting time, and improved well-being. Indeed, of those currently working remotely in some capacity, nine out of 10 want to stay that way. At a time of , this means a remote work small business may have an advantage over in-office competitors regarding its ability to attract and retain talent. Employers can also benefit from remote or hybrid working arrangements. One study found hybrid and remote employees are than their in-office counterparts, while said they are just as or more productive working from home than they are in the office. For all these advantages for remote work small business, it is important to recognize small businesses may not have the same remote work resources available as large enterprises, many of whom were possibly using unified communications and collaboration tools pre-pandemic. For leaders of small businesses, this translates to an opportunity—one where adding the right collections of solutions for near real-time collaboration may lead to improved efficiency and happier employees. The impact of small business work from home policies,It might be heartening to know many small businesses have gone through a similar process in recent years. One survey found , 25% of SMBs accelerated their digital transformation due to COVID-19, while 31% of owners said embracing new technology helped their business during this time. A separate survey found that 56% of SMB owners believed it was working from home. Additionally, 63% of owners improved their relationship with employees by trusting them more, and 55% believe they now have better communication with their workers. Addressing remote work small business challenges,You might be thinking this type of change is easier said than done—and you would be right. A remote work small business is 42% more likely to lose staff than an enterprise . Other challenges related to remote work resources identified by SMB employees in the same survey include:,Remote work small business tools that get you there,One way to combat these challenges starts with unified communications and collaboration tools. By employing , you can help your employees get past distractions, improve productivity and time management, and transform communication from a challenge to one of their most valuable remote work resources. By stepping into a vision of persistent collaboration, you'll help bring your team together. Team members will be able to access file-sharing history, threaded chats, what's been accomplished and what hasn't, the reasoning behind decisions, and what steps need to be taken next. Features like presence indicators can help bridge the gap between remote work and the physical office as statuses can show whether someone is offline, in a meeting, or at their computer. To make this a reality, you'll be exploring tools like instant messaging and chat apps, phone and video conferencing support, and auto-receptionists. Remote work resources and tips,How you provide remote work options may have significant input on your success. Keep these tips in mind as you're evaluating potential solutions and remote work resources:,Flexibility,Remote work is still evolving, so prioritize solutions that give you the flexibility you need as your workforce and your business environment adapt. Any you choose should be easy to deploy and plug and play, so you and your employees are up and running as efficiently as possible. Cloud computing,Cloud options may be a solid bet in providing efficiency, access, and adaptability. Cloud options are scalable so that they can easily grow with the business without requiring significant investment. They can also help you dive into and expand analytics and decision-making beyond the physical office. Mobile-forward,Your employees will be working from home and in areas outside the home. Make sure any solutions you're considering prioritize mobile platforms. for example, can provide a simple and intuitive interface through a mobile app to help your remote employees manage calls from anywhere. Bring your own device (BYOD),It is likely employees will be using their own devices for at least some of their work. will be paramount since remote work opens the door to a range of personal devices, physical environments, and new threats. Look for solutions with security profiles that are ready for the world of work from home. As you're exploring your options, know that the technology you need to provide a remote work experience that keeps up with larger players may be more accessible than you think. A Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) framework may help you past the hurdles that are slowing your remote work progress—helping you build more productive, engaged, and happier teams and scale progress as you move forward. Learn more about how to help remove the barriers of remote work and small business collaboration to help make teams more productive with UCaaS. Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon , our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. 