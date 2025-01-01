Benefits of implementing smart community solutions

How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
The Benefits of ICT and Smart Cities Solutions: FAQs Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of ICT and smart cities solutions: FAQs,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,The National League of Cities annual State of the Cities report tracks . The most recent number one? Infrastructure. While each city's infrastructure investment wish list differs, commonalities include quality of transportation signals and lighting, waste management, emergency management and digital connectivity. To help accomplish these aims, some governments are turning to advanced technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) to . Information and communication technology (ICT) is foundational for developing smart city infrastructure. Here's an FAQ that covers what you need to know about ICT and smart cities—and how these solutions can help reshape the future of life in communities across the country. What is information and communication technology (ICT)?,ICT refers to networks that facilitate digital and electronic communications. It is a key enabler for smart cities, serving as the technology backbone that allows cities to seamlessly and securely transmit data from one device to another to support smart transportation systems, urban development and capital improvement projects, public safety programs, and more. ICT is mostly composed of emerging technologies, which provide the IT capacity, bandwidth, computing resources and data management capabilities communities need to create a sustainable smart city infrastructure. What are examples of ICT in the smart city?,Smart city ICT infrastructure solutions encompass a broad range of technologies that provide the network, software and data infrastructure necessary to support smart city development. Examples can include:,ICT and smart cities: How do they work together?,These emerging technologies are integral to building smart city ICT infrastructure. They provide the technology that supports transportation, healthcare, education, energy and utility programs driving smart city development. Take, for example, the issue of traffic management:,What are examples of smart city ICT infrastructure?,There are a range of problems that can be tackled via smart city solutions:,What are the possible benefits of combining ICT and smart cities?,Communities across the country are using smart city ICT infrastructure to . Here are some case success stories:,As these examples demonstrate, information and communication technology is invaluable for helping communities evolve into smart cities—ones that empower residents with real-time information, use data to efficiently manage their resources and provide responsive services that improve quality of life locally. Advanced technologies such as the cloud, IoT and 5G are making smart cities a reality, and in the process, these technologies will become a key part of changing how we all live, work and play. Learn more about how Verizon's ICT and smart cities solutions can .
Smart City Evolution White Paper Solutions

The Evolution of Smart Cities: Delivering on the Promise,Eric Woods,Ryan Citron The importance of cities to the development of a sustainable, global economy that can,people's lives. There are many signs that this shift is happening:,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Cities need to demonstrate that innovative technologies and new approaches to service,There is no single model for the smart ,The smart city technology landscape is broad. Almost any digital or infrastructureSmart metering, demand management, renewable energy integration, microgrids, vehicle-to-grid support, energy as a service, community energy,Smart meters, distribution automation, grid analytics, demand response systems, energy storage, energy management systems (EMSs), grid communicationsWater system upgrades, consumptionbmonitoring, wastewater treatment, environmental safety systems, flood management,Smart water meters, sensor and communication networks, water and wastewater monitoring and management systems, water system analytics, flood detectionTraffic monitoring and management congestion management, road user charging, mobility as a service, public information systems, smart parking, integrated traffic light management,Intelligent traffic management, adaptive traffic control, EV charging systems, road use pricing systems, sensors networks, monitoring and management parking, traffic monitoring, predictive analytics, public portals and smart apps, open data platforms, connected and autonomous vehiclesIntelligent building control, building energy efficiency, building retrofits, building-to-grid integration,Building EMSs, building automation management systems, building Internet of Things (IoT), building analytics, energy performance management, grid integration, intelligent lighting systemsPublic safety, social care, smart street lighting, smart waste management, environmental monitoring, city management, citizen portals, open data,Sensor networks, city communication networks, cloud computing services, data analytics and AI, digital twins, data platforms, connected lighting,Of the 50 largest US cities, 38 have a smart,The next phase in the evolution of smart cities is the most important and possibly the The evolution of smart cities is entering a critical new phase. Where the first phase focused on creating a smart city vision and the second on innovation, the third phase is focused on delivering outcomes that make a significant impact on major city challenges. Achieving that impact requires proven solutions to be deployed at scale across cities and communities in an effective and efficient manner. Thinking about smart cities in this way is not to prescribe some simple pathway that all cities will follow in linear fashion, nor is each phase ever completed. But the relationship between the three elements is implicit in any overall smart city approach—how to balance vision, innovation, and outcomes in a way that maintains progress and can demonstrate real and growing value to cities and communities. Cities deploying solutions at scale will continue to evolve their vision of the future city and support new waves of innovation and experimentation. What is important is to understand the distinct characteristics, requirements, and objectives of each phase and how they are interconnected. Initial smart city programs spring from diverse starting points, including mayoral leadership, city consultations, government mandates, public-private sector collaborations, R&D projects, and challenge competitions. Whatever the initial impetus, the focus should be on establishing a common vision based on an understanding of city priorities and key assets, founding collaborations and partnerships, and conducting early pilot projects. The following are key features of any shared vision for smart cities:The most successful cities have not only produced a guiding vision for a smart city, they are embedding these ideas into their programs for service improvement and capital investment. There is strong leadership from the top and clear accountability for delivering the plan. The most common failing with smart city strategies is a lack of momentum and insufficient alignment with a city's real priorities. A change of administration or the absence of ongoing funding can leave ambitious programs to whither from neglect. Programs too focused on the potential of technology in the abstract and not tied to specific city issues also often fail to evolve with city needs. Ultimately, the success of any smart city vision is only realized through specific projects and innovations that have an impact on the quality of life in the city or other key metrics. Vision statements and smart city roadmaps can provide shared goals and clear targets but must also be matched by a commitment to build on successful pilots and implement solutions at scale. Pilots have an important role in enabling cities to understand the potential of technology and innovative approaches to service delivery, city operations, and infrastructure management. A proliferation of pilots and demonstration projects characterized early smart city programs. In recent years, those projects have themselves evolved and the innovation phase has become increasingly more sophisticated. Many early pilots were too small in scale and too focused on technology issues to offer a clear path to future deployment. Those pilots also often lacked support for further development when the initial funding ran out. Smart city pilots now focus on larger scale demonstrations, the assessment of benefits and outcomes, citizen engagement and co-creation, and the exploration of potential business models. Leading cities are looking to align pilots with core city challenges, required outcomes, and operational needs. Cites like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bristol, London, Lyon, and Singapore have established broad portfolios of innovation projects that address key priorities. Similar approaches are being implement in US cities like Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Sacramento, Spokane, and San Diego. One example is the creation of broad-based city innovation networks that are tied to longer-term infrastructure investment. Cities like San Diego and Sacramento are looking into developing next-generation communication networks and city platforms that will enable a rolling program of smart city innovation. OCTO places a strong emphasis on partnerships between city agencies, the federal government, universities, business improvement districts, the tech community, neighborhood organizations, and other stakeholders. OCTO's key aims for the Smarter DC program include the following:,These considerations will be key as the district looks to deploy smart technologies at scale. For example, it is looking to upgrade all 75,000 street lights under its management to energy efficient LEDs with smart controls. As part of the procurement process, city officials have been reaching out to the community through a series of local meetings to explain the benefits of the project and elicit feedback. The project, which will be delivered via a public-private partnership, will include support for additional smart city applications and will extend the city's Wi-Fi coverage. The ultimate proof of the value of smart city solutions is the delivery of better outcomes in priority areas such as public safety, transportation, health, social equity, and environmental quality. This means that smart city initiatives need to deliver results at a scale that can have a long-term impact on the quality and efficiency of city services. Innovative technology and new approaches to service delivery can positively impact key city metrics, but to achieve this they must implement solutions that:,Key steps in this evolution include the following:,Above all, technology innovation must be matched to real-world experience in the transformation of urban services and an understanding of what that entails in terms of organizational, operational, and political capacity. To improve scalability, cross-sector approaches need to be built into standard operating models, city planning, common procurement processes, inter-department collaborations, and partnerships with the private sector. The evolution of smart cities is not happening in isolation from broader technological and social changes. Smart cities can be seen as the embodiment of the massive opportunities and challenges presented by what the World Economic Forum has called the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The combination of ubiquitous communication, new energy solutions, innovations in transportation, and the digitization of almost all aspects of society mark a massive change in economies and societies. To this can be added the challenges of mitigating and adapting to climate change. Klaus Schwab has identified three reasons the resulting changes need to be understood as a Fourth Industrial Revolution:,All these characteristics are relevant to the further development of smart cities, which are becoming living laboratories for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Each element builds on the lessons of the last decade and also contributes to the shift in thinking needed to deliver results at scale. These developments, and the way some of the leading cities are addressing them, are examined in more detail in the following sections. Leading cities have laid strong foundations for,An important element in this transformation is developing citywide capacity to harness new To realize the multi-sector and combinatorialThe city as a service idea is taking many forms. For Columbus, Ohio—building on itsThe success of the smart city concept reflects its Navigant Research prepared this white paper, commissioned by Verizon, as a guide to the evolution of,Published 1Q 2020 Navigant Research, Smart City Tracker 2Q19, 2Q 2019. City of Los Angeles, Department of Transportation, "About Us,",Navigant Research, Smart Cities Evolution: From Vision to Scale, July 2019,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. State & Local Government Smart Technology

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Transform your organization to better serve your communities and residents. It's not easy meeting the pressing demands of government. We can help. Our solutions for remote work, communications, network modernization and smart communities can help boost your ability to deliver services your residents need and create positive outcomes for employees and residents. Not-for-profit and government agencies receive discounted broadband and voice plans—so underserved communities can get the access they need. Closing the digital divide: Approaches from local government leaders. >,Call to speak with a Verizon Government Account Manager, or have one . Help visitors navigate crowded university stadiums and other public spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Transform and modernize legacy technologies to help improve security, collaboration, and productivity. Redefine the employee experience with cloud-based transformations. Attracting and retaining top talent requires a multi-pronged strategy by agencies. Leverage our powerful tool to learn your organization's stage of digital transformation. You'll gain key insights and an action plan to help you reach the next level—and achieve your mission.*,Last year saw more ransomware events than the prior five years combined. Watch this 12 minute conversation with Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, as he discusses the ongoing challenge of cybersecurity, threat intelligence and protecting critical infrastructure and data with Jake Williams, VP, Content & Community, StateScoop and EdScoop. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. You need technology that keeps people connected and your communities running smoothly. We can help empower your remote workers with connectivity, devices and solutions to help them telework and collaborate effectively from almost anywhere. Power your agency with a reliable, affordable connection. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your agency. When you need connectivity for your devices on the fly, consider hotspots. Keep your agency connected virtually anyplace, anytime in the U.S. Protect users, apps and data virtually anywhere. You need the ability to expand your field communications and collaboration capabilities with secure channels and data. We can help with advanced communications solutions for first responders and other key personnel. Help designated personnel stay connected during peak demand and emergency situations. Take emergency communications beyond just talk to include text, data exchange and more. Extend your wireless network to where your employees work. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Governments face increasing demands for services from their citizens, including massive requests for information. We help state and local agencies meet those demands with secure technologies that help lower costs and improve constituent satisfaction. Get an affordable cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) that can help you simplify and improve constituent interactions. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Modernization, like , can help reduce expenses and improve security when sharing information with constituents, disparate departments and diverse systems. Our reliable network solutions can be implemented quickly and easily to help keep your operations running smoothly. Stay connected with high-performance, secure or that's quick and easy to implement. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Engage incident response capabilities, customized to your cyber risk profile. Connect to multiple clouds more securely and reliably. Have concerns with traffic, public safety, energy management or constituent experiences? Become a center of innovation and sustainable growth to help meet your community's growing demands. Our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions can help. Boost situational awareness and decision-making with a unified view. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. How will the increase in 5G connectivity affect cybersecurity for government agency IT leaders? This Q&A will identify where to focus attention. Article,Enabling 5G connectivity is more than greater speeds and lower latency but how it will help improve the constituent experience and the potential to save lives. Jul 12, 2022, 4 min read,Article,As traffic cameras, sensors and other connected devices become more common, the high-speed, low-latency power that 5G offers will play a key role in supporting the infrastructure of tomorrow. Jun 7, 2022, 4 min read,We're committed to helping state and local governments get the products and services they need. Real-time data and advanced processes can help operators and managers have the best available information when making safety decisions on behalf of passengers and crew. Smart city technology is improving safety in towns and cities. Research shows that areas with increased lighting experienced lower crime rates than those without. To realize the promises of 5G, cities need to first overcome a number of obstacles, including modernization and regulatory concerns. Smart cities enjoy tremendous benefits, but they need to take key steps to protect against cyberattacks. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, was able to attract new visitors, boost businesses and assist residents by providing complimentary internet access in their downtown area. When a state needed to reduce traffic congestion and improve toll collection accuracy, our secure Private IP and Managed Services helped its department of transportation (DOT) modernize to improve revenue and keep traffic flowing. Discover how we helped Oklahoma City increase public safety, decrease citizen drive time and improve the community's lifestyle. Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states. * Report results are based on self-reported information and are for assessment purposes only. Your actual data systems and information configurations and needs may differ from these results and report insights. You should not rely on this report in lieu of a professional assessment of your data transformation needs. Please contact your Verizon Account Representative for more information and details regarding your digital transformation assessment results. 