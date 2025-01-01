Best phones for handling multiple email accounts

What Customer Experience (CX) Channel Is Right for Your Organization? Business

Not long ago, a customer might have only been able to contact an organization by email or a voice channel like the telephone. Now, they have a wide range of choices, including social media, messaging apps, SMS survey, chatbots and text messaging. According to research by , over three-quarters (76%) of customers prefer different channels for different types of interactions and messages. So, how should businesses respond to this new multiple channel customer experience expectation? Is there a magic formula to know which CX channels are most useful for your business?,Customer expectations for a satisfying experience,According to Gartner's , 74% of respondents say creating a seamless customer journey across assisted and self-service channels is important or very important. This means customers are looking for a consistent experience where each channel is another venue for initiating or continuing the same conversation. If a customer has to switch from one channel to another to engage with an organization, they fully anticipate that the experience will be the same—and they notice when it's not. This means not having to repeat their name or the issue they are trying to resolve. However, despite these increasing expectations, customers are still encountering pain points that cause them unnecessary friction and waste their time. According to the Gartner report noted above, 53% of organizations don't believe they make it easy for customers to handle their issues or requests. Customer engagement channels,Just like customers, organizations have many channels at their fingertips. The range of options includes a traditional CX channel (i.e. a voice channel or email), messaging apps, live chat, SMS, and social media. Newer channels can create a more intimate and personal experience, giving customers and organizations an opportunity to connect with one another more naturally than they could in the past. By engaging with customers in these digital spaces where they have everyday conversations with friends and family, organizations have a much greater chance of developing strong customer relationships with the potential for long-term loyalty. Research conducted by Demand Metric indicates the importance of . SMS was reported as the best channel to drive customer engagement by 75% of their survey respondents. Do-it-yourself,Research by Kustomer found that 58% of surveyed consumers prefer to instead of talking to a representative. This demand increases in younger age groups, with self-help tools featuring in the top three preferred channels for customers under 35. Self-help tools such as can take the experience further by not only giving customers the resources they need to help themselves but also lightening the volume of inbound calls to the contact center, which in turn enables human customer service agents to deliver speedier and more satisfying service. In the event a chatbot cannot give a customer the help they need, it has the ability to connect that customer with a knowledgeable human agent and pass the crucial contextual information needed for a seamless experience. That way, the customer won't be forced to repeat basic information to the human agent all over again. Customer engagement strategies,Now that customers are using a wide range of channels to engage with organizations, it's more important than ever to have a clear and coherent strategy for customer engagement, taking all these channels into account. The strategy should reflect how your customers use the various channels. For example, the use of can vary widely based on different demographics. Likewise, CX channel use can vary depending on industry trends, business goals, products or services. How your organization could use customer engagement channels,It's wise to be intentional about which channels you will leverage for customer engagement. Ultimately, you'll want to meet your customers where they are. If your customers demonstrate strong enthusiasm for SMS, for example, you will want to include it in your customer engagement strategy. When selecting channels, it can be helpful to understand customer engagement trends. For example, the Demand Metric report found that. Over three quarters of survey respondents indicated that SMS is better at driving customer engagement than any other channel they use. In addition, these organizations achieved even greater impact from SMS when leveraging it as part of a complete deployment. Customer engagement varies by industry, as well. According to , which draws on 10.2 billion international customer journey interactions, companies reach their customers through an ever-broadening mix of digital channels as they refine their ways to connect with their customers at scale. For example, in the retail sector, Email was used for 77.4% of communications, social media came in at 13.5%, in-store notifications accounted for 8.6% and websites represented only 0.5%. In financial services, however, the breakdown of channel use was quite different: phone use represented 77.4%, email came in at 19.8% and web use was only 2.8%. As the report notes, this difference is likely because insurers and financial institutions are in frequent contact with their customers for a variety of reasons—collecting payments and notifying them of potential fraud, for example—whereas retailers tend to collect payment immediately and may be less reliant on voice calling to connect with customers. Even after you've identified the channels where your customers currently spend their time, it is wise to keep tabs on new channels that may be attracting their interest. As the Demand Metric report notes, it's good practice to monitor customer conversations and continually identify new opportunities across the technology landscape. This way, your organization can spot the next CX channel that is gaining traction among your customers. Deliver a satisfying customer experience,Now that customers understand how technology can enhance their lives, they expect organizations to deliver a satisfying customer experience on every CX channel—whether that's a traditional voice channel or the latest messaging app. For their part, organizations are looking for the most effective ways to serve their customers and drive both revenue and loyalty. To achieve this goal, organizations should first and what pain points they are experiencing. IP Contact Center Solutions: Enhance Customer Experience

Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution. IP Contact Center (IPCC) services include cloud hosting, Voice over IP (VoIP) inbound, interactive voice response (IVR), managed options and more. Inbound call options including local, domestic toll-free, local-to-global and international can be layered with advanced features to fit the needs of your business. IVR handles high call volumes with intelligent routing and self service. Inbound calls route based on customer inputs and network capabilities so that callers can reach the right resources the first time or transfer without making a new call. IPCC services include the capabilities that most contact centers need in a single usage rate. We can integrate network functionality with your on-premises platforms, with strong network metrics and an SLA to back them. Total call routing control is based on user-defined parameters, permitting high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP). Routing or blocking callers using automatic number identification (ANI) Delivery of caller-entered digits from IVR prompts Caller profile routing based on your systems knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) Call routing using time of day and/or geographic areaMove functionality into the network while providing powerful and flexible routing options and tools to help manage your call center environment. Customers can connect to your contact centers around the world using toll-free or local numbers to provide the same call experience no matter where it originates. Give agents individual customer information to personalize call experiences. Reduce hold times by allowing callers to schedule a return call rather than wait. Get on-premises control of your toll-free routing within our network to automate traffic to balance loads and direct calls to other locations. Easily view your network configurations, make changes, order or activate new features, and extract near real-time traffic management reporting. IPCC services include advanced features, network management, monitoring and reporting in one usage rate. Originating calls from approximately 80 countries. Communicate with customers over several channels including email, voice, text or chat. Supports onsite or remote environments. Provide global IP network integration and intelligent call routing to the best available resource in multiple contact centers. Get service management, traffic monitoring and reporting for visibility into your solution. Our fully managed hosting service can help reduce your workload by running your IPCC for you. Retain new and existing phone numbers to maintain a local presence in branch locations with VoIP Inbound Local Origination (VILO). Our Digital Advisory Services offers an array of services to help you get the most from your digital interactions—from strategy to implementation. We tailor those offerings to your unique needs with on-demand access to network experts. There are many strategies to migrate your inbound traffic from a traditional call center. This can include a phased implementation to run alongside your current center or a new IP environment. Whether you have the inhouse experience to implement Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based trunking or need assistance planning and/or operationalizing, get started with our Digital Advisory Services. A proven contact-center solutions leader,minutes of inbound traffic a yearyears of experience managing customer networks,million retail consumers supported,Moving to an IP-based contact center helps handle high call volumes, streamline operations and meet customer expectations. CIOs need to embrace digital customer experience (CX)—otherwise, CIO will stand for "career is over.",A 2022 Frost & Sullivan survey shows how leveraging advanced contact center technologies improves competitiveness. Transform your customer experience (CX) by leveraging years of expertise and one of the world's largest IP networks. Automate interactions with your callers. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. An IP contact center takes advantage of Internet Protocol (IP) communications, including routing of both voice and data communications to any agent who has access to an IP connection. Verizon offers a portfolio of interaction services that includes VoIP Inbound and IP IVR. Our network-based portfolio includes VoIP conversion for reliable termination to SIP devices. With IPCC, you gain the benefits of automatic technology upgrades, a fully managed hosted service and secure connectivity on one of the world's largest IP backbones. IPCC improves efficiency by moving some of the contact center functionality into the network while providing you powerful and flexible routing options, as well as management capabilities that can assist with managing your call center environment. This can result in more personalized customer experiences, lower call handling times, reduced inbound traffic to call center agents, better management and control of traffic, and an improved agent experience. Our IPCC offerings include everything that most contact centers need in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. Plans for Business: Phone, Internet, Data, Security & More

From mobile networks to internet connectivity and cybersecurity protection, we have plans to fit your business needs. Our Business Unlimited plans provide mobility built for getting work done, with the 5G, data and performance your business needs. Get the essentials Boost your productivity Get more of what you need Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Use our tool to help you select the right business internet solution for your organization. Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Experience a fast connection that can change the game for any size business. With a guaranteed price for 10 years. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Do business on your terms with wireless internet that's reliable, easy to use and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. It's your business. It's your Verizon. Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Cost-effective voice plans with crystal-clear calling, productivity-boosting features and our reliable network,Best for single-site locations With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is up to $25/mo with the $0/mo price available only with select, higher speed bundles. VoIP line only $35/mo. Best for businesses with remote or mobile employees plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,Best for multisite locations with fewer than 100 employees A range of solutions to give your teams the tools they need to work seamlessly in the office, at home or on the road,Best for advanced communication and collaboration needsUnified video and voice conferencing, persistent messaging, and file sharing in a cloud-based collaboration solution for office, remote and mobile workers,Robust security solutions available to some of the biggest businesses around the world are now also available for small and medium-sized businesses. Best for small businesses that are looking to protect their smartphones, tablets and computers without extensive in-house IT security resourcesA simple and effective security bundle that combines antivirus software with internet protection and 24/7 tech support for the bundle to help protect your devices,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses who need strong mobile security along with mobile device managementA powerful bundle of mobile device management and an easy-to-use mobile device security tool,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses managing corporate mobile devicesAutomated device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterpriseVerizon IoT Machine to Machine (M2M) price plans support wireless triband coverage that includes our Ultra Wideband (C-Band and mmWave), 5G Nationwide and 4G networks. Connect from abroad or to 200+ countries while in the U.S. Plus switch now and get up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios Internet and voice plans and a two-year agreement. Offer ends 3.31.24 plus taxes, fees and equipment charges w/two-year agreement and autorenewalA reliable, feature-rich Voice over IP (VoIP) phone system that's easy to use and manage,Stay connected and easily manage calls with mobile and desktop apps to enable remote work and more than 45 features for your business. Unlimited nationwide calling,Mobile app for working on the go,Automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, call transfer between devices and more Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,A mobile-first business phone system with 50+ features designed for how you work today—call, collaborate and connect while you're on the go. Move freely across devices,Reduce missed calls,Collaborate with conference calling ,A virtual PBX VoIP and business phone system,Collaborate with ease, manage costs and help simplify what it takes to run your business. Simple installation over your existing broadband service,Pay-as-you-go services and self-management tools,Disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities Drive more effective meetings and communications with a wide breadth of collaboration functionality across devices. Extensive functionality,Optimized for mobile experiences,Built-in enterprise-grade security measures ,plus taxes and fees,Help protect your business with access to a level of security protections similar to those employed by larger companies. Five-license pack for $20/month plus taxes and fees,Ten-license pack for $35/month plus taxes and fees,Twenty-five-license pack for $75/month plus taxes and fees,One pack per account at a time ,plus taxes and fees,Employ a multilayered security approach that provides strong protection for your mobile devices. Mobile device management,Mobile threat defense,Wi-Fi protection,Tech support for the bundle ,Verizon MDM makes it easier to adopt and manage a variety of mobile and IoT technologies. Rapid device management and app deployment,One portal for management and monitoring,Advanced authentication,Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Limited time offer. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. 