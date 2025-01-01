best samsung galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for Business

Satisfy your curiosity on the spot with Circle to Search with Google. What¿s your favorite influencer wearing? Where¿d they go on vacation? What¿s that word mean? Don¿t try to describe it; use Circle to Search with Google and get the answer in a snap. Simply circle it on your screen to learn more. Speak foreign languages on the spot with AI-powered Live Translate. Unlock the power of convenient communication with near-real-time voice translations right through your Samsung Phone app. You also have a pocket interpreter; simply hold up your phone during face-to-face conversations and speak in another language. Turn every photo into a post worthy masterpiece with Galaxy AI. Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space. Simply snap a pic, and then take it from good to jaw-dropping with Generative Edit. The amped-up battery gives you the power ¿ and the smarts ¿ to help you get ahead and stay there. Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own. Share, stream, watch, and connect whenever you want with a phone that¿s ready. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar. With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging, wireless charging, and PowerShare you can power up quickly and get back to what you love. Create share-worthy content with the high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23 FE. With Super HDR, it¿s easy to capture the details that make your shots incredibly lifelike. Capture crisp images — no matter the lighting — with Nightography. Picture-perfect shots are just a tap away with AI-powered editing tools and nothing is too far away with 30x Space Zoom. Multitasking is a piece of cake with a premium processing power you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy. Feel free to livestream, edit videos, and boost your social content creation with less worry of slowing down. Connect your Galaxy S23 FE to your Tab S9 FE with ease to do more on a bigger screen with the activities you love. Quick Share makes it easy to send even the largest files to yourself and others in a flash. Pairing with the Galaxy Buds FE also allows you to conveniently control your playlist or answer calls with the tap of your Buds. The impressive display of Galaxy S23 FE makes your content scroll smoothly and look amazing, while adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness based on the surrounding light levels to keep your eyes happy. Plus, strong Gorilla Glass helps reduce scratches on your display.