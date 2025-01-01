best tablets for working in the field

Productivity Tools and Solutions

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Get productivity tools that you and your team can trust for collaboration from almost anywhere. Customers demand your business to meet their high expectations regardless of the challenges of today's distributed workforce environment. That's why to stay competitive, you need to empower your people to work and collaborate productively from almost anywhere. Fortunately, Verizon has the productivity tools to help your people get work done faster, no matter where they work. Simplify mobile forms with the tools you need to collect, integrate and share data. The doForms® platform combines with Verizon connectivity to help your data flow fast and freely between remote workers and the office. You can get started with doForms without a big upfront investment or support from IT or programming. Build the forms you need with text and numeric field grids, dropdown menus, radio buttons and more. With cloud-based apps like Google Docs™, Gmail® and Google Slides™, Google Workspace gives you a powerful suite of productivity and collaboration tools. They can help you work and collaborate with more agility and efficiency from almost anywhere. Create, collaborate and share docs, spreadsheets and presentations on your devices while mobile. Store files in the cloud, control how you share them and easily access needed files at any time. As a cloud-based software service, GoCanvas® lets you replace expensive and time-consuming paper forms with customizable mobile apps for your smartphones and tablets. Plus, it doesn't require any additional programming or IT support. Replace inefficient business forms and paper documents with electronic forms in minutes. Collect information and analyze data in near real time from your mobile devices. Microsoft 365® offers innovative Office apps and intelligent cloud services designed to accelerate productivity. They help make it easier for people and teams to collaborate from virtually anywhere across one connected experience. Microsoft 365 can help your people work the way they work best, whether in or out of the office. Protect your employees, data and customer information with advanced security and device management. Localworks helps you promote your brand across the web to directories and search engines. It allows you to make it easy for customers to find accurate and up-to-date information about your business, including hours of operation, promotions and services. The Localworks dashboard simplifies your ability to add, edit and publish your information to the web. It lets you promote timely deals and seasonal offers as often as needed at no additional cost. Combine near real-time video and 4G LTE connectivity to simplify how you inspect, troubleshoot and manage assets in the field. Librestream Onsight and Verizon provide a collaborative mobile platform to help boost workforce efficiency and maintain remote asset uptime. An expert can virtually join a technician in the field without even leaving the office. Experts and technicians can easily draw, circle and mark areas that need attention on the screen. The faster you get your Verizon communication solutions working, the more value your organization will get from the new features and capabilities. Get up and running quickly with business process services, including installation and configuration, from SYNNEX. Our remote technical advisors can configure One Talk and other solutions according to your specifications. Enjoy simple ordering and billing enabled through Verizon Wireless systems. Already know what you're looking for?,Building strong connections requires integrating people, systems and information across all areas of business. Get the insights you need to drive improved productivity in the field and the office. The right tools and support can help improve employee collaboration, but you need more than that. To successfully adapt to the new ways you work, you need tools that empower remote collaboration. Our Business Innovation Team uses tomorrow's technology to create new integrated solutions that can help transform the way you do business. Find out what strategies are critical to making your remote work experience successful. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. 