best tablets for working in the field

TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G

Ch. 3: Mobile-first UCaaS Solutions Boosts the Agile Enterprise | Frost & Sullivan Business

Mobility is critical to organizational agility, flexibility, and responsiveness. The recent massive shift to remote work highlighted for enterprises the importance of providing employees with mobile access to productivity and communication tools to maintain business operations; at the same time, for many employees, mobile devices have become their preferred business communication tool. Most business and IT/telecom leaders today acknowledge that mobile capabilities must become an integral part of business continuity programs going forward. Mobile-first communications and collaboration tools are right-fit for modern, distributed organizations. Flexible work policies that provide employees with a choice of working remotely, on-site, or in a hybrid mode are key tenets of talent recruitment and retention strategies. Corporate environmental sustainability initiatives that help reduce emissions and power usage also favor flexible, hybrid work styles and position an organization as an attractive workplace for environmentally conscious workers. Geographically dispersed employees require collaboration tools to help them effectively manage communications at home, on-site, or at any other work location. With on-site locations being repurposed as collaboration hubs where employees meet to bond and reinforce their commitment to common goals, much of the actual work will be accomplished remotely. To remain connected, employees need to access communications, collaboration, and CX tools from mobile or desktop phones, computers, or any other connected device. A consistent user experience across devices, networks, and physical locations is critical for employee productivity and job satisfaction. Mobile-first communications and collaboration tools address unique frontline worker requirements. Today, business leaders are acutely aware of the challenges many frontline workers face as well as the dire need to better equip them with digital tools that enhance their safety, productivity, and ability to deliver greater customer value. Frost & Sullivan data reveal the importance organizations place on empowering frontline workers to succeed. Frontliner workflows and technology needs vary significantly by industry. However, the majority of frontline workers are mobile—either campus roamers or field workers. As a result, communications, collaboration, and productivity tools designed for tethered and desk-bound workers are often a poor fit for the frontliners in the same organization. In 72% of surveyed organizations, frontliners use mobile phones; another 24% plan to equip frontliners with mobile phones in the next two years. Presently, 55% of organizations provide their frontline workers with tablets, and 33% plan to invest in tablets for frontliners in the next two years. A robust 78% of IT/telecom decision-makers consider mobile business calling apps important enablers of frontliner productivity. To optimize operations and improve service quality, organizations must ensure that frontliners can communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders. Mobile-first cloud meeting, messaging, and calling services (i.e. mobile UCaaS solutions) can leverage frontliners' mobile device usage to facilitate synchronous and asynchronous collaboration. Mobility is essential to digital transformation, especially for frontline employees. Expanding mobile connectivity, including the roll out of 5G services, creates abundant opportunities for organizations to enhance worker productivity and power new business models. Organizations are using 5G mobile devices today. Plan to introduce such devices in the next two years. The top benefit of adopting 5G connectivity is to improve the performance of real-time communications solutions. Technology advancements have considerably improved the mobile user experience in recent years, and for many employees, mobility is the preferred communication mode as it is often the most reliable way to contact others. UCaaS solutions provide robust capabilities to power the mobile enterprise. Organizations can choose to provide employees mobile access to UCaaS capabilities via three routes:,Most UCaaS solutions offer mobile capabilities via an app that is installed on a mobile device; but because the mobile app typically does not integrate with the device's native dialer, often workers have a fragmented communication experience where they must juggle between multiple applications. Mobile-first UCaaS solutions resolve these issues by providing native mobile access to communications and collaboration applications to create a seamless mobile collaboration experience. Leading-edge organizations are reducing costs and addressing evolving employee preferences by replacing legacy wireline communications with more flexible mobile solutions. In 25% of surveyed organizations, more than one-half of employees are using mobile software clients only. Among all organizations, 53% expect usage of mobile software clients to increase; 38% expect it to stay the same in the future. Going forward, mobile-first cloud communications services will enable many types of workers across a range of industries to perform their tasks from the location and time that works best for them. To boost the longevity and ROI of new communications investments, highly distributed organizations must adopt solutions that empower employees with mobile access to appropriate communications modalities. Librestream Onsight Solutions,Give your field teams a secure, collaborative mobile platform to virtually bring experts into remote environments, so they can help diagnose, inspect and manage assets. Streamline field services from virtually anywhere. Combine real-time video collaboration and 4G LTE connectivity to simplify how you inspect, troubleshoot and manage assets in the field. Librestream Onsight and Verizon provide a collaborative mobile platform to help boost workforce efficiency and maintain remote asset uptime. Virtually collaborate to solve issues in the field. Remote workers can be more productive when experts work directly with them to inspect and maintain remote assets. The Librestream Onsight mobile video collaboration platform, running on tablets or smartphones connected to the Verizon 4G LTE network, gives your field services teams access to remote experts in real time. Field technicians and remote experts working virtually anywhere share the same view of what's going on in the field. This not only saves time but controls operational costs. Librestream Onsight virtual collaboration and Verizon can help field workforces in a variety of industries maintain productivity, asset uptime and safety, and drive improved training. Collaborative mobile video platform,Work virtually side by side with remote experts in the field. In any industry, downtime can be disruptive and expensive. So, it's crucial to diagnose and repair remote equipment before it's a serious problem. Typically, these maintenance scenarios call for a field technician to consult with an expert. What's the best way to make this happen speedily and cost-effectively? With real-time virtual collaboration over the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network. Librestream Onsight rapidly and virtually brings in subject matter experts to collaborate when and where a technician needs help. Expert insight and oversight can produce more accurate diagnostics and enhance maintenance or repairs. How Librestream Onsight works,Unlike many video conferencing or video chat tools, the Onsight collaborative mobile video platform creates the experience of a technician and expert virtually standing shoulder to shoulder, looking at the same view. Using a ruggedized smartphone or tablet, the technician shares video and images of the equipment, so they can troubleshoot, assess and quickly resolve the situation together. The solution is built for virtual collaboration in various and challenging field environments—even in low bandwidth. Librestream Onsight and Verizon can help your field services team:,Give your workforce an edge with the best devices. Increase productivity with the latest smartphones, tablets and network devices for your enterprise. Employees can collaborate and stay connected while on the go with devices that run on 4G LTE with LTE Advanced, the next gen network.
Get productivity tools that you and your team can trust for collaboration from almost anywhere. Customers demand your business to meet their high expectations regardless of the challenges of today's distributed workforce environment. That's why to stay competitive, you need to empower your people to work and collaborate productively from almost anywhere. Fortunately, Verizon has the productivity tools to help your people get work done faster, no matter where they work. Simplify mobile forms with the tools you need to collect, integrate and share data. The doForms® platform combines with Verizon connectivity to help your data flow fast and freely between remote workers and the office. You can get started with doForms without a big upfront investment or support from IT or programming. Build the forms you need with text and numeric field grids, dropdown menus, radio buttons and more. With cloud-based apps like Google Docs™, Gmail® and Google Slides™, Google Workspace gives you a powerful suite of productivity and collaboration tools. They can help you work and collaborate with more agility and efficiency from almost anywhere. Create, collaborate and share docs, spreadsheets and presentations on your devices while mobile. Store files in the cloud, control how you share them and easily access needed files at any time. As a cloud-based software service, GoCanvas® lets you replace expensive and time-consuming paper forms with customizable mobile apps for your smartphones and tablets. Plus, it doesn't require any additional programming or IT support. Replace inefficient business forms and paper documents with electronic forms in minutes. Collect information and analyze data in near real time from your mobile devices. Microsoft 365® offers innovative Office apps and intelligent cloud services designed to accelerate productivity. They help make it easier for people and teams to collaborate from virtually anywhere across one connected experience. Microsoft 365 can help your people work the way they work best, whether in or out of the office. Protect your employees, data and customer information with advanced security and device management. Localworks helps you promote your brand across the web to directories and search engines. It allows you to make it easy for customers to find accurate and up-to-date information about your business, including hours of operation, promotions and services. The Localworks dashboard simplifies your ability to add, edit and publish your information to the web. It lets you promote timely deals and seasonal offers as often as needed at no additional cost. Combine near real-time video and 4G LTE connectivity to simplify how you inspect, troubleshoot and manage assets in the field. Librestream Onsight and Verizon provide a collaborative mobile platform to help boost workforce efficiency and maintain remote asset uptime. An expert can virtually join a technician in the field without even leaving the office. Experts and technicians can easily draw, circle and mark areas that need attention on the screen. The faster you get your Verizon communication solutions working, the more value your organization will get from the new features and capabilities. Get up and running quickly with business process services, including installation and configuration, from SYNNEX. Our remote technical advisors can configure One Talk and other solutions according to your specifications. Enjoy simple ordering and billing enabled through Verizon Wireless systems. Building strong connections requires integrating people, systems and information across all areas of business. Get the insights you need to drive improved productivity in the field and the office. The right tools and support can help improve employee collaboration, but you need more than that. To successfully adapt to the new ways you work, you need tools that empower remote collaboration. Our Business Innovation Team uses tomorrow's technology to create new integrated solutions that can help transform the way you do business. Find out what strategies are critical to making your remote work experience successful. 