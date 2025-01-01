best value work laptop

Related Devices

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
View details

Links related to "best value work laptop"

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Learn more

Business Phone Deals and More

Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Qualifying customers may be eligible for a special offer of 20% off and 4 months free on ADP® Services when activating a new line of service on select Verizon Business Unlimited 5G plans. Offer ends 12.31.2024. Wireless deals,New line & select Business Unlimited plan req'd. Switch and get a free 5G phone. Up to $1,200 in value. With a select trade-in and Business Unlimited Pro plan. Online only. Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Qualifying Business Unlimited 5G customers may be eligible for 20% off plus 4 months of ADP Payroll and HR Solution Packages for free. Internet deals,Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. Plus, get a router on us. With select plans; Select router w/payment plan. Terms apply. Limited time offer. Powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon 5G Business Internet is available in select locations. Choose the right speed for your business needs and lock in your price for 10 years. No long-term service contract required. Bundled deals,Bundle Fios Business Internet and Business Digital Voice (VoIP) and get an $85 phone credit. Plus, up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select plans. Two-year term required. Offer ends 3.31.24Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. To give back to those who serve, we offer military discounts on select plans to small business owners who are current service members or veterans. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

The Best Remote Work Communication Plans for SMB Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Remote work communication plan: The best tools and tips for remote small business communication,Author: Shane Schick,As many small businesses have seen their traditionally office bound employees move to more flexible work arrangements, they've recognized the need to ensure that their employees still feel connected as a team. A remote work communication plan and strategy should begin with that in mind. There is no question that SMBs are beginning to see the benefits of providing staff with greater flexibility in where and how they work. In fact, a recent survey found that than solely at their company's location. Approximately 40% also plan to increase remote and hybrid work options over the next year. The drive for better remote communication methods,Companies have found that hybrid and remote work arrangements resulted in their employees often being more , and they appreciated the Greater flexibility in work arrangements is also a key factor in retaining employees or acquiring new talent as SMBs compete for candidates with in-demand skills. On the other hand, SMBs are like businesses of almost any size in that they need to master the changes that come with remote working communication. Pre-pandemic, most ad-hoc work conversations occurred as workers walked around the office or stopped by someone's desk. With the increase in hybrid work, tools that encourage ad-hoc sharing of business information may need to be re-evaluated. Remote communication methods for workers also need to take into account adjustments to age-old practices, such as how employees are coached. Technology now makes it easy to see, hear and exchange files from anywhere, but SMB leaders must ensure virtual experiences offer a healthy and supportive work environment. In fact, a global survey found in terms of what makes a great employee experience. The importance of a strong culture in your remote work communication plan,Given that culture can be influenced through so many parts of the business, start by evaluating the impact of hybrid work on employees' day-to-day tasks. A recent found that while doing one's job away from the office makes it easier to think creatively and meet deadlines, other tasks become more difficult. This includes making connections with colleagues, staying informed about what's going on inside a company and ensuring all team members have a voice in key decisions. There is a distinction between allowing remote work and having a remote-only workforce. SMB leaders who offer greater flexibility in where work gets done must continue providing an equitable experience in the office and beyond it. Remote communication methods can vary widely, but opting for can provide the capabilities SMBs need. As a solution that facilitates conversation and collaboration across multiple devices, UC supports workers in the office, at home or wherever they work. It also gives them a variety of tools and applications to apply in a particular context, including audio, video conferencing and more. Small medium business (SMB) tips to improve your remote work communication plan,SMB leaders should provide best practice guidance that promotes greater engagement and team cohesion. 1. Utilize tools that support team collaboration,When you're in the office needing assistance it's easy to seek out someone down the hall or in a nearby office for help. Harnessing the power of UC can provide similar options to connect, as employees can easily turn to coworkers that are far away and not physically in the same location as them. Rather email, discuss how team messaging tools can offer a more collaborative experience. According to Gartner® compared with just over half in 2019. They just might need more direction or education on how to make the most of these tools. 2. Build transparency into everyday practices and remote communication methods,Things have come a long way since the days when many companies required employees to use a punch clock to indicate when they arrived for work and left at the end of their shift. Still, hybrid models don't always make it clear when employees are on the job, taking a break or are away for a more extended period of time. Remote work communication plans can include communication solutions such as the use of calendaring tools and setting up out-of-office messages. Don't assume that staff will immediately recognize the need for this kind of transparency, however. A found that managerial training was one of the top five areas employees believe companies need to invest in to help improve company culture. 3. Develop a level playing field for all employees,By now, many of those working in a SMB (or even in larger organizations) equate remote communication methods with video conferencing. A found that 95% of businesses were using some form of video conferencing solution, and 91% said the primary use was for connecting remote workers. , 41% of leaders said they are trying to prevent inequities from developing amid hybrid work models. There are technologies widely available today to assist with meeting equity. This includes conferencing solutions that give everyone a similar view of each other, as well as digital whiteboards that promote collaboration in a shared workspace. It is important to include a list of the available tools that are often already included in your solution when you're creating your remote work communication plan and strategy. 4. Increase the cadence of check-ins and regrouping,No one wants to be accused of hosting a meeting that could have been an email, as the adage goes. On the other hand, it is important that team members do not feel isolated when they're working outside of the office. A found that managers connect less frequently with employees once remote work is adopted, however, checking in multiple times a week via remote communication methods improve team engagement. UC makes it easy to reach out more often. These check-ins could include updates on the progress of a project, clarification about work policies, a virtual coffee break or a conversation about mental wellness. 5. Build employee recognition into your remote work communication plan,Solutions like UC may stem from a desire to promote teamwork and achieve business outcomes. However, the same tools can be used to recognize and appreciate staff. A found that 66% of employees would appreciate more opportunities to celebrate personal life events at work; 78% of remote workers said they feel more respected in these kinds of company cultures. Use collaboration tools such as whiteboards to create birthday cards or host a virtual surprise baby shower via a video conferencing platform. Think about how UC can allow the team to share more about who they are. UC allows workers to operate at a distance and by choosing the right tools and employing a strong, remote work communication plan, you will be able to bring your team closer together, no matter where they physically are. Learn more about how Verizon can help your SMB make . Gartner Press Release, , Meghan Rimol, August, 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "best value work laptop"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)