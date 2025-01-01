business continuity strategy

5 Keys to Business Continuity Planning Business

5 Keys to business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness,Author: Amy Lind,As the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness are essential to help companies navigate periods of uncertainty. When the pandemic began, many organizations pivoted to remote work, but not all of them were able to make the adjustment with the speed or agility they would have liked. Now that businesses have completed their initial transitions to the new world of work, they must build resilience for the future, which means business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can no longer be ignored or put on the back burner. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can help organizations define the steps that are needed to address employees' well-being and maintain uninterrupted service to customers should another crisis arise. Here are five key ways to help your organization become resilient in the face of uncertainty. 1. Prepare to support remote work going forward,Many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic ends. Accordingly, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should support the requirements of a remote workforce over the long term. To accomplish this goal, you need to confirm not only that you have the right network infrastructure in place but that you can quickly scale it up when needed. As many businesses learned during the pandemic, an increase in remote work may result in a spike in network traffic, straining overall network resources. Rather than having to address this challenge during a crisis, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness help to ensure you plan for your capacity requirements in advance. Preparations could involve upgrading network capabilities and enabling wireless connectivity with commercial-grade network connections. You may also want to consider providing employees with mobile devices and hotspots for remote connectivity, so they have multiple options for staying connected and productive while working remotely. 2. Help your remote workforce stay engaged,Your employees are used to working remotely by now. Even so, they may be experiencing subtle challenges that make it hard to work well from home. While many employees appreciate the flexibility that working from home makes possible, an isolated working environment can negatively affect employee collaboration and well-being. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should also take into account the supervision of a remote workforce. Part of effectively managing remote employees involves making sure your employees feel both valued and connected to the team through regular check-ins and intentional conversations about their professional goals. Remote workers sometimes have trouble logging off when their home doubles as their office, so look for signs of burnout, as well. To support optimal employee collaboration, make sure your remote collaboration platform includes the right software and tools to truly enable a work-from-anywhere environment. All of your employees should have access to the same collaboration tools and resources, regardless of where they work. If your organization is new to collaboration software, consider offering training sessions to all of your employees, including new hires. 3. Prioritize continuity of service,Your workforce may be vital to your community as well as your business during a crisis. For example, your employees may support agencies, care for sick patients, protect the community or maintain utilities. When doing your business continuity planning, take a moment to identify these vital individuals and work with management to outfit them with the right tools, so they can be as productive as possible when the next emergency occurs. By engaging leadership and critical staff in your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness, you can help to ensure continuity of service in the event of a crisis. You should also partner with individuals in key roles to discuss risks, understand how best to manage them and decide in advance how you will keep the operation functioning. As COVID-19 demonstrated, relying on access to specific physical locations and resources can be a liability, so consider how you might access remote or virtual support. 4. Use communications tools to stay connected with customers,Connecting with customers is always a top priority, and technology can be an important part of business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. can help you connect customers to the right person, so calls don't go unanswered. Video calls can give your customers confidence that they can connect with you directly, and video calls are particularly effective when a personal touch is needed or a complex subject is being discussed. Unified communication solutions allow you to set up call routing priorities and forwarding so calls always go to the right employee on duty. They also let your remote workforce answer these calls from their home offices, just as they would in traditional offices. Just let your customers know you are available and tell them the best way to contact you. That way, they can still reach you no matter what happens. 5. Secure your network and your critical data,If you intend to support a remote workforce over the long term, your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness need to account for the security of your data and network. To do that, you need to have the right tools. An experienced partner can help you assess whether you have adequate security parameters in place to protect your organization. For example, they can help you create a and a disaster recovery plan. They can also help you establish secure cloud storage for your most critical data. This way, you can balance the benefits of remote work with the security your business requires. Businesses must learn from the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business continuity planning and business preparedness can help organizations build a resilient business—one that supports a fully engaged remote workforce and consistently delivers a winning customer experience—no matter what the future holds. Business Continuity Planning and Solutions

Uncertain times can bring with them unforeseen challenges. We're here with solutions that can help. Verizon's flexible Business Continuity solutions help organizations of all sizes protect, strengthen and recover their important connections. These solutions cover various aspects of continuity, including connectivity, collaboration, security and more. Together, we can build and execute a business continuity plan tailored to your unique needs, today and tomorrow. When you can rely on your network, you're ready. A key part of continuity is maintaining fast connections for your remote employees. Our reliable connectivity solutions connect, reinforce and secure remote workforces and operations during unplanned events. Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer remote employees powerful, on-demand collaboration tools and technologies to help them stay connected and productive where they work. Unplanned events require you to be at your best. Verizon Business Continuity solutions enable you to provide exceptional support and care with flexible routing features that can meet your changing organizational needs,An unfortunate reality of unplanned events is the rise of potential security risks. With Verizon Business Continuity solutions, you can activate digital defenses to help secure, control and protect your organization. An increased number of remote and mobile employees means higher network volume and app usage. Together, we can work to boost your network capacity to handle more users and apps, so employees stay productive. Your inbox can be the best place for you to learn about current remote-work best practices and technologies. A report from Harvard Business Analytic Services details the planning required to convert your workforce into a work-from-anywhere powerhouse. Find out how to enable every employee no matter where he or she works. View available resources and support from Verizon to help your business stay ready in the face of uncertainty. Get the latest information and resources to learn how to grow and scale your enterprise in the face of adversity. Discover tools and insights designed to help you better serve citizens in the community and achieve your mission. View the latency of core areas of our network using data collected by,If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
A Guide to Creating an Omnichannel Strategy Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to creating an omnichannel strategy,Author: Rose de Fremery,An omnichannel strategy can be an important part of a growth strategy. According to research from Salesforce, to start and complete single transactions and 80% of customers value the experiences companies offer as much as they value the products they're looking to purchase. can be an important step toward improving customer retention and boosting bottom-line growth. It also can help future-ready your business in an era of continued digital transformation and market uncertainty. Here are the steps to developing an omnichannel strategy that sets your business up for even greater success. How to create an omnichannel strategy,Creating an omnichannel strategy involves getting closer to your customers, understanding their tastes and preferences, and designing a customer experience centered squarely on them. The more effort you invest into this process at the beginning, the more likely you are to see the results you seek. 1. Discover your customers' favorite channels,Developing an omnichannel strategy begins with understanding where your . This discovery phase should include the channels and devices they most often use. It should consider how they engage with your brick-and-mortar locations, if applicable, as well as some competitive analysis of how your competitors are already engaging customers in the same market. You may be surprised to discover some gaps between the channels your business uses to engage your customers and the channels they most enjoy using. You may also find your customers are using those channels in ways you might not have expected—for example, they may be researching and initiating purchases on their mobile devices for pickup at a physical location or vice versa. 2. Identify your customer personas,can be one of the most compelling benefits of creating an omnichannel strategy. Accordingly, the next step in creating an omnichannel strategy involves identifying customer personas (or buyer personas, if you're in the B2B space) for the customers you already have and personas for the potential customers you hope to gain. Once you've defined all of your customer personas, you can segment your customers into groups for future omnichannel personalization. 3. Map your customers' journeys,Next, begin . In this stage, you're essentially putting yourself in your customers' shoes, walking through the process of using your store's resources to locate desired goods as if you were a customer from pre-purchase to post-purchase. For example, you might start on social media and follow a link to a specific product. Search for points of friction or missed opportunities to make the customer experience more satisfying or convenient by minimizing steps to purchase. As you complete this step, you'll likely discover key gaps in the customer journey that you can improve. For instance, when making the jump from social media to your online store, did a customer have the opportunity to browse for other products they might also be interested in purchasing? Although it's intuitive to begin your customer journey mapping using the channels where your business already has an active presence, like social media outlets, also factor in any channels—like an email newsletter— you might not yet have embraced. This way, you can fully visualize your customers' ideal journeys. 4. Prioritize the right channels,As you develop an omnichannel strategy, prioritize your . One customer may find SMS messaging ideal, whereas another may respond especially well to social media or even push notifications. So, whether you're defining workflows for purchases or marketing campaigns, you'll need to define which channels take priority among different customer groups. It's well worth the effort to craft unique journeys for each of these customer types so the resulting experiences are personalized. 5. Integrate experiences across all channels,As part of the work you've done to envision your customer journeys, you may discover instances where you need better integration between various channels to provide that omnichannel experience. For example, you may want to make each of your channels as shoppable as possible, streamlining the purchasing process so it's convenient and quick wherever the customer happens to be active at a given moment. 6. Maximize your network performance,A high-quality omnichannel customer experience depends on a strong underlying infrastructure and a . This will be especially true if, in the course of developing an omnichannel strategy, you discover that bandwidth-intensive channels like video and voice are priority channels to pursue. Network performance will also be crucial if your omnichannel strategy anticipates leveraging future avenues of customer engagement like augmented and virtual reality. Some businesses find network technologies like a (SD WAN) beneficial for maximizing network performance in an omnichannel context. These technologies can also ensure the necessary redundancy to achieve business continuity—and maintain a smooth customer experience—in the event of an unexpected outage. Create an effective omnichannel strategy,Customers no longer make a meaningful distinction between various channels when engaging with a business—in their minds, those exchanges are all part of the same conversation with a company, and they should work flawlessly regardless of the context. Businesses that satisfy their customers' desire for seamless omnichannel experiences are rewarded with increased customer loyalty and a healthy bottom line. Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

Located in Oregon, this famous bar and grill uses electronic documents and receipts instead of paper to stay connected with customers and each other. Read how!
Read Now

Cintas Pulls off an IT Infrastructure Upgrade Business

Learn how Cintas upgraded its infrastructure to adhere to the communicational needs of their drivers who may need to be reached while making a delivery
Read Now

University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Read Now

