Business text messaging

Business & Enterprise Messaging
Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Stay connected to employees and customers. Work doesn't stop when you're on the go. To keep your business thriving and your workforce productive, your employees need an easy way to communicate—both with each other and with customers—when they're on the go. Verizon Business Messaging is a simple and reliable way to help keep your business connected. With this full-featured messaging experience, you'll be able to securely send, receive and sync messages from multiple Verizon Wireless devices—all on our 4G LTE network or over Wi-Fi. We've made it easy to manage the messaging platform, and there are numerous advanced features. It's a fast, easy and effective way to connect. Verizon Business & Enterprise Messaging is a cloud-based, application-to-person messaging gateway that can be easily accessed and integrated with existing applications and workflow processes. With it, your mobile workforce will be able to reliably send and receive secure messaging. Because a connected team is a productive team. This Business & Enterprise Messaging app empowers you to conveniently and securely communicate while on the go. Easily connect applications to our Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) network and quickly reach employees and customers, regardless of what device they are using. Features and benefits,Messages are a great way to reach thousands of employees or customers. With Business Messaging, we've made it easy to deploy a single messaging service across multiple Verizon Wireless devices, so you can improve productivity and operate more efficiently. Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway,A component of Business & Enterprise Messaging, Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway (EMAG) helps you keep your mobile workforce informed and productive. When you tie EMAG into your dispatch system, you get an efficient, inexpensive way to automatically send urgent product updates or notifications, workload or dispatch changes and updates on new opportunities. Advanced features,Web portal access,For those who do not need to integrate to internal business applications, we support a full-featured web portal to initiate your business messaging. The portal supports: Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Message Archiving,Business Messaging also comes with a storage plan to help you protect all your messages and drive compliance with employee communication policies. Whether you need to monitor your mobile workforce's use of text messaging, store messages for customer service training or capture business discussions, Message Archiving can help. Features,How it works,Resources,Drive improved experiences, save time and strengthen security with EMAG Authentication Services. Alert employees about network outages quickly with EMAG Authentication Services. Related Products,Communicate more quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Better manage your remote workforce, helping enhance productivity. * Inter-carrier messaging requires additional provisioning. It's subject to message size and message throughput requirements. And delivery of inter-carrier traffic may also be impacted by another carrier's SPAM policy. Terms apply. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,Learn more