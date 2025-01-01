Business texting services

What is CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is CPaaS and how can it improve your customer experience strategy?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,The quality of customer experience (CX) is critical to good business. A recent survey of senior IT professionals found that 88% consider this an important goal, with as a result. Challenges to delivering this included developer shortages, lack of time and legacy technology. The principal solution identified by the respondents was low-code software-as-a-service platforms, also known as CPaaS. So, what is CPaaS, and what does it stand for? And, more importantly, how can it improve your CX strategy?,What is CPaaS?,CPaas is an acronym for communications platform as a service. According to Gartner,® ", multilayered middleware on which they can develop, run and distribute communications software. The platform offers APIs and integrated development environments that simplify the integration of communications capabilities (for example, voice, messaging and video) into applications, services or business processes.,This cloud-based communications platform's potential for growth is significant. In 2020, the global CPaaS market was valued at $4.54 billion; by 2026, it is . How does CPaaS work?,Rather than having to rip and replace existing systems, companies can maximize their existing technology investments and add different real-time communications capabilities to these systems. Traditionally, development teams would have had to build or integrate standalone applications from scratch to make existing systems extensible. However, CPaaS provides a development framework that encompasses application programming interfaces (APIs), pre-built applications and software development kits to accelerate the development process, streamline integrations and enable organizations to customize their communications infrastructure to best meet their unique needs. Key functions of CPaaS,Communications platform as a service allows developers to integrate a range of modern features into their organization's communications stack, including outbound voice calls, inbound call routing, web and mobile-based real-time communication, text messaging and multimedia and video messaging. Advantages of using CPaaS,One key CX challenge is using the right channel for the right customer. One found:,CPaaS provides a way for companies to deliver services and communicate with customers via multiple channels, without the up-front investment in resources, time and personnel needed to build those tools yourself. CPaaS can also provide ongoing cost benefits for companies. A cloud-based communications stack is than managing communications applications on-premise. In a cloud environment, companies spend less time managing their IT resources and can easily upgrade their infrastructure without having to worry about vendor lock-in. Many CPaaS providers also offer volume discounts or a pay-as-you-go consumption-based model, which allows companies to better manage their costs. CPaaS use cases,Communications platform as a service has a number of great use cases:,What is the difference between CPaaS and UCaaS?,It is important to note that communications platform as a service is not the only cloud-based communication platform. A consideration of what CPaaS is best used for wouldn't be complete without comparing it with (UCaaS). Though CPaaS and UCaaS are both cloud-based communications platforms, they have distinct differences. UCaaS merges all of an organization's communications applications into a single, unified solution. Rather than using separate tools for voice, video and messaging, companies can use a UCaaS platform to deliver communications capabilities and connect and track devices. It is a solution that can be somewhat customized that allows companies to quickly stand up a modern communications infrastructure and offload ongoing management and maintenance to a service provider. A CPaaS solution is all about customization. It gives developers a foundation they can use to flexibly build new applications and modernize them in line with changing business requirements—whether it be remote work or deploying virtual chatbots to answer routine customer questions. Whether an organization chooses to implement CPaaS or UCaaS will likely depend on their need for customization and technology budget. Modernizing your communications with CPaaS,Industry experts forecast that the . It is no longer just enough to speak a customer's language, companies also need to use their preferred way of speaking. Legacy communications infrastructure only hampers these efforts. CPaaS allows your developers to customize your enterprise's communication stack and add new capabilities that evolve with your company's strategic goals. With this solution, you can execute a modern CX strategy and deliver the high level of service that customers now expect in today's increasingly competitive business environment. Now that you have an answer to your question, "what is CPaaS" and understand the role it plays in CX, discover how Verizon can help you . Gartner IT Glossary, , as on 29 March 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed