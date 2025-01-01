cbrs cellular

1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 281-3764
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1001 W Pierce St
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-0263
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 470-4111
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Attending a live concert or music festival is a very different experience than listening to music on your phone, or at home by yourself. As you get your ticket scanned and enter the event space, there's a sense of anticipation. Powerful chords will soon begin reverberating throughout the air, as fans savor every moment of their shared experience. Behind the scenes, something else is in the air: the wireless network connectivity that supports all the services that make a live event a success—ticket scanning, point-of-sale systems for bars, merchandise, restaurants, VIP lounges and more. When the wireless connection is performing well, fans don't even notice. But if it falters fans can't get into the venue or make purchases, and frustratingly long lines quickly form. That's where CES Technologies comes in. CES Technologies is a premier event Wi-Fi and connectivity service provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. "We go into green spaces—areas that have limited or no infrastructure—and build temporary networks delivering Wi-Fi, wired connectivity ... for all sorts of end users," said Travis Banks, VP of Technical Operations for CES Technologies. Founded in 2003, CES Technologies provides secure networks for live concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences, international product launches and marquee music festivals, such as the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. As Banks discovered, however, guaranteeing the high standard of network performance necessary to produce successful live events is a much more complex undertaking than it once was. When CES Technologies began providing technology services to its customers, internet connectivity was not nearly as important as it is now. "When we were first on-site at live events and someone needed to check their email, it was no big deal if the network was down," said Shannon Cook, VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations for CES Technologies. "Fast forward to today. If the network goes down, our clients are losing thousands of dollars a minute not being able to sell food and beverages. Or, the security cameras are not working. Solid connectivity throughout the entire event space is critical for revenue generation, safety and a positive attendee experience.",Coordinating high-quality network connectivity for a live event is easier said than done, however. Different venues have different sizes and specifications, each with its unique challenges. The network engineers often have a limited window of time to set up a network from scratch and tear it down, springing into action as soon as they are allowed to begin their complex work. And then there are the network performance issues that arise when thousands of people descend on a large event space along with their mobile devices. "Cellular service kind of gets bogged down when you have 10,000 people in a site, and they're all trying to use one or two towers that cover that site," said Sean Mason, Network Engineer and Crew Chief for CES Technologies. When network congestion develops, fans can't purchase drinks or merchandise. "The fan experience deteriorates, causing longer lines. Then, people can't enjoy the event," he added. Network interference can crop up seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of an event, too. This is especially likely to happen in densely populated areas that already have plenty of radio frequencies in use, like Central Park's Great Lawn. "We would have to change radio frequencies to find a clean channel to get service across that link. That could change halfway through the show just due to weather or interference from the stage or anything in the area," he explained. Faced with these difficulties, CES Technologies needed to find a more reliable option for delivering network services to its customers. VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,After experimenting with a few potential options, CES Technologies reached out to Verizon to identify more reliable, efficient and cost-effective temporary wireless network service solutions. Verizon proposed a in partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for high-speed cellular networks. Before working with Verizon, CES Technologies ran into several difficulties while trying to find the right mix of support and solutions. "We were getting our public cellular from various carriers and vendors. We were going through a consumer-type process, which was painful," Banks said. This involved a lot of time spent calling customer support numbers in the hope of getting timely help. "We also just were not getting a full solution from an engineering or design standpoint. Now that we have this business-to-business partnership, we're able to mitigate all of that. Verizon is able to bring all those pieces together and connect us with sales engineers that can close those gaps.",CES Technologies's new private cellular networks deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments. This solution is powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible industry standard. By leveraging CBRS' 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), private wireless networks can avoid some common problems—such as interference and saturation—that CES Technologies routinely grappled with during live events. CBRS connectivity makes it possible for CES Technologies to serve event organizers better in multiple ways. For example, CES Technologies can now carry out faster deployments, increase network uptime and provide a greater degree of redundancy. The technology firm is also better able to tailor its network designs to each event's specific requirements. "With Verizon, we are building private cellular networks that are based in the CBRS spectrum, so it's in a public citizen band spectrum. There's no licensing involved," Banks said. "When we get into high-density environments, Verizon is able to help us pre-plan and, in extreme instances, make arrangements for priority licenses for that spectrum.",Even when CES Technologies has to deploy network services in an environment where other carriers might also be operating networks on the same spectrum, Verizon's engineering team can help mitigate potential interference issues in advance. A private wireless network also provides far broader coverage than the Wi-Fi access points (APs) that CES Technologies previously deployed, which could only cover between 50 and 150 feet. "It provides a good amount of coverage for those areas that we are not usually able to reach, or that take us a bit longer to get to because we don't usually have a path to get there with cable or fiber," Mason said. With this solution, CES Technologies can provide robust network connectivity for events using just two to three access points rather than 20 or 30. This new approach also greatly reduces labor costs, allowing CES Technologies to more efficiently deliver services to its customers and even pass on cost savings to non-profit organizations such as Global Citizen. VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations, CES Technologies,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. CES Technologies sees its collaboration with Verizon as critical to its future growth. "It's important for us to find partners that are willing to innovate with us. The technology that we have to support changes exponentially, but the budgets that we have to work under for our clients don't change. We have to find solutions that can be nimble enough to adapt to our customers' needs but are cost-effective and provide us that solid result we can trust," Cook said. One result of this new private wireless network powered by Verizon and Celona is that CES Technologies can deliver a higher standard of service in less time and at a lower cost. "There are certain applications and certain events where budget and time just don't allow for us to deliver Wi-Fi to all the areas that are needed. By building a private cellular network, we're able to put up fewer devices and reach greater distances than you can with other technologies," Banks said. "With private cellular, we're regularly delivering service more than 1,000 feet away from any infrastructure. That's an absolute game-changer. It allows us to cover great distances with very small amounts of gear, and therefore a lot less labor.",Deployment is far faster and easier now, as well. "To support the number of towers and the cradle points that we have to set up, we previously used backhaul shots, which are point-to-point links that send internet over long distances. In some areas, those can become unwieldy due to radio frequency interference. Our new private wireless network solution eliminated the need for backhauling altogether," said Mason. Security, a top priority for a live event, is an area where a private wireless network especially shines. "There is no way to onboard to the network and connect other devices onto a private wireless network without a physical SIM card. This puts us completely in control. Additionally, that SIM card has to be authorized. We can even lock those SIM cards to the physical devices that we've installed them in. Should a device get compromised, no one's able to move that card to another device," Banks said. Since no one without an authorized SIM card may join the network, interference is no longer an issue, which means authorized users can enjoy a higher standard of network performance. , VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,Network connectivity is especially tricky to get right at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. "Even though we're on the Great Lawn in Central Park in the heart of New York City, this isn't a festival site that's normally wired for different things," said David Beame, VP of Events and Broadcast for Global Citizen. "Over the years, we've had to get creative in order to make this a functioning site. We've tried satellites. We've tried all different ways to do this. It wasn't until we partnered with Verizon that we were able to try different options to make sure that our festival experience is incredible. We were really excited to try the private wireless network this year.",To begin, Global Citizen primarily used the new private wireless network for concessions, merchandise and ticket scanning. "We had 60,000 people entering through the park. ... Having this technology created an express lane. We knew that it wouldn't go down, we'd be able to be reliable and we'd be able to load this lawn very quickly. We were able to get our point of sales going very quickly," Beame said. Because it's easier to administer a private wireless network, the Global Citizen team also had a much easier time helping essential crew members get online and stay connected on the big day. "The nice thing about this system is that it is like your home network. We can see everything that's connected to it, and we can assist in getting people online and connected," said Steven Finley, CES Technologies Network Engineer and Crew Chief for the Global Citizen Festival. VP of Events and Broadcast, Global Citizen,CES Technologies's strong partnership with Verizon has allowed the company to provide its current customers with reliable network connectivity and offer affordable services to new ones, setting the stage for many exciting live events to come. "Verizon really stepped up to understand our use case and the need. We build temporary networks in environments that are constantly changing. It's hard to build that kind of environment in a lab and truly test it. Verizon took the time to dig in, understand how we do our job, what result we need to deliver and helped us navigate the tools that we can apply to those results," Cook said. "Everybody wins. We want everyone to be successful. We're really proud of the partnership.",Verizon Private Wireless Network (PWN) solution provides consistent coverage, range and scale to meet your needs. See how a rural farm in New Jersey is growing their agro-tourism business with Verizon Private Wireless Network. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
What Is Private 5G? Business

What is private 5G?,Author: Shane Schick,As more organizations harness the such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality, private 5G could offer the next-gen network they need to deliver outstanding customer and employee experiences. that as more devices are connected to a maturing 5G ecosystem, private 5G networks will become increasingly desirable for businesses of all sizes. They note that a number of industry leaders, like Bosch and Ford, are including private 5G in their future plans, ensuring they don't miss out on its potential for improved security and flexibility. What businesses are turning to 5G private networks?,According to J.P. Morgan research, to make use of 5G technology. The report suggested private networks will soon be set up in many industries. as they deploy connectivity applications for solar energy and wind farms, for instance, while are looking to use the technology to provide reliable indoor and outdoor connectivity in sometimes challenging environments. 5G private networks are already being . might look at 5G as a way to provide the seamless, uninterrupted mobile connection that frees associates to serve customers with tablets, smartphones or wearable devices, while private 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help retailers manage inventory stocking and provide . How to successfully set up private 5G networks,Forbes also finds about successful implementation of private 5G networks, including its immense complexity, integrating it with legacy networks, and uncertainty surrounding cost. Businesses can work with companies such as mobile operators who already own spectrum or investigate lightly licensed spectrum options like CBRS. The next step involves choosing the most appropriate deployment model based on your business needs. This could mean taking a dedicated on-premises approach, for example, deploying a radio access network (RAN) and core, and connecting to smartphones, routers and other edge computing devices. Organizations could choose to build out 5G private networks on their own, but they could also benefit from the . These partners can help them understand the operational requirements and provide security as well as high-performance wireless business internet connectivity. Organizations should look for partners who understand how to ensure controlled authorized user access and full data ownership, whether your team is working in industrial settings like a factory or a more geographically distributed campus environment. Third parties that help with rolling out 5G services for businesses should also have a proven track record in helping to connect their , software-defined wide-area network () and LAN. Regardless of the option you choose, private 5G could be key to overcoming Wi-Fi limitations, boosting data privacy, replacing legacy networks and accelerating the convergence of operational technology and IT. Learn more about today. Companies purchase spectrum and then connect devices and applications without using public cellular services. 5G offers strong data encryption as well as several anti-tracking and spoofing features. Long-Term Evolution is a mobile broadband communication standard most commonly used in 4G networks. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
What Is a Private Network? Business

Author: Keith Shaw,An organization investing in digital transformation may need to consider whether it makes sense to continue using traditional publicly accessible networks, or whether a private network could provide better performance and security. There are a number of private network options that companies might want to consider, including a new class of secure private wireless networks that offer more potential to address the need for high bandwidth, low latency and greater capacity for mission-critical applications. What is a private network?,A private network is a discrete, customized cellular network that is not connected to the public cellular network. Because it is private it can have dedicated resources (such as network infrastructure or spectrum) and secure limited access to only certain users. A private network can be as geographically small as a specific factory or as large as a utility grid. Different types of private networks,Private networks can also include wired technologies such as (MPLS), (both E-Line and E-LAN), and services. All of these options provide features that are important for many types of core WAN capabilities. It is also possible to create virtual private wireless networks by configuring the network so that only specific devices (fixed or mobile) can gain access to the segregated private WAN resources. The newest private wireless network (private network) technology is known as private 5G. Private 5G has some new features that can provide a company with a customized 5G campus environment to be used for specific use cases, or for applications that need higher speed and capacity combined with lower latency than you would typically find on a public wireless network. The benefits of a private network,Private networks let companies customize their network according to specific organizational needs and locations. They allow enterprises and public sector organizations to bring tailored 5G experiences to indoor or outdoor facilities, even if they are located outside a public 5G coverage area. Some of the ways a private wireless network could be customized include:,Network performance,Many innovative applications, such as (AGVs) in a warehouse or factory environment or mission-critical , require near real-time network response. A private wireless network can address this need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, and consistent, always-on service. Security and data sovereignty,With the ability to limit who can access your network, a private solution can offer more security than a public network. Further, because the traffic remains on-site, cyber threats such as can be mitigated. Dedicated on-premises servers also allow enterprises to retain control over their data so nothing leaves the premises unless authorized. This can be particularly important for organizations with operations in multiple countries facing different data protection and regulatory requirements such as the (GDPR). Private network industry use cases,Across a variety of industries, organizations are benefiting from private wireless network deployments. Examples of include:,Manufacturing,Ubiquitous, low-latency coverage for facility operations can help companies maximize their uptime and help save costs. Companies can use the network for quality-of-service (QoS) traffic prioritization, high-definition video for quality control and inspection, remote industrial robotics and AGVs, digital twins for simulation models, and remote maintenance and technical support through augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) applications. Utilities,Dedicated bandwidth and low latency can give companies smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications. Examples of private 5G use cases include drone surveillance, worker safety applications, remote diagnostics of equipment, smart grids, automated power distribution, and machine learning for better data analytics. Oil, gas and mining,Private 5G can help maintain a secure and robust network connection even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Application examples include autonomous and remote-operated drilling, surveillance videos and drone monitoring, high-precision positioning, seaport and terminal operations, AR/VR staff training and preventive safety alerts. Healthcare,The high reliability and lower latency of a private 5G network can help support critical wireless device connections. Examples include supporting connected medical devices, AGVs for material movement, inventory control, data security, video analytics and safety, and staff connectivity. Retail,A private wireless network can help stores avoid congestion issues to improve coverage, performance and security, and allow for the adoption of new digital initiatives. Application examples include proactive shelf restocking due to better inventory intelligence, responsive and relevant customer signage and visuals, automatic checkouts, and faster operational data insights. Private network industry use cases,Organizations can choose to build out and run their own private 5G network, or they can receive additional benefits by working with a mobile network operator (MNO) or systems integrator. Fully managed, monitored and maintained, a private 5G network can be a solution that helps businesses solve current IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies. The private infrastructure includes the installation of small-cell wireless transmitters and receivers that help minimize the competition for bandwidth. The system also uses an on-premises packet core that provides security and low latency for critical processes and applications. As an option, companies can store their data locally and , which are critical for applications that require low latency and maximum security and network isolation. Private network customers have two spectrum options:,For example, Verizon's provides speed and bandwidth that is superior to CBRS for large enterprises and public sector customers, including college campuses, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses and other large areas. Private 5G leverages 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE capabilities as an operational environment requires and also maintains the interconnection to a company's LAN, SD-WAN and enterprise applications. The service allows controlled authorized user access and device management to help secure the network. The benefits of managed private wireless network services,A managed services model allows organizations to take advantage of Verizon's expertise and experience. Benefits can include:,Learn more about how Verizon can assist companies with . You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Learn more
