cbrs network

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,An organization investing in digital transformation may need to consider whether it makes sense to continue using traditional publicly accessible networks, or whether a private network could provide better performance and security. There are a number of private network options that companies might want to consider, including a new class of secure private wireless networks that offer more potential to address the need for high bandwidth, low latency and greater capacity for mission-critical applications. What is a private network?,A private network is a discrete, customized cellular network that is not connected to the public cellular network. Because it is private it can have dedicated resources (such as network infrastructure or spectrum) and secure limited access to only certain users. A private network can be as geographically small as a specific factory or as large as a utility grid. Different types of private networks,Private networks can also include wired technologies such as (MPLS), (both E-Line and E-LAN), and services. All of these options provide features that are important for many types of core WAN capabilities. It is also possible to create virtual private wireless networks by configuring the network so that only specific devices (fixed or mobile) can gain access to the segregated private WAN resources. The newest private wireless network (private network) technology is known as private 5G. Private 5G has some new features that can provide a company with a customized 5G campus environment to be used for specific use cases, or for applications that need higher speed and capacity combined with lower latency than you would typically find on a public wireless network. The benefits of a private network,Private networks let companies customize their network according to specific organizational needs and locations. They allow enterprises and public sector organizations to bring tailored 5G experiences to indoor or outdoor facilities, even if they are located outside a public 5G coverage area. Some of the ways a private wireless network could be customized include:,Network performance,Many innovative applications, such as (AGVs) in a warehouse or factory environment or mission-critical , require near real-time network response. A private wireless network can address this need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, and consistent, always-on service. Security and data sovereignty,With the ability to limit who can access your network, a private solution can offer more security than a public network. Further, because the traffic remains on-site, cyber threats such as can be mitigated. Dedicated on-premises servers also allow enterprises to retain control over their data so nothing leaves the premises unless authorized. This can be particularly important for organizations with operations in multiple countries facing different data protection and regulatory requirements such as the (GDPR). Private network industry use cases,Across a variety of industries, organizations are benefiting from private wireless network deployments. Examples of include:,Manufacturing,Ubiquitous, low-latency coverage for facility operations can help companies maximize their uptime and help save costs. Companies can use the network for quality-of-service (QoS) traffic prioritization, high-definition video for quality control and inspection, remote industrial robotics and AGVs, digital twins for simulation models, and remote maintenance and technical support through augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) applications. Utilities,Dedicated bandwidth and low latency can give companies smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications. Examples of private 5G use cases include drone surveillance, worker safety applications, remote diagnostics of equipment, smart grids, automated power distribution, and machine learning for better data analytics. Oil, gas and mining,Private 5G can help maintain a secure and robust network connection even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Application examples include autonomous and remote-operated drilling, surveillance videos and drone monitoring, high-precision positioning, seaport and terminal operations, AR/VR staff training and preventive safety alerts. Healthcare,The high reliability and lower latency of a private 5G network can help support critical wireless device connections. Examples include supporting connected medical devices, AGVs for material movement, inventory control, data security, video analytics and safety, and staff connectivity. Retail,A private wireless network can help stores avoid congestion issues to improve coverage, performance and security, and allow for the adoption of new digital initiatives. Application examples include proactive shelf restocking due to better inventory intelligence, responsive and relevant customer signage and visuals, automatic checkouts, and faster operational data insights. Private network industry use cases,Organizations can choose to build out and run their own private 5G network, or they can receive additional benefits by working with a mobile network operator (MNO) or systems integrator. Fully managed, monitored and maintained, a private 5G network can be a solution that helps businesses solve current IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies. The private infrastructure includes the installation of small-cell wireless transmitters and receivers that help minimize the competition for bandwidth. The system also uses an on-premises packet core that provides security and low latency for critical processes and applications. As an option, companies can store their data locally and , which are critical for applications that require low latency and maximum security and network isolation. Private network customers have two spectrum options:,For example, Verizon's provides speed and bandwidth that is superior to CBRS for large enterprises and public sector customers, including college campuses, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses and other large areas. Private 5G leverages 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE capabilities as an operational environment requires and also maintains the interconnection to a company's LAN, SD-WAN and enterprise applications. The service allows controlled authorized user access and device management to help secure the network. The benefits of managed private wireless network services,A managed services model allows organizations to take advantage of Verizon's expertise and experience. Benefits can include:,Learn more about how Verizon can assist companies with . First Responder Network: Mission Critical Public Safety Solutions

We support first responders and public safety organizations with mission-critical networks and advanced technology like Private Wireless Network, Preemption and priority services. As the #1 network in public safety, it's our priority to help you stay ready on the front lines. Sign up to receive the latest cybersecurity updates, reports and more. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. Extend your mobile-device and cloud network while maintaining security and device management control. Support emergency operations in the city, on a base or in extreme locations with rugged mobile devices, including ad-hoc networks, asset monitoring and more. Coordinate seamlessly and improve near real-time decision making with reliable, interoperable solutions like Push to Talk Plus, One Talk and more. Make better-informed decisions and get timely, reliable data using critical tools, including Wireless Network Performance Manager, Intelligent Lighting and more.
Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
