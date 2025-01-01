ccaas platforms

Links related to "ccaas platforms"

UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why Your Business Needs Both Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rose de Fremery,Regardless of your business's size or industry, you're likely looking for effective ways to improve your communication and collaboration. Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) are powerful solutions for enhancing internal collaboration among employees to help agents provide excellent customer service. When combined, UCaaS and CCaaS can deliver even greater advantages than they otherwise would on their own. Here's what you need to know about UCaaS and CCaaS, the benefits they offer and why organizations are increasingly opting to embrace both technologies. What are UCaaS and CCaaS?,is designed to support and enhance internal employee and external collaboration. It unites business communication tools such as voice, video, messaging, collaboration and presence under a single umbrella. With UCaaS, employees can easily communicate and collaborate with one another and with customers from anywhere using the channel that's most appropriate for the task. For example, colleagues from the sales team can virtually meet to discuss their progress toward their quarterly targets using UCaaS's videoconferencing capabilities, while an employee who only needs to ask a finance team member a quick question about an invoicing procedure can simply message that person. Presence information indicates whether someone is busy or available for a conversation, making it easier to choose the right moment to reach out. , by contrast, enables and optimizes customer communications. Advancing far beyond the traditional model, CCaaS integrates a range of customer-facing communication channels such as voice, SMS, chat, social media and email into a single platform. It seamlessly routes conversations across these channels, allowing customers to switch to a more convenient channel without losing crucial context or having to start over from the beginning. And because CCaaS is cloud-based, agents are able to work from virtually anywhere and connect with customers at any time. Companies can also leverage the analytics found in a CCaaS solution to continually improve the customer experience (CX). As such, CCaaS is ideal for any company trying to provide an . UCaas vs. CCaaS: How do they compare?,UCaaS and CCaaS resemble each other in a few key aspects. Notably, they're both modern communications technologies that support conversations across multiple channels. Because they're both cloud-based solutions, UCaaS and CCaaS are more cost-effective than premises-based business communications infrastructure—particularly in the case of businesses that have multiple locations or support remote workforces. They can both be easily scaled up or down as needed, and they also integrate with other emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and application programming interfaces (APIs). They can also integrate with one another, enabling businesses to maximize employee and customer experiences. UCaaS and CCaaS: What are the benefits?,You can use UCaaS to enhance workplace collaboration, whether your employees are working alongside one another in a physical office or they're distributed across various geographic locations. This capability, once handy, is increasingly essential. According to research from PwC, 63% of employees . In recent years, many companies have improved their productivity even further by integrating their UCaaS solutions with such as business productivity suites and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Because UCaaS solutions are cloud-based they can be quickly scaled up or down to meet your business needs. Additionally, you pay for what you need on a subscription basis rather than having to make upfront capital investments in infrastructure. UCaaS solutions can also be accessed fromanywhere with an internet connection and a device such as a smartphone or laptop, offering your company a cost-effective option for maintaining business continuity in the event of an emergency or an unexpected outage. Lastly, since UCaaS solutions are fully managed by a service provider, it can help reduce the IT team's administrative workload. With the time saved, IT professionals can focus their attention and talent on strategic digital transformation initiatives that advance key business goals. CCaaS, meanwhile, is a valuable asset for transforming the customer experience. In addition to supporting seamless omnichannel customer communications and for convenient engagement on their preferred channels, CCaaS can also improve contact center productivity. Rather than juggling various communications tools that don't integrate with one another and refuse to carry over crucial context that's needed to deliver satisfying service, contact center professionals can enjoy a unified view of all their customer communications from within a single platform (if a CRM system has been integrated). They can also access this view using the device of their choice, remaining as productive while working from home as they would be in a traditional office setting. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Additionally, CCaaS offers organizations the flexibility required to support agents working from anywhere and the scalability to accommodate seasonal demands. UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why do businesses need both?,Businesses once thought of employee communication as entirely separate from customer communication, but this distinction is no longer as salient in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Research has found that can help increase profitability and growth. According to Gallup, highly engaged employees tend to be , which means the organization is better able to retain crucial institutional knowledge. Motivated employees also consistently provide a that keeps customers coming back, which in turn increases opportunities for revenue generation. Accordingly, rather than simply comparing UCaas vs. CCaaS with the intention of choosing one over the other, understand how can dramatically elevate your CX. For example, by integrating UCaaS and CCaaS, you can streamline the flow of communication between the contact center and employees in other departments. This way, if a customer opens a chat session with the contact center team and asks a question that would be best answered by the product division, the agent assisting that customer can get a quick, accurate and helpful response on their behalf. You can also integrate your UCaaS and CCaaS platforms with your CRM application, retaining crucial contextual information about the customer and their query that can help your business deliver faster, more effective service. When UCaaS and CCaaS solutions have been integrated, employees can find it easier to navigate their way to the features they need than they would if they had to keep track of separate tools for separate streams of communication. This optimized workflow reduces the friction employees experience while on the job, enhancing their satisfaction and increasing their engagement. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Businesses that combine UCaaS and CCaaS can also reduce their communications costs, easing IT's administrative burden and simplifying vendor relationships in the process. Maximize the combined potential of UCaaS and CCaaS,Businesses want to be confident that they're making smart, strategic investments in communication technology. While you might once have evaluated UCaaS vs. CCaaS as siloed tools with entirely separate purposes, these two technologies are now complementary assets that can simultaneously optimize the employee experience and the customer experience. With the combined advantages that UCaaS and CCaaS offer, you can become more responsive to your employees' needs while also better serving your customers. In doing so, your employees will be far more likely to unlock their full creative potential, more easily adapt to uncertainty in the market and enjoy enduring customer loyalty. Learn how Verizon's and can help remove collaboration barriers and improve productivity. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How to Help Maximize ROI on Your Contact Center as a Service Platform Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to help maximize the ROI of your Contact Center as a Service platform,Author: Gary Hilson,If your business is searching for a way to set itself apart by improving customer engagement and satisfaction, deploying a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution is an option worth considering. This type of approach can be a big step for some businesses, so it is understandable that you would want to see a worthwhile return on your investment (ROI). Thankfully, CCaaS can provide you with an affordable option with predictable monthly pricing that is easy to set up and manage while still possessing powerful contact center features that can let customers contact you virtually anywhere and anytime. So, how can you determine if CCaaS will deliver the kind of contact center ROI you are looking for?,The benefits of a Contact Center as a Service platform,As a start, before focusing on specific CCaaS features, think about the overarching benefits and how that factors into contact center ROI considerations. Contact Center as a Service brings cloud computing to your contact center to help provide an agile, flexible solution that can be scaled as needed without extra capital investment. New capabilities can be added as required to better serve your customers. You're still responsible for staffing your contact center with a team of agents who can engage with customers by phone or other channels, but the CCaaS model takes care of the infrastructure elements for you. This helps to reduce the pressure on your own IT team. This ability to help future-proof your business and reduce the workload of your IT team, particularly in a time of , strengthens the case for investment. Contact Center as a Service features,When it comes to considering CCaaS features, it helps to match them against your own needs and measurements of success. Each business will be different, so it is important not to take a one-size-fits-all approach but rather select only those you need. Relevant features to consider include:,Bring together ROI, TCO and CX,TCO includes both your initial investment and your costs over time, so it's an important consideration for realizing contact center ROI. It's critical that you understand the operating costs you'll incur with your contact center provider of choice, including training and technical support. TCO will provide you insights on how to get ROI over the longer term. What is equally important as TCO is how your contact center contributes to the overall customer experience (CX). Your contact center is a key part of your ability to understand your customers and get insight from data collected from their experiences. You should be gathering and analyzing key performance metrics (KPI) that can help CX improvements, and . Your contact center platform is more than just about serving customers, it's about transforming their experience by that you can realize contact center ROI and meet your business goals. Learn how Verizon's Contact Center Hub can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

5G Edge: Mobile Edge Compute Platform

Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. This is . Built for innovation, our 5G Edge technology enhances applications by hosting them at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. This helps lower response times and boost performance, so you can collect, process and analyze your data faster. Watch the use cases to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks—to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organizations and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge technology enhances edge computing applications by improving response times and performance—enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. With Verizon 5G network you get the security, throughput and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform. Leverage Verizon's partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Build, deploy and manage your applications right at the edge of our 5G network, for the speed and responsiveness you need to innovate like never before. See how CrowdVision used 5G Edge to help improve crowd management, congestion and the guest experience. Watch how Zixi transformed the way live content is streamed by creating pop-up network ecosystems with sub-second latency. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver "like you're there" streaming of music, sports and other events. Read about using near real-time monitoring to send alerts about changing conditions to help prevent accidents and injuries. Learn how increased automation can help improve logistical efficiency throughout the entire manufacturing process, from production to shipment of finished goods to customers. Read about creating precise models for comparative analysis and how it can help improve product quality—giving insights into all aspects of manufacturing processes. Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Find out which 5G Edge and MEC solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. helps you deploy and manage end-to-end solutions and device connectivity—to bring near real‑time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G Edge to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster, more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. *Not currently available for use with Verizon 5G Edge private MEC. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 97% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across . Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge Services is a unique platform that provides developers, Verizon customers and partners the tools to build and deploy edge applications across a distributed infrastructure, along with management capabilities for greater visibility and control. It utilizes an intuitive dashboard to easily manage and control performance of the MEC infrastructure as well as device connectivity and application deployment. To simplify development and deployment of applications, there are standard APIs available that provide a plug-and-play experience. The end-to-end visibility enabled by 5G Edge Services provides network-driven insights and services which help Verizon customers better manage their overall experience. Best of all, this platform is available to all 5G Edge customers at no cost today. 5G Edge is available on Verizon customer's own and infrastructure. You can also harness the transformative power of 5G Edge public MEC in the following locations:,Give us a call. Contact a 5G Edge expert,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "ccaas platforms"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)