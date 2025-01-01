check internet speed test

Fios Internet Services Business

,. Verizon Fios Internet Service uses state-of-the-art fiber-optic technology to deliver broadband internet access to your business. Its fiber-optic technology and speed set Verizon Fios Internet Service apart from other solutions to provide you with:,When you access the internet with Fios, a fiber-optic cable carries laser-generated pulses of light that transmit a data signal to your office. Once the signal arrives, an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) converts it to an electrical signal that is understood by your computer. Your ONT takes all converted incoming information and delivers it to your router via an Ethernet cable. After the signal has passed through your firewall, the Ethernet cable carries the signal to the network interface card (NIC) plugged into your computer. When your computer sends data over the internet, the electrical signal from your computer is converted back to light signals by the ONT and transmitted to the recipient over the fiber-optic cable. This enables consistent, remarkably fast internet speeds, making it ideal for streaming, online gaming and supporting multiple devices. Verizon provides and installs the equipment needed for your Fios internet connection. The ONT translates the pulses of light that carry the data over the fiber-optic cable into electric signals that are recognized by your computer. Your ONT requires electricity to operate all Verizon services provided on the Verizon Fios network and has its own built-in ONT Power Supply Unit (OPSU). The OPSU powers the ONT by connecting it directly to an electrical outlet at your location. To ensure connectivity to the Verizon Fios network, make sure your ONT Power Supply Unit is plugged in at all times. The OPSU contains a single indicator light that tells you if electrical power is present. If the indicator light is dark, electricity is not flowing from the outlet to the ONT. During normal operation, the light should be green. The ONT requires very little power to operate. In fact, the amount of power needed is as little as what it would take to operate a couple of night-lights. With an active battery, the BBU will provide backup power for your basic Fios voice services, including Emergency 911 dialing, for up to eight hours in the event of a commercial power failure. You are responsible for purchasing and replacing the battery in the BBU. Much like you would need to replace the batteries in a portable radio from time to time, periodically the BBU must be replaced. Please note that a damaged or leaking battery may damage Verizon network equipment and should be removed and replaced immediately. The Fios Router provides the access point to the internet and includes a firewall that helps to protect your computer from unauthorized access by hackers. It supports networking using coaxial cables, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Find the area where your utilities enter your office and locate an indoor grounded electrical outlet nearby that accepts three-prong power cords and is not controlled by a switch. If you already have an ONT installed, installation typically takes between three and four hours. If you don't have an ONT, installation can take between four and six hours. An adult who can make decisions regarding equipment placement and computer configuration options must be present for the entire installation. The Verizon technician will need access to the location where your utilities enter your business. The technician will also need room to work around your computer, as well as any areas where Ethernet jacks will be installed. If you ordered Fios TV, the technician will need room to work around your TVs. In order for the Verizon technician to be able to install Fios, you must have administrator rights for your computer. If you have installed software on your computer before, you probably already have administrator rights. You also need to have any other usernames or passwords needed to access your computer, including your firewall, networking router and Windows® login. If you are a Basic Internet customer who is upgrading to Fios, please have your current Verizon online user ID and password available. If drilling is required for your installation, our skilled technician will work with you on the proper placement. If you do not own the property, permission to drill will be required from your landlord. The installation of Verizon Fios Internet is a two-step process. The first step is to install a fiber-optic line to your office. We will perform this step after you place your Fios order but before your installation appointment. Generally, this involves either aerial or underground work and depends on how previous utilities were delivered to your office. You typically do not need to be present for this part of the installation. With an aerial installation, Verizon will install the fiber-optic line from a telephone pole to the side of your office. The ONT will be installed inside the office at a later time. Sometimes aerial installations are performed the same day as your scheduled installation appointment. With an underground installation, Verizon will contact the utility companies in your area to locate their services. Next, a Verizon crew will dig a trench and bury the fiber from the fiber terminal in your neighborhood to the entry location at your business. This work is typically done 24 to 48 hours prior to your installation appointment. Note: Please mark your sprinkler system or any other obstacles that may be buried in your yard. This helps ensure that no damage occurs during installation. The second step for Fios Internet setup is to have your Fios equipment installed in your office. During your installation appointment, a Verizon technician will install Verizon Fios Internet service equipment in your office and establish a wired connection with the fiber terminal in your neighborhood. Next the technician will connect your computer to the Fios equipment in your office and guide you through the Fios software installation, account setup and activation on your primary computer. The ONT is usually installed inside of your office, house or apartment in the area where any existing phone services enter. The Fios equipment might also be installed in a central equipment room that you may not be able to access. The Verizon technician will run data wiring from the ONT to your router and, if necessary, install an Ethernet jack. The technician will also connect your computer to your router. Note: If you need new wiring installed inside of your walls, consider hiring a contractor prior to your Fios installation. Your Verizon technician will guide you through the Fios software installation and activate Fios on your primary computer. Additional computers can be configured by the technician for an extra fee. Once all work is completed, the technician will verify that your Fios service is working and that you can access the internet. Most connection problems can be resolved by simply rebooting your router. If rebooting your router didn't solve the issue or if you don't have a connection issue with your router, review specific troubleshooting tips for your router. Your Fios Internet service and Fios TV On Demand service share capacity on the fiber-optic connection to your office. The capacity available for your FiOS Internet access service may be reduced if you are watching multiple Fios TV On Demand titles simultaneously. For router-specific troubleshooting tips, refer to the following resources:,If you have questions about a discontinued item, please refer to the original equipment manufacturer for assistance. If you would like to upgrade your equipment, you can . If you think you are experiencing less than expected speeds with Verizon Fios Internet, please first check your speeds using the . Factors that can limit speeds on wireless devices include:,Sometimes simply changing the location of your router can improve performance. Depending on your current equipment, you might also be able to improve speeds by upgrading to a newer router or purchasing a wireless network extender to improve router signal strength. Visit . An intermittent loss of your connection to the internet can be caused by electronic or physical interference from the following:,Televisions, entertainment electronics, microwaves, other electrical equipment and large metal objects can cause interference. Try to keep your networking router away from these sources of electronic interference. Routers near your office running wireless networks at the same frequency as your router can interfere with your connection. Changing the channel of your wireless router can sometimes solve this problem. Walls, floors, entertainment electronics, appliances, furniture and other physical obstructions can cause interference if the wireless signals have to pass through them. Moving your networking router to another location that isn't in the line of sight of these potential interference factors can improve your connection. To determine if your ONT has power, do the following:,Although the ONT lines are grounded, do not attempt to open the ONT or test the lines during rain, a thunderstorm or other hazardous weather conditions. Also, if there is a loud hum on the line, do not test the ONT. Contact Verizon for assistance. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed