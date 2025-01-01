Commercial vehicle gps tracker

What Is Vehicle Telematics? Business

What is vehicle telematics?,Author: Poornima Apte,Telematics is not a new concept and has been around , though the term wasn't coined until around 1978. But what is telematics?,In its broadest sense, is the joining of two sciences, telecommunications and informatics. Today, the term is commonly used in reference to commercial fleet vehicles and refers to the joining of telecommunications with vehicle data. How does telematics work?,Telematics enables real-time transmission of all aspects of a vehicle's location, operation and function and uses it to derive and implement operational insights. Vehicle telematics operates on the premise that both near-real time and long-term vehicle data can increase productivity and efficiency in a variety of ways. Data can include idling time, application of brakes, vehicle location using GPS, distance traveled, speed, engine condition, gas consumption and more. Such information finds a variety of —in fleet and supply chain management, asset tracking, emergency warning systems, toll management for mileage-based taxes, and insurance claims and charges verification. The of the future could also be fueled by real-time car telematics aiding traffic management. What is a vehicle telematics system?,A vehicle telematics system is a set of electronic components combined with technology stacks, such as , that facilitate the gathering, relaying and processing of information from a vehicle, whether it is in motion or not. Common features of telematics systems in cars,The of a car telematics system may include:,Information from car telematics makes its way to the cloud, where it is processed for insights, which in turn routes back to the right medium for immediate access. The benefits of telematics in fleet management,The reported users of vehicle telematics identified efficiency, safety and productivity as key benefits. Efficiency,Productivity,Safety,Telematics and fleet management can deliver a host of advantages amid increasing pressures on fuel efficiency and the supply chain.