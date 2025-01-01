computers for work

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
What Is a Distributed Computing System and How Does it Work?

What is distributed computing and why does it matter for my business?,Author: Shane Schick,The rise of technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things has led businesses to reconsider how they'll make strategic use of all the data that they expect to be available to them. Enter distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful. But what is distributed computing, sometimes referred to as distributed cloud computing, and where does edge computing come in? Though the term "distributed computing" has been around for decades, the concept of an edge topology may still be relatively new for some organizations. Think of this as a crash course in the two concepts and how they interrelate. What is distributed computing?,Most of the technologies we use in everyday life are . This includes search engines, streaming services and even online banking. The technologies required to perform these tasks can include independent hardware, software and other components that are linked as nodes in a network. The components can work together to exchange information and . Contrast this with parallel computing, in which multiple processors execute tasks at the same time, within the same system. That's useful for increasing the amount of work an individual computer can handle efficiently, but the needs of most businesses require IT capabilities on a larger order of magnitude. What makes distributed computing powerful?,Now that you know what distributed computing is, you may ask what makes distributed computing powerful? Distributed computing not only but also offers great flexibility. Servers and workstations can be connected in a local network, for example, or . Organizations can also of distributed systems, or build in greater redundancy to ensure greater reliability and business continuity. These systems are also sometimes referred to as . Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing,It's easy to get confused about distinctions between distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing, but essentially distributed cloud can make edge computing much easier to manage and maintain. As organizations continue to enhance employee and customer experiences, for example, they often need to speed up data processing where their employees, customers or frontline devices are: at the edge of the network. Although still distributed in nature, edge nodes are set up to process data closer to its point of creation. This could include smartphones, IoT devices, cloud-based point of sales systems and more. It's possible for organizations to scale edge computing significantly as part of their growth strategy. This can create challenges for ops teams to set up a large number of individual edge servers and deploy them to container environments, such as Kubernetes, in a consistent way. It's not so much a case of distributed cloud vs. edge computing, in other words. The two technologies complement each other to reduce overhead for IT. Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing in action,Going back to what is distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful, you don't have to look very far to see where distributed cloud computing has made an impact on the world. If you're browsing the web, sending email or checking your company's intranet, you're benefiting from distributed architecture. The large number of users dependent on these kinds of applications requires the kind of processing power that's ideally suited to a distributed cloud. Security is also improved—in part because the architecture is not all set up in one location. Apart from smart objects and streaming services, edge computing is becoming pervasive in several other critical areas. These include industrial settings, such as factories, where bringing data closer to where it's used can help to introduce automation for operational improvements. The introduction of self-driving cars is another instance where having workloads run at the edge can allow systems to respond quickly to real-time data. Now that you understand what distributed computing is and what makes distributed computing powerful, you may wonder what distributed computing is going to look like in years to come? As it continues to evolve, there's little doubt that carving out edge computing could accelerate a lot of innovation that brings more value to businesses in multiple industries. Learn how Verizon can help you . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work?

How does edge computing work?,Author: Kevin Casey,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages:,, and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What Is Computer Vision & How Does It Work?

What is computer vision and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Computer vision is a concept that has been around for and, as technology in general has advanced, so too has computer vision. But what is computer vision and how does it work?,What is computer vision technology?,is a field of artificial intelligence (AI). It enables computer systems to capture digital images, video and other visual input and then derive meaning from that data, so it can make recommendations based on the captured information. How does computer vision work?,Computer vision is not just about attaching cameras to computers to allow them to see things—it also enables them to actively observe and understand what they are seeing. A key facet of computer vision is that it generates a great deal of data that must be sent between the camera and the compute engine. Given the large volume of data that is required to be transferred from the cameras to the compute element and given the fact that this data transfer needs to happen in as near as real time as possible, 5G networking at the edge would be a great candidate technology to support this type of application. Here's a list of the core elements needed for computer vision:,Pattern recognition algorithms allow a computer vision system to mimic the human brain and understand what it sees. With the help of machine learning (ML) and deep learning methods, it can recognize a variety of visual information. What is computer vision technology used for?,Having answered the question what is computer vision and how does it work," let's look at its applications. Computer vision technology must be accurate; in some applications, it can mean the difference between life or death. Here are a few industry-specific examples and the requisite capabilities for computer vision success:,Connectivity is key,All the aforementioned use cases gather a lot of data that must be sent elsewhere to be processed. For some environments, wired connectivity is feasible, such as on the factory floor, but for the most part, a 5G-based approach with the large bandwidth, high reliability and low latency, as well as support for end device mobility that it can provide, is likely to be the optimal one. The allow for enhanced network quality of service and security. Ultimately, 5G edge capabilities enable data to be quickly and easily moved to,As computer vision continues to advance and use cases expand, discover how Verizon is enabling organizations to work smarter with the .
