convert analog phone to digital

Read digital transformation success stories made possible by Verizon. See how organizations of all sizes use Verizon to enter the next digital age.
VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

Operating out of a historic 1912 building, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Verizon LTE Business Internet gives their owners fast, reliable, wireless service for phones, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, security cameras and more—without a costly, complex install. , Owner, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom,St. Helens, Oregon is a quiet town about forty miles north of Portland, on the west bank of the Columbia River. It's a popular destination for live music in the summer, and every October the town hosts a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations. Marci and Randy Sanders opened the Tap into Wine café in 2017, expanding with the Big River Taproom in 2021. Their local craft beers and wines—along with Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian Beef—draw local residents and tourists year-round, with summer and October the busiest times. "I love the history, and I love the river, too," says Marci Sanders. "It's just a perfect kind of setting for what we want to do here.",The Sanders' dreams for the taproom, however, went beyond food and drinks. Delivering streaming entertainment with great customer experience—along with paperless operations—would require reliable Internet connectivity. "This is a 1912 building. It's on the national historic register," says Marci. "The local phone company came out and they were going to have to bore a hole through this foot-thick wall. I said 'No, that's not going to work.'",In addition to offering great food, fun drinks and streaming entertainment, the Sanders also wanted to operate a nearly paperless operation, with a lean staff. They knew all those goals would only be possible with an Internet solution simple enough for everyone to use, along with fully dependable Internet connectivity. Marci says, "I could imagine, with us trying very hard to go as paperless as possible, how difficult that would be for us if we did lose connectivity. I really was looking for a solution that was as simple as possible, but also gave us the robustness we could rely on.",The Sanders chose to connect their business with Verizon's LTE Business Internet, a simple, plug-and-play, wireless internet service. After a consultation with their Verizon partner, they settled on a plan that would support the restaurant, even on their busiest nights. One reason they lean so hard on their connectivity is a desire to run a paperless business. They don't issue paper receipts, and all their food and beverage orders are relayed electronically from counter to bar to kitchen. We did not want to have the encumbrance of paper," says Marci. She says the digital system "cuts down on having to bother the cook and say, 'Whose order is this?' When we're really busy the cook needs to concentrate and not be interrupted.",Their Verizon LTE Business Internet has proven to be a wise decision through two peak periods in the first few months after expanding. Randy Sanders says, "We had a pre-opening party with the St. Helens summer concert series going on at the same time. It was crazy. thousands of people in town, using their phones and whatnot, so we were worried that maybe that would affect our bandwidth in the tap room. And it didn't—it was fine.",Marci adds, "We just came off of a whole month of Halloweentown, when the little town of St. Helens turns into a big tourist mecca. And I can just tell you that the last thing we ever had to worry about was our connectivity and all of our systems working. We did not have to worry one second about it.",As satisfied as they are with the performance of their Internet setup, the Sanders are equally pleased with the service they've received from their Verizon Account Manager. "Our Verizon rep came onto the scene right away when I first ordered the equipment," says Marci. "And I was able to install it myself with his help. He held my hand all the way through the whole process of getting the router here and getting it set up. And I'm not really a techie person, but when the second router arrived, he didn't have to walk me through everything.",The Sanders see the benefits of Verizon LTE Business Internet every night, but they also appreciate the long-term flexibility the system gives them. "It's so different from when we were in the business a decade ago," says Marci. "Everything has become so much so much easier, more plug and play, being able to change things on the fly and not have to have somebody come in to update something. "I do think that, as time moves along, it'll just keep getting better.",Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. Verizon's 4G LTE network to US business customers with 999 lines or less, subject to credit review. Plans reflect maximum available download speeds, which may vary. Upload speeds also vary & will be lower than download speeds. All plans include 300 GB/mo/line of data; if usage exceeds that allowance, blocks of 5 GB will be automatically added to your account for an additional charge of $10 per block, plus taxes. All plans include a monthly allotment of premium network access (varies per plan) after which your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic in times of congestion. No domestic or international roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & texts. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

5G Edge Cashierless Checkout has become a game-changer in the retail world, especially in the sports and live entertainment space where a quicker trip to a concession stand can be the difference in seeing or missing the best part of a game, concert or show. In an effort to improve the fan experience at their home arena, the Florida Panthers of the NHL® implemented cashierless checkout ahead of hosting February's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. It was the next step in the team's ambitious plan to digitally transform operations throughout the organization, and to enhance the fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena. The digital checkout solution allows fans to enter a cashierless concession store, select food and beverage items and walk directly out so they can get back to their seats without missing much or any of the action on the ice. To implement cashierless checkout within a tight timeframe ahead of a high-profile All-Star Weekend, the Panthers turned to a reliable partner—Verizon. A key starting point in the Panthers' digital transformation occurred when Verizon outfitted Amerant Bank Arena with full 5G Ultra Wideband coverage ahead of All-Star Weekend. Having already successfully completed similar arena projects in the sports and entertainment industry, Verizon proved to be the perfect partner for the Panthers, especially in their effort to have cashierless checkout implemented ahead of the All-Star Weekend. "Verizon has the resources at their fingertips to be able to throw a lot of firepower behind a project on a tight timeline," said Bryce Hollweg, Chief Operating Officer for the Panthers. "We got this turned around in a matter of weeks."Leveraging the arena's ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities, Verizon's 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout solution uses mobile edge computing (MEC), digital cameras and machine learning (ML) to help create a streamlined checkout process. With cashierless checkout at Amerant Bank Arena, hockey fans gain access to the cashierless vending station using an app on their mobile phone. As they select items for purchase, cameras in the store recognize the selection and add the items to the fan's virtual shopping cart. From there, a fan simply exits the station with their purchases and a digital receipt is sent to them. In close coordination with the Panthers, intensive testing and execution led to a successful launch in time for All-Star Weekend. In addition to bringing its deep expertise in 5G and MEC to bear, Verizon's project and delivery management abilities helped ensure a successful launch within a short window. Amazingly, we were able to get this thing up and going, literally doing testing through Friday afternoon with the arena opening that Friday night. It was that close," said Brian Gorney, Managing Director Sports & Entertainment for Verizon Business Group. "The Verizon and Panthers teams did incredible work in what was a compressed time frame." , Chief Operating Officer, Florida Panthers As Amerant Bank Arena opened its doors for the All-Star Weekend, fans began trying cashierless checkout to buy drinks and snacks before making their way to their seats. Gorney was there to observe how the solution performed firsthand, watching as fans became comfortable using cashierless checkout via their apps in mere seconds instead of waiting in long lines for a cashier to ring them up. After a while, he saw the same fans coming back to buy their next drink or bag of chips, already seasoned pros at using the new technology. It was fun to talk through it with some of the fans along the way, Gorney said. With the arena at peak capacity, the underlying 5G network and MEC infrastructure performed as anticipated. The time per transaction was unbelievably fast, Gorney said. Fans were able to complete their purchases and get back to their seats without having to worry about missing much, if any, of the action on the ice. The cashierless checkout platform also allows for enhanced integration that will benefit the customer experience and improve venue operations. On the front end, the Panthers plan to pursue additional integration with the team's mobile app as well as its loyalty program. On the back end, the team aims to improve the platform's integration with the arena's existing inventory and point-of-sale (POS) systems. This step will enable more streamlined inventory and store management and allow for better allocation of staff and resources. Further, the data gathered from repeated purchasing will allow the team to groom its concessions offerings to align with the preferences and shopping habits of the fans. With the successful implementation of cashierless checkout complete, the Panthers are excited to implement several other low-friction solutions to help improve the overall fan experience, including:,"What can we do to make the experience frictionless from the time a person parks their car to when they're in the arena? What are they spending on and how are they spending? Are they using the mobile app? Are they connected?" Hollweg said. "All those things really matter.",By recognizing the evolving wants and needs of its fan base, the Florida Panthers franchise is positioned to make the necessary digital advancements at Amerant Bank Arena to meet those demands. "People are really connected to their devices," Hollweg said. "They want to be able to stream video and post on social media. So, we want to be able to provide Wi-Fi service to them while making sure on the business side we're allowing people to purchase within our retail shops, our food and beverage services and just really elevating the fan experience.",, Managing Director Sports & Entertainment, Verizon Business GroupOur Software as a Service (SaaS) solution—paired with ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband—uses computer vision and machine learning to enable seamless shopping. NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks, and the NHL All-Star logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved. 