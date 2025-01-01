corporate vpn network

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solutions

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solutions

Secure remote access to your network and help protect your business with VPN end-to-end encryption. You need to protect sensitive business and customer information. VPN solutions allow authorized employees, clients and customers to securely access information and resources on your network from remote locations. Verizon Private Wireless Network isolates data from public networks to give your people, routers and machine-to-machine devices seamless and secure VPN access to your network from anywhere our wireless network is available. NetMotion® helps your teams stay connected to your network and critical apps, no matter where they work. As a mobile VPN solution, it gives you more reliable connectivity to help you stay connected even when coverage is spotty. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace can help you avoid costly breaches. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to VPN protocols,Author: Sue Poremba,Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Its biggest downside is cost, but the entire MPLS network for an organization is a private network managed by a service provider, such as Verizon, who provides network performance and availability guarantees. that bypasses public networks and the network is designed to grow as the business grows. MPLS is used by many enterprises and government entities as their foundational core network technology. Learn more about how Verizon can help you users and connecting them with applications, data, other users and to the cloud. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Service disruptions can hurt a company's bottom line and compromise an organization's mission. Let us keep you informed of the latest continuity products and resources. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) today announced an agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.
1

Boise Corporate

12426 West Explorer Drive
Boise, ID 83713
Get Directions
Request a business sales appointment
2

LV Corporate

9970 W. Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Get Directions
Request a business sales appointment
3

Verizon Corporate Office

Closed
1 Verizon Way
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
Get Directions
(800) 922-0204
(800) 922-0204
  • In-Store Pickup
Schedule an appointment
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
