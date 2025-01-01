Cyber risk management

Build an evidence-based cyber risk management program and improve your threat defense with our range of risk-management products and services from assessment to monitoring and compliance to threat intelligence. Attacks can come from all directions, carrying with them the potential for significant financial and operational harm. With more than 25 years of security experience and the ability to monitor over 60 billion security events each year, Verizon has the knowledge and expertise to help you identify your security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigating initiatives and improve your risk posture. Being a good security partner goes beyond solutions and services. It's also about providing objective, evidence-based guidance and recommendations that serve your business. Check out how our products and expertise can help protect you. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. Identify content on the deep/dark web that could damage your enterprise. Verizon's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services provide objective assessments of how well you're positioned to respond to today's threats, safeguard your customers and defend your brand. Offerings include cybersecurity assessment, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment, penetration testing, security program assessment and more. Benchmark your security policies and program against industry frameworks and best practices. Leverage tools, resources and knowledge from in-country security consultants. Effective threat intelligence starts with solutions that can analyze data from a wide range of reliable sources, constantly searching the surface, the deep web and the dark web to identify the changing risks most relevant to your organization and industry. Take advantage of a service that turns data from multiple intelligence sources and dark web hunters into actionable insights. Get threat intelligence on a weekly basis backed by a team of counter-intelligence experts. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends. Learn about the nature of this major remote code execution vulnerability, possible mitigation steps, and recommendations from Verizon's Threat Research Advisory Center. What can you do to mitigate the risk your employees unknowingly create? This article explores your options. The pandemic has changed the way we view and conduct business—and the cyber risks that businesses and people are exposed to on a regular basis. This special report addresses these massive changes.
How Simplifying Security Solutions Can Optimize Cyber Risk Management Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How simplifying security solutions can help optimize cyber risk management,Author: Phil Muncaster,Since the cyber security sector first emerged, network defenders have been locked in a perpetual arms race with their adversaries. This translates into a continuous quest for more security solutions. But more doesn't necessarily mean better. In fact, it can mean more suppliers, more connections, more security solutions to manage and potentially more gaps for threats to hide in. According to PwC, . If left unchecked, this could have disastrous consequences for your organization. The focus should instead be on simplifying security solutions through cloud platforms, vendor consolidation and managed services. Why IT environments are becoming more complex,Aside from a new breed of cloud-native startups, most organizations are built on IT foundations that may be decades old. Layer upon layer of new solutions, systems and services have been added to this legacy technology. The past two years in particular saw an explosion in digital investment, including:,All of these factors have combined to continually expand the corporate cyber attack surface over recent years. One recent estimate claims the average security team is today, including cloud workloads, devices, network assets, applications and data assets. At the same time, threat actors continue probing, hoping to find new ways to compromise these networks and assets. Nation state and cyber crime , driving up cyber risk for organizations and democratizing sophisticated attack tools and techniques to a much larger set of actors. Ransomware affiliate groups, for example, regularly use multistage advanced persistent threat attacks. They might circumvent perimeter security with breached or brute-forced passwords and then move laterally without setting off alarms by using legitimate tools like Cobalt Strike. Automation is heavily used in tactics like , scanning for exposed cloud systems and even mapping attack pathways. Why simplification matters,Too often, unengaged board leaders react to these challenges by investing in additional point solutions. This creates a surfeit of siloed security solutions that are often left under-used. It means more user interfaces for security teams to manage and maintain, and more coverage gaps that threat actors can exploit. The administrative overhead is particularly acute in the context of , which number over 2.7 million professionals globally. This tool bloat can overwhelm security operations (SecOps) analysts tasked with critical threat detection and response. Organizations run an average of , with that number rising to almost 46 for companies with over 10,000 employees. Yet threat responders often have no way to prioritize the alerts pumped out by such tools, drowning them in noise. One study found that 51% of by the volume of alerts they have to manage. The benefits of simplifying security solutions,Security solution simplification matters. By reducing the number of vendors and products your teams have to manage, the organization can benefit from:,How to simplify security,There's no single, definitive path to more streamlined security, but a good rule of thumb is to look for platform-based approaches, cloud-deployed solutions and comprehensive cyber risk monitoring offerings. These could include:,No one can overstate the importance of cyber security. But by reducing complexity can your organization optimize its existing resources and drive truly effective and continuous risk management. Learn more about how Verizon can . GartnerPress Release, April 19, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, June, 2021. IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, June, 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Cyber Risk Programs: Monitor and Manage plans

Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a robust risk management and monitoring program. Making the right security investments is all about visibility. With Cyber Risk Programs, you get a robust view of your security landscape. By integrating our intelligence with multiple security data sources, you can aggregate, display, and score information in a way that's easy to understand. As a leader in cybersecurity, we track over 61 billion events on average every year. With this insight, you can develop a focused action plan for your security environment, and prioritize spending where it matters most. Cyber Risk Programs are evidence-based technical risk assessments and cyber security management programs designed to address a wide spectrum of organizational cyber security risk concerns including potential threats, weaknesses and vulnerabilities. They measure the effectiveness of customer cyber security risk controls, quantifies cyber risk in business relevant or financial terms, and provides prioritized risk reducing recommendations and consultative support. Cyber Risk Programs assess your security posture using quantified scoring algorithms, detailed dark web findings, and proprietary data from our threat intelligence library. This gives you the data you need to identify security gaps and evaluate where you need to focus, all leading to more informed business decisions. Cyber Risk Programs deliver executive-level reporting while allowing security analysts to drill down for specific details, helping IT teams save time while maintaining flexibility for various audiences view. With Cyber Risk Programs, you get the data you need to identify security gaps and evaluate where you need to focus. Other features and benefits include:,Effectively measure variances in your security and risk posture. View your comprehensive dashboard at your convenience, any time online. Quantify the cost of risks, threats and their remediation. Map to frameworks such as VERIS, NIST, NERC, COBIT, HIPAA and more. years of security experience,security incidents monitored each year, on average,Risk assessments conducted each year,Let us help you stay informed of cybersecurity trends.
