Social Engineering Defense Plan | E2E Cybersecurity Protection Business

Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end, with the help of Verizon's customizable and comprehensive 5-point plan. Understand ways to identify and respond to suspicious cyber threats with some of the latest security defense resources. Social engineering attacks are on the rise, and generative AI can make them even harder to fight. Verizon can help you close security gaps with our ecosystem of protection. Spam email sent to people or organizations to try to trick them into divulging confidential information, such as usernames and passwords, or clicking on a malicious link,Spam text messages sent by attackers to trick individuals or organizations into sharing sensitive information, such as passwords,The fraudulent act of making phone calls or leaving voice messages that deceive victims and companies into revealing sensitive information,QR code phishing to get someone to scan a QR code taking them to a malicious website to get sensitive information or download malware,to get the most recent information about security threats, compliance rules and insights on how to mitigate risk.¹,This webinar explores how social engineering attacks have become more difficult to detect. Experts examine the brand and financial damaging effects of a successful attack. Learn why Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies can carry greater cyber risk. And discover how Verizon is addressing these risks through advanced threat detection software. Continuous adaptation is needed to address social engineering because of its cunning exploitation of human trust. Verizon offers expert guidance to help reduce the impact of these threats. Apr 15, 2024, 7 min read,Fraudsters use stolen voice data to manipulate authentication systems, gain access to confidential information and conduct fraudulent activities. Understand how to mitigate the risks. Find solutions to help defend against social engineering attacks and enhance your security posture. Recent regulatory crackdowns may have companies rethink their mobile device security. It shouldn't take a compromise to step up your game. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise can help your organization mitigate threats, from edge to endpoints. Implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade secure access service edge (SASE) environment. Help protect your company with sophisticated controls to help block online threats and scam SMS. Help prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating mobile and other devices on your network. Counter robocall attacks with voice authentication systems such as . Help prevent data breaches by maintaining comparable security across corporate-liable devices. Get advice on your security posture, whether it's high-level threats or common social engineering scams. By following our comprehensive plan, backed by our expertise—you can help your organization be better protected, end to end. Educate employees, contractors and partners on what red flags to look out for and how to help protect their devices. Maintain policy controls, support regulatory compliance, and use voice authentication and network filtering easily with corporate liable devices. Apply a full range of mobile device management solutions—from endpoints to network. Alert suspicious activity with antivirus software, firewalls, IDS, IPS and other network security tools. Safeguard against social engineering attacks with a cybersecurity team of professionals assessing your network on an ongoing basis. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. of breaches involved a non-malicious human element, like a person falling victim to a social engineering attack or making an error,of financially motivated incidents involved ransomware or extortion, with a median loss of $46,000 per breach,of breaches involved the exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial access step, almost triple the amount from last year's report,Verizon is recognized as a leader in the 2022 Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. of security experience,processed yearly on average,for security operations centers worldwide²,¹The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . ²Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon representative for service availability. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed