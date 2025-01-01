cybersecurity tips for small businesses

Cybersecurity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

Author: Nick Reese,For most small businesses, the holidays are the busiest time of the year. In this make-or-break season, the last thing you can afford is to have your business experience unexpected downtime due to a cybersecurity attack. Cyberattacks may seem like they only happen to large companies, but all too often, they happen to small businesses. Most attacks are financially motivated and come in several guises. But for many, it comes down to a human factor. The found that about 3 out of 4 breaches involve a human element, such as an internal error, the use of , or , which exploits well-meaning workers. Cybersecurity for small business tips,The holidays can be a peak time for cyberattacks on small businesses, such that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency issued an in 2022. All it takes is one wrong click while distracted to give a hacker access to your systems, customer data and financial accounts. But there are things you can do now to help keep your company safe for the holidays and beyond. Check out these eight cybersecurity tips for small businesses to get you started. 1. Watch for suspicious emails,Unfortunately, there will be some people who want to take advantage of those spreading holiday cheer. Hackers will often attack through email in one of two ways:,Advise your employees to look out for unfamiliar or out-of-the-ordinary emails or requests, especially ones that include a link to a strange URL or ask for payments or passwords. Make sure employees have a way to report suspicious emails so you can take action. 2. Give your passwords some extra attention,While it's the season of giving, there's no reason to give hackers easy access. Take the time to update all your critical accounts with new, unique passwords. Prioritize on creating passwords for your financial accounts, in addition to any software that is critical for daily operations, such as your point-of-sale system, social media accounts or website. 3. Implement tighter employee password policies,While most of your employees likely don't have access to your financial accounts, they probably have an email account. If a hacker gets a hold of an employee's email, they could pretend to be the employee to trick coworkers into paying fake invoices or sharing passwords. Ask employees to create a new, strong password for their email logins, and consider creating a policy that requires employees to update passwords regularly. 4. Use multi-factor authentication,When it comes to layers of cybersecurity for small businesses, the more the merrier. In addition to creating a new password, activate (MFA) for all your important business accounts. After you enter your password, the account will ask for another method of identification, such as entering a code sent to your phone. While it adds seconds to your login process, a bad actor who only has your password won't be able to get into your account. 5. Restrict unnecessary access,It makes no sense to give someone a gift they don't need or want. The same is true when it comes to access to company data and applications; by only giving employees access to what they need to do their job (a cybersecurity concept known as ), you can eliminate the risk that someone will use their credentials to access your critical accounts. 6. Don't forget your phones,You need smartphones and tablets to communicate with customers, process sales and manage your business. This makes mobile device security for small businesses a must, especially when you think about the risk to your data and accounts if someone on the naughty list finds or steals an unsecured phone. To secure your phone, make sure it's protected with a password or biometric lock such as a fingerprint or face scan. 7. Keep your applications updated,Give your PCs and mobile devices a stocking stuffer by setting them to automatically download and install the latest updates. Not only will this help you access the latest features and functionality, but it helps ensure you are always using the version with the latest patches and security features. 8. Back up data regularly,Give a gift to your future self by backing up all your data and applications as often as possible. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cybersecurity Framework recommends , including keeping one frequently backed up set of data offline to protect it against ransomware. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Protecting your business against cyberattacks is the gift that keeps on giving. For more tips, check out to gain the tools and insights you need to properly secure your small business. Business Cybersecurity Tips & Resources

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. Learn more

Operational Efficiency for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: A.J. O'Connell,Every year in the North Pole, Santa and his team pull off an impressive logistical feat—just imagine what their behind-the-scenes operation must look like. For many small businesses, the holiday season is almost as busy, but they can't depend on the help of elves, reindeer, Mrs. Claus and a host of other magic. Fortunately, there is something almost as good: technology. By making the most of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) and investing in tools to help your staff better collaborate, you can be a smooth operator like Kris Kringle himself. So, sit back and prepare to sleigh this holiday season with the following tips. The holidays are the perfect time to bring your employees together (wherever they are),Many small businesses are seeing the benefits of hybrid working arrangements—it broadens the pool of potential employees (even as far as the North Pole), of which many are willing to earn less for the chance to work remotely, on according to Robert Half. But the lack of face time can be a drawback. A 2022 Pew Research survey found feel less connected to their co-workers when they work from home. can help spread the festive cheer and allow your team to communicate and work together more effectively. For example, allows team members to connect through email, chat and video conferencing. And because all documents are stored on the cloud, multiple people can work on the same document at the same time making sharing and collaborating easier (as it should be during the holidays). New year, new you—say goodbye to manual, repetitive tasks,We've all made New Year's resolutions. Some stick, some don't. One way to help you find success in your goal of working smarter is to use automation and digitization tools. Small business owners around the U.S. say digital tools can , according to Bank of America's 2023 Small Business Owner Report. Some of the ways you can do this include:,Get the low-down on what your customers want,It can be hard knowing what to get your loved ones this time of year. We can't help you there, but can help you better understand what your customers want by sifting through vast amounts of data to identify trends and patterns and predict the outcome of your actions. Some of your small business colleagues (and competitors) may already use AI to guide their decision-making. One example to consider is fleet management. We're not sure how Santa works out the route for his reindeer, but can analyze your operations to identify ways to reduce costs, boost productivity, minimize maintenance and promote safety. Beware the Grinches,Holidays are a big deal for many people, including, unfortunately, cyberattackers. The holiday season is seen as an , according to a 2022 U.S. government cybersecurity advisory. It's crucial to remember threats can come not only via the internet but also mobile devices, including employees' personal phones. can combine a range of security tools, such as antivirus software with internet security and 24/7 security tech support. Also worth considering as a stocking filler is a bundle of easy-to-use for small businesses. Use secure credit card checkout readers,I know what you are thinking: No cyberattacks for me, thanks. I only do business in person. Sadly, you may not be safe from an attack even if you're strictly brick and mortar. Why? Anyone who accepts credit and debit cards is at risk. Traditional point-of-sale (POS) devices are vulnerable to card skimmers, and the POS world is changing with the advent of new published in November 2022 and alternative methods of paying (Tap to Pay and mobile wallets). By using a , you can streamline customer interactions, accept payments without being tied to one location and help keep your customers' payment data safe. Give yourself the gift of more time,The end of the year is the perfect time to evaluate how your business is operating—if only you had the time to do so. It makes sense. You are focused on your mission, growing your business and perfecting your product. However, digital solutions can help make your business run more smoothly. They save time, automate tedious tasks, and connect you with your customers and team members. At the end of the year, those are gifts you are probably most interested in receiving. Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business survey finds 68% of small businesses believe they can recoup COVID-19 losses

Survey results show signs of optimism and hope
Learn more

Verizon Business Survey finds 55% of small businesses concerned about survival

Verizon Business released findings from its “Small Business Recovery Survey,” which reveals the impact small business owners feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses.
Learn more

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

