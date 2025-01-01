Data Security Solutions for Connected Construction

As your construction business becomes more connected, it could also become more vulnerable if you don't take the right security measures. You need to make sure every endpoint is secure and that your digital data stays protected, or else there could be damage to business and your reputation. Our security solutions and expertise can help you build a secure foundation and a perimeter of protection. Plus, we can help you understand, detect and mitigate your risk. So whether it's the network you use to remotely access files, the mobile devices your employees use to do their jobs or the IoT sensors that give you valuable insights, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing your business is secure. Understand your risks and attack surface when delivering mobile content. Learn about the construction industry's vulnerabilities, and how cybercriminals are exploiting them. The full DBIR contains details on the actors, actions and patterns that can help you prepare your defenses and educate your organization. Get the intelligence you need to protect your organization. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, application data and device infrastructure can all be protected with one solution. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. Get the tools you need to better utilize assets and to help control project costs. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Explore new trends and opportunities shaping the construction world. Learn why construction companies can use Verizon wireless routers to help contractors and employees communicate with ease. 