data security solutions

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Data Security Solutions for Connected Construction

As your construction business becomes more connected, it could also become more vulnerable if you don't take the right security measures. You need to make sure every endpoint is secure and that your digital data stays protected, or else there could be damage to business and your reputation. Our security solutions and expertise can help you build a secure foundation and a perimeter of protection. Plus, we can help you understand, detect and mitigate your risk. So whether it's the network you use to remotely access files, the mobile devices your employees use to do their jobs or the IoT sensors that give you valuable insights, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing your business is secure. Understand your risks and attack surface when delivering mobile content. Learn about the construction industry's vulnerabilities, and how cybercriminals are exploiting them. The full DBIR contains details on the actors, actions and patterns that can help you prepare your defenses and educate your organization. Get the intelligence you need to protect your organization. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, application data and device infrastructure can all be protected with one solution. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. Get the tools you need to better utilize assets and to help control project costs. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Explore new trends and opportunities shaping the construction world. Learn why construction companies can use Verizon wireless routers to help contractors and employees communicate with ease. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. 
Energy and Utilities: Data Security Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. While deploying a highly interconnected smart grid and other new technologies in energy plants can create more visibility into things like utility usage, trends and management needs, it also creates more vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to exploit. If you don't have a comprehensive security strategy in place, you could find yourself the target of an attack that could be widespread, damaging and costly. Our security solutions are designed to help you prevent cyberattacks. Not only can our solutions help you manage network intrusions in near real time, address stringent security requirements and more, but when you rely on our expertise, you gain access to security assessment and certification services for IoT. Learn more about the challenges facing the industry to improve energy-sector security. Learn why a surge in reconnaissance and ransomware attacks in recent years could be a potent warning of disruption to come. Learn why the more assimilated the energy network becomes with connected IoT technology, the greater the risk of cyberattacks. Deploy threat detection and deception capabilities that help you manage network intrusions to your smart grid in near real time. Get security assessment and certificate services for IoT and other sensor-based connected devices. Private 5G provides Utilities with a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network to help your organization meet the growing demands of automation and more. Verizon 5G Edge provides lower latency and higher bandwidth which could enable greater plant efficiency and operations. Get near real-time monitoring of your utility infrastructure to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. A smart street lighting system is a sustainable, practical, and cost-effective way to decrease energy usage and expenses. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Explore a complete life cycle of services, from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Modernize your current infrastructure with state-of-the-art smart technology. Transform your production and distribution models to help streamline the delivery of services. Deploy customer experience (CX) solutions that drive positive engagements and better experiences at all touch points. Help make every stage of your operations more efficient, safe and secure with our advanced network solutions. Learn how we helped a utility customer improve power quality and customer service, reduce truck rolls, enhance ease of decision-making and reduce IT overhead. Read about the new momentum for climate change mitigation that has both governments and companies alike racing to reach net zero. Read about the new momentum for climate change mitigation that has both governments and companies alike racing to reach net zero. Learn how we helped a utility customer improve power quality and customer service, reduce truck rolls, enhance ease of decision-making and reduce IT overhead. Discover intelligent lighting for energy-efficient communities. Remote operation & 5G-enabled technology. Upgrade to our smart street lighting system. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. 
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Case Studies related to "data security solutions"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
