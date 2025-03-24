dedicated internet access circuit

Internet Dedicated : Dedicated Internet Access

Need more information about Internet Dedicated Service for your business? Chat now. Accelerate your business with an ultrafast, dedicated connection on an award-winning network. Purpose-built to power critical applications and digital transformations, get high-performance dedicated bandwidth where you need it. Delivers full-time dedicated internet with reliable, high-bandwidth dedicated connections. Helps generate high performance for your business applications and connectivity. Provides equal upload and download speeds. Includes stringent service level agreements (SLAs) for latency, packet loss, jitter and mean opinion score (MOS). Offers multiple bandwidth options:,Get full-bandwidth availability, site level or aggregate, with sustained monthly usage. Pay a flat monthly fee based on a selected bandwidth tier per circuit. Internet Dedicated provides you with a dedicated internet connection—not one shared with other businesses or organizations. Provides dedicated public connections with symmetrical bandwidth to ensure business applications stay up and running efficiently. Security options include denial-of-service protection, Domain Name System and Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) delivered on our converged private/public network. Provides simplified self-service management and reporting of network traffic and security services. Rely on guaranteed 100% availability, world-class SLAs, 24/7 customer support and service options designed to maximize business agility within ever-changing market dynamics. Choose from multiple pricing and access options, including the ability to make scheduled and near real-time bandwidth adjustments to meet changing business requirements. Helps secure you against threats and attacks with embedded security and network intelligence. Empower your business with the flexibility of usage-based or fixed pricing to ensure you have the best internet service for your employees, customers and partners. Get global high availability for typical end-user applications. This plan is best for smaller locations with up to 20 users and applications that are compression tolerant. Enjoy ultralow latency and high quality for high-resolution content. This plan is best for larger office locations and applications that require extremely high resolution, such as medical imaging, geographic mapping and graphic design media distribution. Take advantage of ultrafast transmission and the best experience for end-user content consumption. This plan is best for data centers as well as content and cloud providers with several users downloading very large files, such as simultaneous video content downloads. Delivers the high bandwidth and reliable connectivity needed for critical applications and data centers, and expected by customers, partners and employees. Offers global coverage in over 39 countries with extended coverage in 34 additional countries, as well as options to expand coverage. Automated, 24/7 proactive monitoring, traffic reporting and notifications of service disruptions and circuit outages, as well as options for dynamic network management to implement bandwidth changes. Supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols to ensure seamless performance. Our dedicated internet service provides the foundation for advanced networking solutions, such as Network as a Service (NaaS) and software-defined wide area network (SD WAN). Increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic to help you meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Verizon's Satellite Access Service uses Geostationary (GEO) satellites to deliver private, secure connectivity to Private IP (MPLS), the Public Internet, and Private Dedicated Point-to-Point circuits (Such as Ethernet ? Dedicated E-Line). Boost your bandwidth with internet you can trust. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Wide area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub and spoke, and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to Cloud. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. A dedicated internet connection dedicates a specific amount of bandwidth that is not shared with anyone else other than the users of that physical circuit. This ensures your internet connection performs at a consistent service level regardless of the time of day or number of users online in the area. In addition to dedicated bandwidth, performance metrics including network latency, packet loss, uptime, jitter and repair timeframes are guaranteed with service level agreements. Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, dedicated internet connection owned by Verizon to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers to provide guaranteed bandwidth; service level agreements and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability; and symmetrical speeds. A broadband internet connection is a shared network, with many different users in an area sharing a common larger connection. The amount of bandwidth offered is only up to the maximum bandwidth or package speed available, with no guarantees on what speed you actually get or the quality of the connection. Speed is determined by network traffic and congestion, which can vary greatly depending on the location or time of day. Ultimately, which one you choose depends on your applications, goals, budget, uptime requirements and the size of your organization. In short, dedicated internet provides guaranteed performance and reliability with a higher cost, while broadband offers lower cost with potential areas of congestion and performance issues. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed. Bandwidth is the volume of information that can be sent over a connection calculated as volume per second, such as megabits per second (Mbps). So bandwidth is how much information you receive every second. Speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. As an example, when you fill a bathtub with water, if the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if it had a narrower faucet. Think of the amount of water as the bandwidth and the rate that the water flows as the speed. Latency is sometimes referred to as delay or ping rate. It's the lag you experience while waiting for something to load. While bandwidth is the amount of information sent per second, latency is the amount of time it takes that information to get from its source to you. Throughput is how much information actually gets delivered in a certain amount of time. While bandwidth is the maximum amount of data, throughput is how much of that data makes it to its destination—taking latency, network speed, packet loss and other factors into account. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. 