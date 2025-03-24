define bcm

Managed Software-Defined Branch Services

Automate, integrate and understand your branches and campuses with our centralized and scalable network management solution. By combining local area network (LAN), wireless LAN (WLAN), software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and advanced security that scales from small branch to large campus applications, you can have a unified management platform for all your networking needs. From fully managed to monitor/notify only, Managed SD Branch offers flexible management options that give you the control you need—all while freeing up your IT team to spend more time adding value to your organization,When you need to check in on your network performance, you can use the centralized dashboard manager that is fully integrated with Verizon's proprietary global management ecosystem, including IMPACT. You have 24/7/365 access to Managed SD Branch reporting through the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. Gain operational insight to help reduce your IT staff's network management burden. Speed network location onboarding with preconfigured and automated device and security tools. Simplify management with a single-pane-of-glass view into your SD WAN security, LAN, WLAN and Internet of Things (IoT) integrations. This AI and machine learning (ML) platform integrates the management of multiple device types to give you greater network operational insight. Our "out-of-the-box" solutions enable multiple network locations to be deployed faster and with greater accuracy. Leverage integration with Verizon's automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem for faster fault isolation. Whether you have Verizon wireline or wireless access, SD Branch can support both. Monitor and manage your branch or campus network, as well as the various device types you rely on—everything from routers, switches, wireless access points, smart cameras, and more. A proven network partner,years managing customers' networks,managed customer networks worldwide,countries where we offer managed network services,Learn why network flexibility is more critical than ever for today's business. Learn what happened with Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Check out the latest Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) for an in-depth analysis on recent cyberthreats and data breaches. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. An SD-branch consists of a cloud-based platform employing AI and ML that facilitates the deployment, management and security of multiple branch/campus device types including LAN switches, wireless access points, SD WAN routers, security appliances, IoT devices (e.g. smart cameras) and cellular gateways. Managed SD WAN applies to the management of WAN routers that are deployed at service locations. Managed SD Branch applies to the unified management of WAN routers, LAN switches, wireless LAN access points, IoT devices and cellular gateways that are deployed at service locations. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) merges the management of SD WAN and managed zero-trust cloud security services to support the dynamic network security needs of digital enterprises. SD Branch manages SD WAN (and other) services and can optionally employ either premises-based or cloud-based security mechanisms to give customers the SD WAN and security capabilities they need. Yes. SD Branch supports both wireline and Verizon wireless access methods, and supports a wireless backup option. Yes. Verizon can offer Managed SD Branch solutions for teleworkers. Yes. Managed SD Branch supports a robust set of guest Wi-Fi features. Managed SD Branch provides a rich set of user metrics including customer dwell times, number of customers in the branch over time, number of customers in checkout lines, etc. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Software-Defined Wireless LAN (SD WLAN)

,Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience Do you know how well your Wi-Fi is performing? Until now, uptime and signal strength were about the only metrics available. Managed Software Defined Wireless LAN (SD WLAN) is a first-of-its-kind solution, combining self-learning technology, innovative location-based services, detailed analytics and proactive tools for responding to issues. You get deep insight into the user experience. Users get Wi-Fi that grows smarter the more they use it. And since it's managed by our network experts, we're with you every step—from planning and implementation to ongoing management and upgrades. Talk to us about how you can make your Wi-Fi smarter and more efficient. Managed SD WLAN blends intelligent, cloud-based and Bluetooth-enabled Wi-Fi with virtual location-based services that learn from your employees and customers. It gives you unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across the network down to individual devices and applications. Managed SD WLAN uses native artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning—delivered through a patented, purpose-built cloud platform and enterprise-grade access points—to deliver a totally user-centric Wi-Fi experience. We take care of it all, with one team to design, implement and manage the entire network, end to end. How "sticky" is your mobile user experience?,Join us for a joint webinar with Verizon, Mist Systems, and Phunware to discover how sticky, deep customer engagement drives clear and compelling business outcomes. Features & benefits,Smarter Wi-Fi doesn't just deliver a better experience for your customers. It can also help your IT team work more efficiently, spotting problems before they affect your network. years of experience managing networks,countries where we manage networks,experts to support your needs,network, hosting and security devices managed worldwideManaged SD WLAN is a game-changer in the industry. Its impact is similar to SD WAN—new architecture, new capabilities and significant new customer benefits. Our solution delivers cloud-based, Bluetooth-enabled WLAN with intelligent virtual location-based services, all managed by our team of experts. Managed SD WLAN focuses on your users by taking advantage of greater visibility into operational UX info rather than simple network metrics. Our technology partner Mist Systems' industry-first technology leverages native AI and machine learning to deliver advanced insights and rapid provisioning. Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off IT staff. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Customer Experience Consulting Services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. 