Device trade-in deals for business customers

Device Trade-In for Business

There's value left in your old smartphones and tablets. If you're a current customer, you can receive account credit when you trade in your used devices today. Qualifying customers can get instant credit applied to your order. ,Check the status of your trade at any time using the . Contact a rep. Call 1-855-818-3651 and dial 3 when prompted. If you're an existing Verizon Wireless customer, the Device Trade-In for Business Program allows you to trade in your old device and receive instant credit toward your purchase today or receive an account credit if instant credit doesn't apply to you.With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for qualifying Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. To qualify you must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. If the device you're trading in is currently active (i.e. receives calls or uses data on any network) and you'd like to keep the line active, you must first swap the device with an inactive or new device before shipping it. If the device is active on our network, visit our for more information about this process. You won't receive credit for the traded device until it's deactivated. Don't ship the charger, SD card, SIM card or other accessories with your device. No trade-in value will be provided for these items, and they won't be returned. Follow the instructions included with your shipping materials to package your device. If your device's battery is damaged, swelling or leaking, remove the battery before shipping the device and don't send the battery. If the battery can't be removed, don't return the device because it won't be eligible for credit, and it won't be returned to you. Refer to your device's or the manufacturer's website. Make sure you remove all personal information, like passwords, locks, and SIM and SD cards, before sending in the device. If you choose to print your return label securely package your device using bubble wrap or a similar packing material and place it in a box so your trade-in safely reaches us. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Keep the tracking number for your records. If you received a trade-in recovery kit, place your device in the kit. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Take your package to the carrier listed on the shipping label or contact them for pickup. Keep the tracking number for your records. Note: Our first priority is to renew and reuse the device. When devices can't be renewed and must be recycled, we adhere to a zero-landfill policy to keep e-waste out of landfills. Your submission ID is a unique code or identifier assigned to your request that distinguishes it from other requests received. You can find it in the confirmation email you received after you completed the form online. The email also contains important information about how to ship your device. If you don't see the email, please check your spam folders. We'll send all notifications about your device trade-in request to the email provided. You'll need to know your submission ID to of your traded device. You can . You'll need your submission ID and phone number you gave when you submitted your device trade-in request. If you haven't shipped the device, you don't have to do anything. Simply don't ship the device and your submission will be canceled. Devices that have already been shipped can't be returned. If you're eligible to receive an instant credit, your credit will be available immediately when you submit your trade-in details online. You can use your instant credit toward your purchase, optional down payments, accessories and more. Learn more about instant credit below. For trade-ins not eligible for instant credit, once we receive your device, it will be appraised, and you'll receive an email confirmation with the final appraised value. After that, an account credit is applied within one to two bill cycles. Note: You can track the status of your online. With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for existing Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. You must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. When you upgrade or add a new line you'll be given the option to trade in your device. Once you provide details about your trade-in device, if you're eligible for instant credit, your credit amount will display. You can apply the credit to your order for instant savings. If the device you're trading in is not in the expected condition when we receive it, we'll adjust the instant credit amount you applied to your items. If the appraised device is in worse condition than expected, you'll see a chargeback as applicable. If the appraised device is in better condition than expected, well issue an account credit for the difference. If we don't receive your trade-in device for which you received instant credit during your online transaction within 90 days, you'll see a chargeback on your next bill for the instant credit amount. If we receive your device after 90 days, you'll still see the chargeback on your bill for the instant credit. However, within one or two bill cycles you'll see a one-time account credit on your bill for the appraised value of your old device. The email should explain the reason for the lesser value, such as the condition of the device was different than originally stated in the submission, the device received does not qualify for the instant credit promotion that was applied or the activation lock is turned on (e.g. Find my iPhone). When we receive your device, we ensure it matches the information you provided during the order submission. If the device doesn't match the description or if it wasn't submitted within 90 days, you may receive less than the appraised value indicated during your order submission. Additionally, if you claimed a promotion but the device you sent isn't eligible for the promotion, we'll provide you with the trade-in value for the device, excluding the promotion. If you're eligible for instant credit, you can apply the credit to your online order. If you mail in your device for appraisal and are not receiving instant credit, you'll have to wait for an account credit. Note: If your fair market value instant-credit trade-in device is in different condition than expected when we receive it, a chargeback for items in worse condition or credit for items in better condition will be applied to your bill. If you qualify for a current promotion, there are a few ways to receive a promotional value for your trade-in: If you ordered a qualifying device online and submitted your trade request within the same order, your estimated trade-in value will already reflect the promotional value. When you receive your return shipping materials, simply follow the enclosed instructions to send us your device. Your device payment agreement must remain active for 24 months. If you cancel service, or if your device payment agreement is paid off or transferred, trade-in promotion credits will stop. You can of your trade-in submission or at any time. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Business Phone Deals & Device Promotions

Chat now to find out more about our Device Promotions! Online exclusive. Available to new VZ business customers on initial purchase only. New line & My Biz Plan req'd. Terms apply; limited time offer. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, follow these easy steps.
Learn more

Four Ways to Secure Customer Data on Wearable Devices Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Four ways to secure customer data in wearable technology,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,The wearable market is forecast to , which isn't surprising considering how ubiquitous these devices have become in the fitness and healthcare space. But even with the huge demand, consumers are also , which makes it crucial for manufacturers to ensure wearable devices are as secure as possible. Developers and designers can enhance the security of wearable technology in several ways—and it all starts at the beginning of the development process. Four ways to make wearables more secure,Better protecting customer data starts well before a consumer receives a wearable device they've purchased—whether it's a fitness tracker, blood pressure monitor or heart rate monitor. Implementing what's known as a (DevSecOps) is one way companies can prioritize security in the design process. Implement DevSecOps,To ensure security is integrated into the design and development process at the outset, many organizations have . This helps to ensure development, security and operations teams are working more collaboratively throughout the application development lifecycle and that they create an end product that effectively balances security and performance. With this approach, security is treated as a shared responsibility, allowing cross-functional teams to identify potential vulnerabilities without compromising their agility, so applications still get to market and in front of consumers in a timely way. Create devices that are secure by design,While not every company may fully integrate a DevSecOps approach, it's important they embrace a security-first development model where the wearable technology they create is inherently secure by design. When a , it features several foundational security capabilities. Some of these core capabilities include automated patching, such as firmware and software updates that can help to address security vulnerabilities in a more responsive way. Customer data—specifically passwords, IDs and PINs—also should be encrypted at rest and in transit, providing more robust defenses when this information is transferred from one wearable technology to another or to a centralized database or platform for further analysis. Prioritize testing and automation,The for wearable technology is constantly evolving, as hackers devise new and clever ways to infiltrate systems using technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. In response, companies should conduct regular vulnerability and penetration testing to address previously unknown and emerging security gaps. Companies need to have real-time and in place to better understand their security posture. Automated database monitoring, auditing and testing tools can help wearable technology manufacturers improve the security of their products once they get into consumers' hands. Practice good data governance,Along with security automation, for companies to safeguard customer data. For example, IT development teams should establish blacklist and whitelist policies to reduce the likelihood that unauthorized users or applications will gain access to customer data stored on wearable devices. As companies , transparency is also crucial. Verizon's Human Connection white paper found was the leading reason a consumer would stop interacting with a company. The paper also found a lack of transparency over data could lead to a loss of revenue. Companies should have clear data collection and usage policies and communicate these policies to consumers in a transparent and accessible way, such as on their website and in device setup materials. Collecting and storing the minimum customer data necessary to provide optimal device performance is another effective way companies can reduce the security risks associated with wearable technology. Why data privacy and security is important,Wearables are a growing market, and with purchasing these technologies, companies will need to be even more vigilant about security. Integrating security throughout every stage of the development lifecycle—and most especially in earlier stages—is one of the most effective ways companies can produce products that are secure by design and better protect customer data. They then can employ a multilayered security approach that relies on automated technologies to regularly test, monitor and close any security gaps. Wearables can offer many benefits to consumers, such as providing information that may empower them to make better health decisions. However, all the value these devices offer will be lost on consumers if a security incident undermines their faith that their data is secure. As companies put more wearable devices on the market, putting security first will give customers confidence their data is well protected. Learn more about . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
