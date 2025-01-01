Device trade-in deals for business customers

Device Trade-In for Business

There's value left in your old smartphones and tablets. If you're a current customer, you can receive account credit when you trade in your used devices today. Qualifying customers can get instant credit applied to your order. ,Check the status of your trade at any time using the . Contact a rep. Call 1-855-818-3651 and dial 3 when prompted. If you're an existing Verizon Wireless customer, the Device Trade-In for Business Program allows you to trade in your old device and receive instant credit toward your purchase today or receive an account credit if instant credit doesn't apply to you.With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for qualifying Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. To qualify you must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. If the device you're trading in is currently active (i.e. receives calls or uses data on any network) and you'd like to keep the line active, you must first swap the device with an inactive or new device before shipping it. If the device is active on our network, visit our for more information about this process. You won't receive credit for the traded device until it's deactivated. Don't ship the charger, SD card, SIM card or other accessories with your device. No trade-in value will be provided for these items, and they won't be returned. Follow the instructions included with your shipping materials to package your device. If your device's battery is damaged, swelling or leaking, remove the battery before shipping the device and don't send the battery. If the battery can't be removed, don't return the device because it won't be eligible for credit, and it won't be returned to you. Refer to your device's or the manufacturer's website. Make sure you remove all personal information, like passwords, locks, and SIM and SD cards, before sending in the device. If you choose to print your return label securely package your device using bubble wrap or a similar packing material and place it in a box so your trade-in safely reaches us. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Keep the tracking number for your records. If you received a trade-in recovery kit, place your device in the kit. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Take your package to the carrier listed on the shipping label or contact them for pickup. Keep the tracking number for your records. Note: Our first priority is to renew and reuse the device. When devices can't be renewed and must be recycled, we adhere to a zero-landfill policy to keep e-waste out of landfills. Your submission ID is a unique code or identifier assigned to your request that distinguishes it from other requests received. You can find it in the confirmation email you received after you completed the form online. The email also contains important information about how to ship your device. If you don't see the email, please check your spam folders. We'll send all notifications about your device trade-in request to the email provided. You'll need to know your submission ID to of your traded device. You can . You'll need your submission ID and phone number you gave when you submitted your device trade-in request. If you haven't shipped the device, you don't have to do anything. Simply don't ship the device and your submission will be canceled. Devices that have already been shipped can't be returned. If you're eligible to receive an instant credit, your credit will be available immediately when you submit your trade-in details online. You can use your instant credit toward your purchase, optional down payments, accessories and more. Learn more about instant credit below. For trade-ins not eligible for instant credit, once we receive your device, it will be appraised, and you'll receive an email confirmation with the final appraised value. After that, an account credit is applied within one to two bill cycles. Note: You can track the status of your online. With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for existing Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. You must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. When you upgrade or add a new line you'll be given the option to trade in your device. Once you provide details about your trade-in device, if you're eligible for instant credit, your credit amount will display. You can apply the credit to your order for instant savings. If the device you're trading in is not in the expected condition when we receive it, we'll adjust the instant credit amount you applied to your items. If the appraised device is in worse condition than expected, you'll see a chargeback as applicable. If the appraised device is in better condition than expected, well issue an account credit for the difference. If we don't receive your trade-in device for which you received instant credit during your online transaction within 90 days, you'll see a chargeback on your next bill for the instant credit amount. If we receive your device after 90 days, you'll still see the chargeback on your bill for the instant credit. However, within one or two bill cycles you'll see a one-time account credit on your bill for the appraised value of your old device. The email should explain the reason for the lesser value, such as the condition of the device was different than originally stated in the submission, the device received does not qualify for the instant credit promotion that was applied or the activation lock is turned on (e.g. Find my iPhone). When we receive your device, we ensure it matches the information you provided during the order submission. If the device doesn't match the description or if it wasn't submitted within 90 days, you may receive less than the appraised value indicated during your order submission. Additionally, if you claimed a promotion but the device you sent isn't eligible for the promotion, we'll provide you with the trade-in value for the device, excluding the promotion. If you're eligible for instant credit, you can apply the credit to your online order. If you mail in your device for appraisal and are not receiving instant credit, you'll have to wait for an account credit. Note: If your fair market value instant-credit trade-in device is in different condition than expected when we receive it, a chargeback for items in worse condition or credit for items in better condition will be applied to your bill. If you qualify for a current promotion, there are a few ways to receive a promotional value for your trade-in: If you ordered a qualifying device online and submitted your trade request within the same order, your estimated trade-in value will already reflect the promotional value. When you receive your return shipping materials, simply follow the enclosed instructions to send us your device. Your device payment agreement must remain active for 24 months. If you cancel service, or if your device payment agreement is paid off or transferred, trade-in promotion credits will stop.