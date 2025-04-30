dia networking

Business Networking Trends and Insights

Article,Explore how a private network for small businesses offers security, scalability, and performance for advanced operations. Apr 30, 2025,Article,With more contractors relying on cloud-based software and apps to manage projects, leveraging the benefits of wireless internet have become more critical. Mar 18, 2025,Article,Discover how small businesses are leveraging emerging technologies to enhance connectivity, improve operations, and stay competitive. Feb 14, 2025,Customer Success Story,Discover how C-Lock uses Verizon's Fixed Wireless Access to monitor livestock health, reduce emissions, and improve farm efficiency in rural areas. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Choosing a medium business internet provider can be challenging. Learn what you need to know to select the one best for your business. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Learn how resilient networks can intelligently adapt during disruption and maintain essential business connectivity to keep your organization operational. Feb 06, 2025,Article,School bus Wi-Fi is now E-Rate eligible and offers a unique solution for building digital inclusivity and closing the homework gap. Jan 29, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon's FWA internet enhances services for military families on base, from home connectivity to remote work, education, and special events. Jan 23, 2025,Article,Learn why 5G Business Internet can be crucial to modern business agility. Jan 14, 2025
Wavelength Services: Optical Networking

High performance and scalability to handle your most demanding data workloads. Wavelength Services provides a low-latency, secure connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to boost performance and access. Wavelength Services supports secure transport of large workloads for data centers and other locations with high-capacity connectivity and ultralow latency. Wavelength Services offers robust routes across the Verizon Global network. Wavelength Services uses dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to provide 1G, 10G, 100G and 400G point-to-point private network circuit options between data centers and other enterprise locations. Expand your network with 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps options available. Maintain fast, efficient application processing using low-latency, low-jitter connections with dedicated throughput. Enjoy high-circuit availability backed by service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered over state-of-the-industry network equipment. Safeguard sensitive data by choosing networks with private point-to-point connections. Choose protection in networks or lock in routing across the long-haul network to achieve circuit diversity. Boost performance for your most demanding workloads and gain the confidence that comes with highly secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity. Get secure, private bandwidth with high scalability and dedicated capacity to support your data-intensive applications. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature offers electronic network protection for metro service or access protection from your location to the LD point of presence (POP) for national IXC Wavelength Services. Work with a network and security leader,countries with network services,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security, network and hosting devices managed,countries with dedicated staff,Learn the basics of Wavelength Services and how it can help keep your organization connected. Get guidance on achieving high network availability on a domestic DWDM transport backbone and learn more about Wavelength Services. Frost & Sullivan research explains why availability, reliability, security, visibility and performance are all at the core of wavelength services market growth. Learn how to prepare for implementation and set up of Wavelength Services. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Optical wavelength services provide high-bandwidth, high-speed data transfer over fiber best suited for organizations with critical data requirements, such as cloud and data center connectivity, high-volume financial transactions, medical imaging and R&D information. Recent telecom systems use wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), either dense WDM (DWDM) or coarse WDM (CWDM). Using DWDM technology, multiple high-bandwidth channels can be transmitted in a single strand of fiber. DWDM is an optical-fiber multiplexing technology that increases the bandwidth of fiber networks. DWDM combines data signals from sources over a single pair of optical fibers, and it maintains separation of the data streams. A DWDM system generally consists of five components: optical transmitters/receivers, DWDM mux/demux filters, optical add/drop multiplexers (OADMs), optical amplifiers and transponders (wavelength converters). Optical connectivity is inherently more secure due to resistance to interference. Fiber-optic cabling is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as other interference like crosstalk. Fiber is less susceptible to physical hacking that's possible with copper Ethernet cables, which simply requires a quick cable splice. These factors make fiber a far more secure choice for sensitive data transmission in high-security facilities. Wavelength services are ideally suited for the data center environment as they address two specific data center requirements: ultra-high-bandwidth capacity and disaster recovery. Data centers provide a critical infrastructure where large quantities of bandwidth are necessary to transfer data. Wavelength-bandwidth capabilities can be up to 1000x those of copper, up to 400 Gbps with Verizon with dedicated bandwidth that moves over a fixed path, for lower latency. In 2020, data security and backup took on increased importance as the pandemic saw teams communicating virtually and companies shifting much of their business online. This led to increased cyberattacks and ransomware events—costing companies an average of $80,000 per attack, up to $2,000,000. Organizations are increasing the protection of mission-critical data with alternate data backup and recovery options. Verizon Wavelength Services is ideal for disaster recovery in cloud, data center or colocation environments due to the ultra-high-bandwidth capabilities. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium
Case Studies related to "dia networking"

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
