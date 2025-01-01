difference between network and internet

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade? Business

Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade? Business

Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the difference and should you wait to upgrade?,Author: Megan Williams,You may have read discussions about Wi-Fi 6 speed and how it is a against its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Wi-Fi 6, combined with 5G, is . After all, the speed and quality of your network is crucial not only to existing, critical but also to a range of innovations such as . So, if you're currently evaluating whether to invest in a Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 deployment, you're not alone. As with any new technology, you will get the most out of your investment from understanding its business benefits and examining how they align with your current goals and strategy. While the speed and potential of Wi-Fi 6 is impressive, it's possible your best business decision may be staying put with your current Wi-Fi 5 setup. Here are some critical items to think about to help you know how to decide. What's the difference between Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?What is Wi-Fi 5?,is the 5th generation of Wi-Fi. Better known as 802.11ac, this standard took capabilities from second generation Wi-Fi (like the ability to operate on a 5 GHz band and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing or OFDM) and turned them toward the pressing need for the transfer of large files, such as file backups and video streaming type applications. What is Wi-Fi 6?,As the most recent generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes on challenges such as optimizing data rates, network efficiency and supporting a hybrid wired and wireless network infrastructure. It's more than just a generational upgrade. Among the key features is a better way to meet shared speed and frequency capabilities. This is thanks to its superior ability to support a larger number of clients and devices at the same time. This is particularly crucial given the growth of . What should I consider when comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?,Wi-Fi 6 offers several improvements over the performance of Wi-Fi 5. These include:,Wi-Fi 6 also supports features that enable higher bandwidth, alleviate traffic congestion, improve network efficiency and enable controls that improve battery life. Can Wi-Fi 5 devices use Wi-Fi 6?,Legacy network platforms may struggle to take advantage of the new technology. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6 is with all other Wi-Fi standards back to 802.11b. Older devices can connect to new Wi-Fi 6 deployments; however, the performance and capabilities will only match what the wireless end device can handle. This means only your Wi-Fi 6-capable devices will be able to take advantage of the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6 speed and performance. It is worth noting the continues to come down. What are the business benefits of Wi-Fi 6?,The superior features of Wi-Fi 6 can help to facilitate a , powering improvements in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and an improved end-user experience. When comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 are certainly alluring. Better communication,Spurred by the growth in remote and hybrid work, the is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.4%—from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $9.95 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets. Even if your organization is 100% in-person, you are still likely to require video conferencing for external communication and other important collaboration needs. Wi-Fi 6 can help to address the bandwidth and speed limitations that can impede the quality of bandwidth intensive and real time tools such as video conferencing. Improving connection experiences,Entertainment venues or transportation centers may struggle with a need for large numbers of connections from simultaneous devices. This can be compounded by bandwidth intensive applications, such as . OFDMA, MU-MIMO and built-in resource scheduling allows for an expansion of device density and reduction in network congestion in these types of environments. Looking at Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, it's important to note that Wi-Fi 6 could also be deployed as a 5G cellular on-ramp to improve in-building cellular coverage via a radio access network from appropriately placed Wireless LAN (WLAN) access points. A more intelligent IoT edge,Whatever your industry or organization, the shift to IoT technology will profoundly impact your bandwidth requirements and capabilities. Wi-Fi 6 is particularly useful for that don't have requirements to regularly transmit or receive data. exist for almost any industry; here are just a few examples to think about:,Wi-Fi 6 makes it easier to take and edge computing to connect people and things at the edge, in apps and through data in the cloud and enable control and action locally. What to consider on your Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6 checklist,For most organizations—regardless of size—your network is your foundation, meaning that asking questions about your Wi-Fi requirements is critical. Here are some of the important elements worth considering:,Wi-Fi 6 seems to be a because it is faster, more reliable and more secure. Learn more about how to keep your business connected by combining the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 with . They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Like this pro traffic manager, SD WAN green-lights important, delay-sensitive payloads. Others get the red light, or are routed elsewhere. Everyone gets through the intersection efficiently and safely, relative to their situation and cargo. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN?,If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Our can help you boost your teams' productivity and simplify your business operations. Options include proactive performance management, customer support and fast network-restoration capabilities. For example, with , we can help keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off of your IT staff. Our services are backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs). Your growing business deserves a partner you can trust to help keep your connections reliable and secure. If SD WAN may be right for you, our combines networking technologies such as , and into a hybrid SDN. SDSB can help you use your network more efficiently. The resulting design helps businesses with several locations more easily and securely control their applications and bandwidth. We're here to help you get as much value as possible from your networking resources and budget. A business owner's guide to bandwidth ROI. People, time, effort? Managing your network can be complicated. Let us help. Private IP is a solution for businesses that have outgrown standard ways of getting online. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Static IP Vs. Dynamic IP Addresses: Understanding the Differences Business

Static IP Vs. Dynamic IP Addresses: Understanding the Differences Business

Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: Understanding the difference,Author: Gary Hilson,With the significance of network connectivity in today's connected world, it's essential to understand the difference between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address, their essential contribution to organizing the internet and how best to use them. Deciding between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address can help an organization better support remote users, so they can access the devices they need, no matter where they are, as well as facilitate access to any data, digital information, or services they need to be productive. What is an IP address?,Every device connected to the internet, or a private network using TCP/IP, has an assigned internet protocol (IP) address, acting as a unique identifier for that device. The most popular network protocol in the world, TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), is the standard internet communications protocol that allows devices to communicate over long distances. TCP is the component that breaks down and reassembles the packets of data, while IP is responsible for making sure the packets are sent to the right destination. We will explore IP in this article. The IP address is a unique identifier for devices connected to a network, similar to a postal address. The first type of IP address was IPv4, which has been used since the . The was created to accommodate the growth of internet-connected devices by offering more IP addresses, but to this day, IPv6 is still not enabled by all content and transit providers or products. Older computers and Wi-Fi routers, for example, may not be IPv6 capable. IP addresses are managed and governed centrally through the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, and although the was announced in 2011, IPv4 are still widely used thanks to technologies like Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). CIDR is an addressing scheme that improves the allocation of IP addresses, while DHCP is a network management protocol used on IP networks for automatically assigning IP addresses. Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: What's the difference?,What is the difference between a dynamic and static IP address? A static IP address is a permanent number assigned to a computer or device and does not change over time. However, a device that is connected to a dynamic IP address gets automatically assigned a temporary number that can change every time it reconnects with a network. A key aspect of understanding the difference between static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses, is that they are not the only kinds of IP addresses. So exactly what is a static IP address and what are the other kinds of IP addresses?,When a static IP address is assigned to a device, it doesn't change until the associated services are disconnected or a request to release the IP address lease is submitted. Learn more in . Enabling secure user access,Static assignments, even through a fixed dynamic address, can help support identity-based protections to authenticate the identity of the user or device. This can allow you to adopt practices such as whitelisting or allowlisting and/or ensure users have the necessary authorization and permissions to access certain applications, data, or services. However, a static IP isn't necessary because it's possible to use dynamic Domain Name System (DNS), where permissions and access are tied behind the scenes. The address might change, but the access is provided through the DNS name. This can be particularly useful for remote workers because static IPs can be used to verify permitted users to access a company network. Furthermore, the addition of private IP networking layers on security as each device will have their company's private IP address ahead of with the likes of multifactor authentication and single sign-on (SSO), not directly routed over the public internet. The benefits of dynamic vs. static IP addresses,Determining between dynamic vs. static IP addresses and when to use each one allows organizations to improve speed, reduce connection delays, address discrepancies and eliminate recognition errors from applications accessing data. Using a static IP vs. dynamic IP address means applications, users and systems accessing the data do not need to track IP address changes. As an example, if your organization is running an e-commerce website and handling payments, a static IP address combined with an SSL certificate is essential for securing customer data. Your organization may also need one if you're running certain third-party applications or scripts on your site. Global CEOs and other business leaders continue to recognize the . This is why it is important to build an understanding of IP addressing and other potential solutions. It's just as important to work with a trusted provider that can guide you and your business. Learn more about Verizon's suite of , which protect customer assets while providing users and devices access to approved resources, and how Verizon can help your business explore the . They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
