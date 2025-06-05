digital twin and industry 4.0

What Is a Digital Twin? Business

What is a digital twin?,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,Businesses investigating ways to optimize their products and systems may find determining the right changes to make can be costly and time-consuming. It can be challenging to generate an accurate assessment without access to near real-time data from a wide range of inputs. What is a digital twin?,A digital twin is a virtual representation or model of a physical object or system that can be used to test how the physical twin will respond in a particular situation. Because the digital twin lives in a virtual environment, you can make changes to the model as well as surrounding processes to see how it reacts. For example, you can test a new machine in the virtual model of your manufacturing floor to see the impact on productivity and determine if the ROI is worth the cost. Once you purchase the machine, you can make adjustments to other machines on the floor as well as the processes based on data gathered from the modeling. The use of digital twins is expected to grow significantly in the near future—MarketsandMarkets predicts the market will . Digital twins vs. simulations,The idea of digital twinning should not be confused with creating simulations. The key difference is one of scale. Simulations typically focus on a specific process, such as the air conditioning flow of a building. Digital twins include models of multiple systems and processes, such as all of the equipment that operates an entire building. Simulations also often do not use near real-time data, whereas with a digital twin, you can create a virtual environment that provides a more realistic setting and more relevant data. How does a digital twin work?,Digital twins require Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to collect data from connected devices about the physical performance of the relevant object or system. This data is then processed so it can be used to build a virtual copy of the object or system. Once built, a digital model can run simulations to generate insights into performance, which can then be applied to the physical twin. Types of digital twins,Within the overarching concept of digital twins, organizations can select between multiple types when creating their virtual environment. Common ways you can use digital twin technology include:,Use cases for digital twinning technology,Digital twins can be used in any industry, however, there are some sectors where the technology has been more widely adopted. Example digital twin use cases include:,Digital twins in manufacturing and the supply chain,Production processes can be complex, involving many pieces of equipment, different processes and numerous human resources. Digital twin technology can help manufacturers optimize the entire process from start to finish to improve quality, increase efficiency and save money. The technology can also help predict equipment issues and proactively provide maintenance, which can prevent costly downtime. In the supply chain companies can seek out efficiency improvements by using digital twins for optimizing the supply chain process. Digital twins allow a company to spot potential weak links as well as repetitive processes. Digital twins in healthcare,By using , healthcare providers and as well as spot early signs of illness. The data collected can help providers determine the best treatment for specific patients. Additionally, healthcare systems can use digital twins to aid with planning and assessing designs and workflows for new and existing healthcare facility spaces. Before a health system ever breaks ground on a new hospital, digital twinning can provide a comprehensive 3D picture of historic and future scenarios, while also creating organizational digital twins to help assess and improve operations and processes. Digital twins in energy and utilities,Building and maintaining power plants and wind turbines can be exceptionally time-consuming and costly. Using digital twins can help organizations to help create the most efficient system. The potential benefits of digital twins,There are several benefits that could be realized by adopting digital twinning technology, such as:,Cost savings,Instead of making expensive changes in implementation after deployment or even making poor purchasing decisions, digital twins can help companies make the best decision before committing to a physical design. Additionally, companies can reduce unplanned downtime and are able to conduct preventive maintenance, which may reduce costly repairs. For example, GE Digital estimates that digital twin technology can in less than a year. The company also estimates its customers have saved billions in lower operations and maintenance costs. Similarly, Deloitte estimates for digital twin users. Similarly, improved planning through digital twin technology can be used at a larger scale such as in the design of cities. ABI Research expects through the use of digital twins for more efficient urban planning. Improved safety,By simulating potential situations, organizations can help prevent safety issues before they happen. For example, if the digital twin shows that a specific machine setup on a manufacturing plant floor increases the potential for falls, then the company can redesign the placement, preventing accidents. Saved time,Digital twins allow manufacturing companies to optimize their efficiency, helping to get products to market more quickly. GE Digital estimates that the use of digital twins can help industrial companies—including manufacturers—. Enabling digital twin technology through 5G,As digital twin technology potentially relies on large numbers of IoT sensors and massive amounts of data, it can benefit from the low latency, fast speeds and high throughput that 5G can provide. A 5G-enabled digital twin can handle the large volumes of data needed to accurately analyze your operations and drive real outcomes your business needs so you can adapt in near real-time and achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Digital twinning combined with 5G can help organizations improve the agility of their operations. Learn how Verizon can help support your . 