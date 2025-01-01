Emerging ai tools for enterprises

Press related to "emerging ai tools for enterprises"

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Links related to "emerging ai tools for enterprises"

Enterprise Business Intelligence Solutions and Tools

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Partner with Verizon to power your business transformation with secure, reliable solutions. Businesses must address a range of challenges—such as implementing the latest technology, controlling costs, staying competitive and meeting customer expectations. Partner with Verizon to get the advantage you need to meet challenges head on. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Binsky & Snyder unlocked new opportunities for innovation at their 130,000 sq ft facility by upgrading to a powerful and agile Private Wireless Network.   ,Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. Gain the confidence, control, security and speed your business needs to adapt to changes in real time. Leverage the agility, flexibility and security of our advanced connectivity solutions, tailored to your unique business needs.*,Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help drive operational and supply chain improvements, streamline networks, improve data protection and more. Increase your facility's throughput, drive automation at your distribution centers and help boost your bottom line with our advanced network solutions. Our reliable solutions can help you quickly modernize your infrastructure and safely transform the way you manage energy production and distribution. Learn what's driving change in organizations and the latest technologies being used. Find out why the adoption of edge computing has become one of the biggest trends in IT. Explore how 5G can help enable and optimize new and emerging technologies. Learn how to minimize the expense and complexities of technology refreshes with Network as a Service. Enterprises like yours can benefit from a network with the power to deliver more than basic connectivity. To complete your digital transformation, you need a network that can help make your business even smarter by enabling end-to-end awareness and unlocking unique, innovative thinking that helps you achieve greater operational efficiencies, gain new visibility into your supply chains and anticipate maintenance issues. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Verizon can help you take your business to the next level. Our highly flexible network provides true optionality, while innovative solutions and proven expertise help empower your organization to overcome complex manufacturing challenges so you can build a more efficient and agile business—helping you react quickly and effectively to emerging opportunities and threats. To fast-track your digital transformation, you need technologies that support your factory operations. We'll help you select the right network types and technologies to build a modern, flexible infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing. It can mean applying artificial intelligence (AI) to process massive data volumes for Enterprise Intelligence. It can mean deploying connected workforce technologies and employing innovative strategies for connecting critical assets to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, we'll work with you to map your desired use case to the right network technologies. We'll help you access accurate, up-to-date information in near-real-time that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through near-real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, factory leaders can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon solutions that include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, 5G Edge mobile edge computing, and Software as a Service 5G Solutions. These technologies can empower you to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you can access insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. It can improve visibility across your operations and along the supply chain. In manufacturing, Enterprise Intelligence can mean supporting your ability to connect mobile assets, helping streamline production workflows. It can help your workforce stay connected and informed, empowered with near-real-time information. Machinery, vehicles and other vital equipment can be monitored with sensors that quickly alert staff to potential issues that could cause a breakdown and disrupt operations. All of which can lead to an improvement in your Overall Equipment Effectiveness. Across industries, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can empower organizations to identify and adapt to challenges, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped it by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the U.K. port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, ABP was able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon to help you achieve Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network¹ and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable near-real-time data collection, analysis and decision making. Power your business intelligence, automation, experiences and productivity with Verizon 5G. An agile, automated, flexible and transformative network starts with an intelligent network infrastructure foundation. Kick-start innovation and transform your business with a NaaS Solutions foundation. Bring near-real-time processing to IoT for faster data access and increased efficiency. Learn how to make the most of your network by being the first to hear about webinars and other content related to your business. . * Indicates a required field. Enterprise Business Intelligence for Retail| Verizon Business

, Partner with Verizon to help transform your retail business with secure, reliable solutions. From implementing the latest technology to controlling costs to staying competitive, retail businesses today must address a wide range of challenges to meet customer expectations. A Verizon Private 5G Network can help you gain network bandwidth, coverage and speed to support in-store innovations—while helping you streamline operations, manage inventory in near real time and more. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. See how the Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Learn which key strategies, capabilities and technologies retailers are adopting to help improve operational efficiency. Explore research from Incisiv and Verizon on retailer transformation efforts, technology priorities and network capabilities at stores. ,Get the retail business intelligence tools you need to address your unique challenges. It's your vision. It's your Verizon. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Our advanced solutions can help simplify the process of transforming the way your retail business operates. Get an onsite network tailored to your retail business that provides control, security and flexibility—so you can adapt to changing needs in real time. Bring together networking and security services under a cohesive framework—to help securely enable your retail business with cloud-based agility and scalability. Get cloud computing power at the edge of an advanced 5G network, closer to where your business needs it, for real-time application performance and to help you respond to change faster. There is a certain point in the growth path of an enterprise where visibility, control and connectivity is needed to operate. Enterprise Intelligence could be the outcome of your digital transformation, and we can help you tap into the interconnectedness of data, people and processes to help you attain operational excellence, adaptability and the ability to seize emerging opportunities. To fast track your digital transformation, you need technologies that can support your business operations. You need an advanced network and infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, you gain the ability to access accurate, up-to-date information that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, organizations can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon's comprehensive solutions which include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G Edge and Software as a Service (SaaS) 5G Solutions. With these solutions, you are empowered to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you have the insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. This in turn can lead to increased productivity, can reduce costs and can improve overall efficiency. In manufacturing for example, Enterprise Intelligence can provide data in near real time to help you improve supply chain management and production processes. In logistics and transportation, you can quickly leverage data to improve route planning, delivery times, and help reduce fuel costs. In retail you can use more informed insights to help track inventory in real time to keep up with customer demand. Across these industries and more, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can enable organizations to adapt to challenges, drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped them by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, they were able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. And, when Team Penske needed to analyze the performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indy 500, we provided dedicated support with our 5G Ultra Wideband network, enabling them to identify patterns, detect anomalies and respond promptly to changing conditions. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon as a partner to pursue Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Enterprise Intelligence is enabled by establishing a new kind of relationship between your business and your network. We call that connection Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, and it's what allows companies to work with Verizon to custom build their own solutions. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable real-time data collection, analysis and decision-making. A suite of integrated connectivity and network services that provides a programmable and virtualized network environment from core to edge, enabling secure communication between users, applications and other cloud resources. A wireless 5G network tailored to your business gives you control, security and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time. Combines Verizon's award-winning mobile network with industry leading partner cloud services to bring computing resources closer to where you need them to deliver near-real-time application performance. Predesigned, use-case-specific solutions built on the power of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure to help organizations quickly and effectively address critical business challenges, drive efficiencies, manage costs and improve the customer experience. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Department of Defense Agency Solutions

Build smart, connected bases and installations with advanced network solutions, from a partner with the expertise your mission needs. Become a future-ready smart base and improve situational awareness by connecting your technology with 4G/5G devices and business internet. A smart military base is one where technology works seamlessly to enhance every aspect of military operations and readiness, and the quality of life for military families and civilian partners. Learn how Verizon can support a transformation to a smart-base today. Discover how Miramar leverages our 5G Ultra Wideband network to test concepts on autonomous vehicles, energy management and intelligent gate security. See how our wireless business internet can provide agile, reliable networks to help keep you connected wherever your mission takes you. Learn how our technology solutions and robust service capabilities can help you build a more modern and connected base. As data sharing has increased across mobile devices, learn how to evaluate a mobile platform's security with respect to the needs of your government agency. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is set to revolutionize connectivity for the military, paving the way for cutting-edge technology, such as wireless business internet. Explore highlights from SuperComputing 23 (SC23) and how high-performance computing, 5G and transformative initiatives are shaping our connected world. Discover how cutting-edge 5G technology is revolutionizing readiness and opening doors to more immersive, adaptable training scenarios for the DoD. By using a private 5G network, DoD bases can seamlessly achieve their missions and solve connectivity issues. Get insights from the U.S. Air Force, GSA and Department of Veterans Affairs to discover how 5G is reshaping government operations and public services. Learn how wireless connectivity is helping empower our nation's forces with enhanced agility, security and efficiency. The DoD is adding airborne-to-ground 5G connectivity to aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that helps with mission-critical asset and personnel management. The DoD is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for widespread 5G adoption. Traditional wired connectivity isn't standing up to Department of Defense's communications needs in the digital age. How can Fixed Wireless Access help?,Find out how military and industry collaboration is driving success at the 5G Living Lab (part 1), and how VR and AR are delivering value for the DoD (part 2). Hear how rapid drone mapping technologies can help the DoD safeguard remote bases and empower public safety teams during critical events, like the Maui wildfires. Listen to experts discuss how wearables can improve overall training and keep people connected with GPS tracking, health monitoring and messaging. With a combination of both private and commercial 5G, the DoD can provide optimal solutions for the military—including enhanced logistics, tracking and vehicle maintenance. Watch Verizon and Google Pixel experts dissect the tactics and methodologies essential for achieving comprehensive visibility across the entire mobile attack lifecycle. Learn how fixed wireless access (FWA) is enhancing or replacing legacy wireline solutions and is playing an increasingly crucial role in supporting federal missions. Learn how the DoD can test AI concepts using 5G connectivity in lab environments and real-world settings. Watch a moderated fireside chat on 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) and how it can make a big impact on the needs of the military. Verizon joined government and industry leaders to discuss the many benefits, challenges and opportunities for 5G technology. See how pairing Verizon 5G technology with Taqtile's Manifest solution could help frontline troops conduct operations on real-world equipment. Discover how 5G and augmented reality (AR) solutions can help enhance safety and productivity by remotely delivering on-the-job expertise and knowledge. Learn how 5G and Mapware can help improve operational planning by digitizing geospatial intelligence in high fidelity. Verizon and Boldyn Networks are building a 5G solution for military personnel in Texas and New Mexico to help enhance wireless coverage and network services. Verizon is providing 5G coverage to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a newly constructed cell tower, nicknamed the Dragon Tower. Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions help agencies modernize IT systems easily and securely—with a scalable virtualized network. Learn how fast, reliable connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the DoD's efforts to prepare for the future. From streamlining operations to enhancing security measures, learn how leaders are helping shape the future of cybersecurity for the DoD and Homeland Security. Outdated tech and unpredictable networks can pose challenges for State diplomats around the world. Explore how tech shapes modern diplomacy in austere environments. Overcome network security and performance challenges by building a resilient private global network for real-time communications and rapid decision-making. Advancements in network technology are key for future DoD missions, but the lingering presence of time-division multiplexing (TDM) threatens to impede progress. Aligned to zero trust capabilities, a private WAN provides an enhanced security posture and helps mitigate risks associated with exposed data traffic. Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and JFHQ-DODIN share how they're improving cyber capabilities and resiliency for public and private sector organizations. Learn how the DoD's AI adoption strategy requires critical infrastructure updates to support operational efficiency and national security. The Department of Defense is modernizing its dispersed and fragmented networks. From enhanced security measures to seamless integration, discover how these innovations are transforming defense communications. Get a unique perspective from government security experts about how to create a successful cybersecurity strategy and the challenges involved. Learn from a Verizon expert and top leaders from the military and government as they discuss emerging technologies and their potential to revolutionize modern defenses. Learn from experts at the Defense One Tech Summit 2023 as they discuss how time-division multiplexing (TDM) networks are becoming increasingly costly to maintain and operate. Help protect your valuable networks and data, while bolstering your agency's mission. Explore how to leverage a strategy called Defense In-Depth to purposefully layer tools to protect your network from cyber attacks. Learn from a Verizon expert about challenges you'll face when determining what to log, how much to log and how long to keep logs. Find out how cyber kill chains can help you measure the effectiveness of cyber defense tools as well as add security. Since the DoD established a special team in 2022 to lead 5G adoption, this transformative technology has been at the forefront of AI and IoT solutions. In our podcast Verizon's Bryan Schromsky and Larry Palkendo discuss the challenges and solutions associated with 5G security for the DoD. Listen to experts break down the benefits of hardening federal infrastructure, and the different quantum types, threats, and zero trust compatibility. Hear industry experts from Verizon and Zscaler discuss how defense agencies can create roadmaps for bringing the new DoD zero trust strategy to life. Discover how Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is becoming important as federal agencies embrace cloud-based applications that create a distributed network as well as offer low latency and high throughput. Hear how quantum key distribution (QKD) leverages quantum mechanics and may become the future of government cybersecurity. This year, we analyzed 30,458 real-world security incidents. Find out which cyber threats your organization might be up against. Zero trust is the ultimate expression of the trust-but-verify philosophy, and it fundamentally changes the way agencies are protected. Learn how to combat the threat of ransomware as it continues to impact government agencies. Learn best practices and get expert insights on how to counter this persistent threat. Learn how to assess your agency's cybersecurity and vulnerabilities. Secure communications and modernize IT infrastructure by leveraging our strong partner ecosystem and reliable resources. Learn how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) are about to transform how special ops teams operate in austere zones. Discover how understanding zero trust architecture and how to integrate it within your organization can help you meet government mandates. Learn about the quantum internet and how you can prepare your agency to benefit from it. Learn five ways agencies can collect, manage and use the ever-increasing amount of data being generated. Explore how SD-WAN can empower the intelligence community with resilience, performance, visibility and security. Help improve collaboration, act quickly and provide consistent services—all with Verizon's advanced network solutions for government contract vehicles. Verizon helps agencies procure secure, diversified technology beyond phones and tablets—such as data plans, 4G/5G internet, laptops and wearables—to support mission-critical activities. Through the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract, the Leidos/Verizon team provides secure end-to-end IT services across networks for the Navy and Marine Corps. Accelerate modernization efforts, save time and manage costs with our scalable solutions built to help you support constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Improve performance and efficiency with our advanced IT solutions that help you address federal government standards. We offer various purchasing and procurement options with attractive terms and pricing. The Department of Defense is set to revolutionize military wireless communication. Learn how the Spiral 4 contract vehicle will support the adoption of next-gen communications technology that goes beyond phones and tablets. Current Navy and Marine Corps communications tech includes many disparate vendors and outdated systems, creating a need for centralization and enhanced base modernization. Verizon Public Sector has been competitively awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the EIS contract vehicle to deliver voice and data services. Learn how NGEN SMIT is helping to modernize the Navy's IT infrastructure with advanced tools, like service management, service integration and transport services. With the NGEN SMIT contract vehicle, the Leidos and Verizon team can help the Navy and Marine Corps modernize legacy technologies to improve security, agility, productivity and collaboration. 