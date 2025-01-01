Employee phone management for midsize business

The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . A small business is 42% due to technology frustrations around remote working. Partnering with a trusted provider can help you make the right investments at the right time. The IDC MarketScape positioned Verizon as a Leader in the .,Learn more about how Verizon can help with secure, scalable unified communications. IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47452421, February, 2021. The Benefits of an Omnichannel Marketing Strategy for SMBs Business

The benefits of an omnichannel marketing strategy for small and medium businesses,Author: Gary Hilson,We all know the old adage, The customer is always right. If true, then businesses should hear the clear message from customers—they want to get in touch with businesses in a way that suits them. This could be via phone, email, text or social media. This is why so many organizations are adopting an omnichannel marketing strategy for their external communications and customer service. Consider some recent research that shows the views of customers on communicating with business:,An omnichannel marketing strategy should include voice and text messages,Recent events have helped to accelerate the for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to adopt an omnichannel marketing strategy beyond their brick-and-mortar store. One recent survey of small and midsize business decision makers found that , and 77% have either added or upgraded technologies that support connectivity since the start of the pandemic. So, which marketing communications channels should SMBs consider adopting? Obviously, each business will have different requirements, but it is important to note omnichannel marketing shouldn't just be thought of in terms of email and social media. More traditional forms of communication such as voice and text messages remain key channels for customer engagement. For example, one survey found by 75% of customer service professionals. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by OnePoll found is one of their top three preferred methods of communication with a company's customer service department. Creating seamless customer experiences,While the multiple touchpoints enabled by an omnichannel marketing strategy offers many advantages, it is important to understand that those touchpoints need to be coordinated. True omnichannel marketing is not just about having multiple touchpoints with your customers, it breaks down silos so each channel knows what the other is doing, and customer information is shared across channels to deliver a consistent, . An omnichannel marketing strategy creates a framework where each channel supports the other, allowing SMBs to efficiently and consistently meet customer demands. This is where your can play such a critical role. The contact center should have a single view of the customer's full history by enabling the smooth flow of information from one channel to another. Other channels such as mobile apps, web or social media must all converge over a single platform to deliver a fully omnichannel experience. The modern technologies that enable all these channels should also extend to any brick-and-mortar location, with in-store employees able to tap into the same information that's available through the contact center, including a history of interactions through other channels. For the customer, it should feel as though the employees are sharing notes about their concerns, and for the customer service rep, it means less time looking up information and asking questions that have already been asked and answered. Omnichannel marketing needs reliable network bandwidth,Just as all the digital channels are powered by cloud-based technologies behind the scenes, and new technologies can help SMBs meet the customer on their communications channel of choice and accommodate their expectations even when the consumer changes the channel throughout the customer journey. No matter the channel, a cloud-based contact center is a simple and affordable foundation for SMBs looking to adopt an omnichannel marketing strategy that offers multiple integrated touchpoints for customers. A multichannel contact center powered by the cloud lets customers contact you virtually anywhere and anytime to who are working at your business or remotely. A robust contact center not only unifies channels to share information but also integrates with existing customer relationship management (CRM) and helpdesk solutions. A cloud-based solution also allows you to scale up as needed, making it affordable to adopt and the associated monthly costs predictable. It can also help to better manage resources and improve the overall customer experience. For an SMB with multiple retail locations, a contact center can be critical for nurturing a customer relationship that is no longer limited to in-store transactions. Delivering a multipoint customer experience as part of an omnichannel marketing strategy can add pressure to your network capacity and performance as customers engage with you on the web, through mobile apps, on the phone and in the store. can help ensure your customer experience agents can engage with customers using a wider variety of channels including voice, chat and video. An omnichannel marketing strategy enables SMBs to support customers who want personalized, engaging and differentiated experiences across multiple touchpoints. Cloud-based contact center solutions connecting these channels through a fast, secure network infrastructure will provide the necessary bandwidth capacity that guarantees smooth omnichannel customer engagement, acting as an extension of the brick-and-mortar retail experience. Learn more about create more personal, convenient and engaging . Mobile Workforce Management Solutions

Energize the mobile workforce with Teams,Author: Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research,For years, mobile employees have constituted a significant portion of the workforce. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the move to hybrid (or flexible) work has increased the number of mobile workers significantly. Despite some grumblings to the contrary (and many supporters of the return-to-office movement grabbing the spotlight), hybrid work is here to stay. In fact, the ZK Research 2023 Hybrid Work Study showed that 75% of employees will work remotely at least one day a week for the foreseeable future (Exhibit 1). Ten percent of workers will be remote one day a week, 41% will be remote two to four days a week, and 24% will be remote all the time. Only 25% of workers will be in the office permanently. Employees work at various locations scattered around the globe, and they all rely on a disparate set of tools to keep in touch throughout the day. Consequently, the unified communications (UC) vendor community has responded with unprecedented development. Innovation has been happening at breakneck speed, all with the goal of making hybrid work more effective. Source: ZK Research, 2023,The rise of Zoom during the pandemic (and the endless press coverage that it generated for the company) obscures the work that other providers have done alongside that upstart. Buried in the news clippings of the past few years is a startling fact: Microsoft Teams is now the leading UC platform, with more than 320 million active daily users—a massive expansion from just 8 million five years ago (Exhibit 2). That probably has something to do with Microsoft's broad reach into most enterprise IT departments in the largest companies in the world. In fact, quite a few have standardized on Teams and don't sanction the use of other platforms. Despite Teams' high adoption rate as a collaboration tool, it has not reached the same level of acceptance as a phone system. Even though it's such a broadly accepted tool, Teams has a number of limitations that hinder its usability, especially for remote and mobile workers. Teams can be great for workers who are tied to a desk, but it doesn't deliver such a great experience for mobile workers who are on the go constantly. For example, to use Teams, mobile workers typically need to have the app open on their phone or they miss calls. They also need to manage multiple phone numbers or even multiple devices, which can be a burden if they're on the go. Perhaps the most significant issue is that just making a simple call from Teams on a mobile phone can be a challenge. Out of the box, Teams users can't make external calls. Although Teams is the leading UC solution globally, and it can be the right option for many companies and users, it needs additional functionality to become the complete UC package that many companies are seeking. Most approaches to address these limitations have been Band- Aids that still require multiple apps and really only add another layer of unnecessary complex- ity. ZK Research has talked to enterprises that have been crying for a truly unified solution that simplifies the user experience and blends the native calling abilities of every phone with Teams' calling functionality. Verizon partnered with Microsoft to look at the issues, listened to customers, and engineered a way to improve and simplify the Teams experience. Verizon is the first operator in the United States that offers Teams Phone Mobile—delivered as Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams (VMMT)— which facilitates the user experience and brings native mobile calling to Teams. In this report, we'll look at VMMT and how it can benefit enterprises. Plus, we'll share some case studies that show how VMMT is helping companies with very mobile workforces. Finally, we'll make some recommendations for enterprises that are looking for a solution to help improve the overall experience for Teams mobile users. DemandSage and ZK Research, 2023,Verizon is uniquely positioned to mobilize Teams. As of November 2023, the company is currently the only U.S. mobile operator offering a mobile calling solution for Teams and the only provider offering a complete Teams calling suite. With that connection in place, Verizon was able to engineer VMMT, which provides Microsoft Teams calling directly from the Verizon network. As a result, a user's mobile phone can work as a Teams endpoint—in other words, the experience is seamless. With VMMT, a mobile device can use a phone's native dialer to place and receive Teams calls even when the Teams app is not running. Workers just use the familiar native dialer to make and receive calls. The cellular network treats Teams calls as voice calls. As a result, the network prioritizes them over calls that run on data channels, which ensures the highest possible call quality. Because the network sees them as voice calls, even when data coverage is limited, users can make Teams calls. The licensing can be more straightforward, too. VMMT works with all Microsoft 365 and Teams Phone Standard licenses, including E5, E3, F1, and F3. As a result, there's no additional cost from Microsoft to the organization. VMMT is not a walled garden; it works well with other Verizon services that operate with Teams, including Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect and Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams:,combines the Microsoft Teams Phone System with Verizon's IP trunking solution, known as Verizon VoIP, which makes placing Teams voice calls (both to and from numbers outside of a company network) quicker and easier. expands unified communication capabilities beyond the enterprise network—all on a single platform. Enterprises using Microsoft Teams for collaboration can more simply add enterprise-class calling. VMMT is well suited for companies with front-line workers who are always on the go but require a single company phone number. In addition, companies in industries with strict compliance mandates, such as financial services and healthcare, will also benefit. A global manufacturer headquartered in Europe—with factories in Asia, a call center in India, mobile/field workers in the United States, and a newly acquired subsidiary in Latin America—was looking to connect its global locations and enable external calling around the world using one UC platform. The company also wanted to interconnect factory and call center workers. The results:,A beverage distributor turned to VMMT to improve productivity by extending Teams to its drivers and sales reps. The results:,VMMT offers several benefits that enterprises should consider. First, VMMT takes the term "unified communications" literally. It's a centralized platform that enables all users—including remote and mobile workers, those on the front line, and people in the office—to access Teams. With the integration of Verizon calling within Teams, VMMT provides a unified business communications experience that is significantly simpler for the worker. VMMT also includes several other features, including the following:,The transition between a simple voice call and Teams is impossible with some systems. VMMT makes it easy to switch between a mobile voice call and a Teams meeting. How often are you in transit for the start of a Teams call and then in the office for the end? This seamless transition eases the disruption. VMMT also simplifies the process of moving from a voice call to a Teams video call. Managing multiple phone numbers can be a challenge. And keeping track of the device where a specific call or voicemail came in can be confusing. Having a single number, unified call history, and voicemail simplifies that. Workers can make and receive calls from the smartphone's native dialer or Teams endpoints using one business-owned mobile number while enjoying the simplicity of a single number across devices. The plethora of devices needed to support all the communication tools mobile workers use can be a liability for companies. VMMT can integrate with a company's compliance recording solution for mobile calls without requiring the purchase of additional apps. VMMT can be managed with corporate mobile device management (MDM) solutions such as Microsoft Intune, which enables SecOps teams to apply security policies directly to the device. Consequently, organizations can extend enterprise-grade business policies across mobile devices. Enterprises can configure devices to make calls appear to come from the organization rather than a user's mobile phone so that their direct numbers are not exposed externally. VMMT can lower costs and eliminate redundancies by consolidating mobile, hybrid, and front-line workers onto one mobile number. This removes redundancies and reduces the costs associated with multiple phone numbers and devices as well as duplicate systems. The ZK Research 2023 Hybrid Work Study shows that workers spend up to 40% of their time simply managing their work. Having one phone number for both mobile and Teams can eliminate a chunk of that inefficiency. With VMMT, when a call comes in on Teams, it rings on the smartphone's native dialer—as well as across laptops, tablets, and desk phones. This enables employees to answer and make Teams calls on the device of their choice and to move a call to another device with no delay. With VMMT, there's no need to have the Teams app open. As a result, workers will miss fewer calls and be more productive. Understanding the availability and location of individual employees is a great advantage when planning meetings or trying to get in touch with perennially mobile workers. VMMT turns a mobile phone into a Teams endpoint, so Teams can update presence based on mobile device status. The pandemic underscored the need for UC solutions, but it also revealed their shortcomings. Even as one of the most successful solutions, Teams has opportunities for improvement. Seamlessly blend- ing the mobile, office, and remote experience has proven challenging. That's where Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams comes in as a solution that eliminates some of the most troublesome limitations. There are other solutions that enterprises might consider. So, as a guide, ZK Research has several recommendations on what to look for:,Ensure the solution switches between a mobile voice call and a Teams meeting without skipping a beat. In addition, see if the solution can facilitate moving from a voice call to a video call without interruption. Does the solution offer a single number, unified call history, and voice- mail—all from the smartphone's native dialer? This is critical to reduce complexity and expenses. Does the solution utilize popular MDM solutions that help SecOps teams apply security policies directly to the device? This approach enables both the application of enterprise-grade business policies across mobile devices and compliance recording for mobile calls without additional apps. Make sure the solution you choose has this capability. The business world is hybrid and is never going back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Remote and mobile workers will continue to grow in numbers, so building solutions that can make the life of a road warrior as seamless as possible will be critical. ZK Research has evaluated the VMMT solution and thinks it ticks the right boxes. A wealth management firm chose VMMT to provide a single phone number, shared across all their devices, that employees can use to connect with customers wherever they are. The results:,Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides tactical advice and strategic guidance to help his clients in both the current business climate and the long term. 