fast laptops with lots of storage

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. South Amboy, N.J. is a small Atlantic coastal town with a vibrant beachfront walkway and a bustling business district that attracts streams of residents and visitors on a daily basis, demanding 24/7 monitoring by the people whose job it is to keep the community safe. "We're also a transit hub with commuter rail service to New York City," said Darren LaVigne, South Amboy Police Chief. "The people who travel through South Amboy on a daily basis swell our population immensely each and every day.",Recently granted $1 million by the state, the town's decision-makers worked with the South Amboy Police Department to upgrade community public lighting and install security cameras in these vital city districts. When it came time to choose a partner with an end-to-end video monitoring solution, city officials chose Verizon. South Amboy has several areas of heavy foot traffic, with residents, visitors and commuters coming and going almost around the clock. Monitoring all these areas can put a big strain on the police department, making crime deterrence, detection and investigation that much more challenging. "The challenge is not being able to be everywhere at once," said An Wang, Detective Sergeant for the South Amboy Police Department. With staffing resources always a consideration, Chief LaVigne remains open to new ideas and tools that can help his officers do their jobs. The safety grant from the state allowed city officials to pursue a video monitoring system that would serve as a force multiplier, allowing police to focus simultaneously on several key areas of town where public safety is a concern. South Amboy Police Chief,Verizon worked with the city to design, engineer and install Verizon's Intelligent Video and Intelligent Lighting solutions. This included hardware, software and ongoing monitoring services for more than 60 cameras in 35 locations, and providing more than 100 lighting control nodes so the city could convert street and walkway lighting to LED-smart fixtures. Verizon Intelligent Video is a hosted and managed comprehensive remote monitoring solution that provides enhanced situational awareness. It can gather, analyze, transmit and store video data that helps safety personnel make quick decisions and safeguard communities. Featuring a cloud-hosted video management system with analytics software, local storage devices and wired or wireless connectivity options, Verizon Intelligent Video captures high-quality images which can identify unusual behavior and trigger alerts. The video also can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon Intelligent Lighting converts LED fixtures into sensor-equipped smart devices that capture and transmit data, allowing for full control over lights and access to an array of lighting applications and services. When it came time to plan, install, monitor and maintain the Intelligent Video and Intelligent Lighting systems, Verizon was there every step of the way. "My first meeting with the Verizon rep, we spent a lot of time walking the streets looking at potential areas where cameras can be mounted and the coverage areas that would be provided with those installations," said Detective Sergeant Wang, who serves as the department's project manager for the Intelligent Video initiative. , South Amboy City Administrator,When visitors enter the South Amboy Police headquarters, they can observe the video monitoring system at work. With two screens displaying live Intelligent Video images taken with cameras positioned on 30-foot-high poles around town, the station is both an information gathering hub and a reminder to citizens that their police department has stepped up its efforts to protect the community 24/7. "I don't think a lot of our citizens notice the cameras," Wang said. "People normally notice the cameras when they come into our dispatch or come into our headquarters to file a report and they see the two big screens. That's the first time that they typically notice that there's a lot of video being captured in the city.",With Verizon Intelligent Video, the South Amboy Police can better monitor targeted areas of concern around the clock. "This technology has enhanced our capabilities tenfold," Chief LaVigne said. "The technology affords us the ability to be in other places that we can't be physically and to recreate and go back and obtain information that we weren't on hand to view personally.",Verizon Intelligent Video has increased the department's abilities and expanded its resources in several key areas. With bustling activity around the city, it's challenging to have enough officers in all the right places all the time. But with video cameras positioned in these key areas, the department can cover a lot more ground. "It's efficient and cuts down on a lot of man hours," Chief LaVigne said, "and that's a very cost-effective way of doing business now.","Even though we're only a square mile, to have the ability or the manpower to have an officer walk that with any regularity—because that's the only way it's accessible—it's just not a realistic expectation," said Glenn Skarzynski, South Amboy City Administrator. "But now we have an unblinking eye there, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is wired right to our police station. So, if there's any shenanigans or nefarious conduct going on, the police are immediately notified and they know exactly where to respond and what they're responding to.",Verizon also provides support on the back end so police department staff aren't bogged down on the technical operation of the system and can better focus on their main tasks of fighting crime and keeping the community safe. "I get periodic emails from Verizon advising me that there was an issue that they found with a camera being down and they've already addressed the issue prior to me even noticing any problem," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "That is refreshing in a sense where being a person who wears multiple hats in the agency, having that proactive backup by Verizon without me having to constantly monitor the system on my own.",Verizon Intelligent Video is a proactive tool to help mitigate criminal activity and a useful asset to help solve crimes faster. "In addition to monitoring in real time and spotting potential suspicious activity, it just gives us a great superpower to go back in time to review incidents that have occurred when we were not around," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "Being able to capture those incidents and use those for investigations is great because a video camera system does not lie like, you know, like a person's victim statement might be mistaken. They might have not seen something. Whereas what you see on the camera is pretty accurate.","I know what policing was like prior to the camera system," Chief LaVigne said. "At times investigations were long, arduous and drawn out, and very, very time consuming. And with the camera systems, they've been streamlined, they've been very factual, and they've assisted not only our detective bureau, but our officers on patrol who are tasked with taking basic reports and investigating crimes from their inception.",The department also has set up cameras at various city entry points, so police can monitor vehicles as they enter and exit the city limits. "Our city cameras have been a huge help giving us times of egress and ingress into the city," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "When they came, when they went, as well as we've been successful in capturing vehicle plates and being able to identify the vehicles and the owners of those vehicles used in these crimes.",Whether it's on the beachfront, in the business district or around the train station, the presence of police-operated security cameras offers a constant reminder to would-be criminals that they're being watched. "Knowing that the cameras are out there, it makes it a lot safer for people to just get out of their homes," said South Amboy Mayor Fred Henry. "And especially after COVID the last few years, people want to get out and see the town, but they want to feel safe doing it.",South Amboy's expansive, new LED lighting solution—Verizon Intelligent Lighting—also serves as a significant crime deterrent. "Especially in our business district where we are our most busy and typically crime likes to happen in the shadows and at dark," Detective Sergeant Wang said. Verizon Intelligent Video also helps locate lost or stolen items, identify trends in safety hazards with analytics, and assists in situations where a citizen's safety is in jeopardy. "The people that live here are our greatest resource," Chief LaVigne said. "We've had elderly people wander away from a residential care facility, missing persons, and this technology has been a tremendous asset in charting where they were going, what direction they were in, and leading to successful recoveries and getting loved ones back in their care facility. "To be able to hone that down and hyper-focus on those areas and eventually get that loved one reunited with their families—I don't think you can put a price tag on that." As South Amboy's city officials embrace technology in the present, they also see it as a way to expand their crime and safety awareness in the future. Big plans ahead include offering weekday ferry service to Manhattan; construction of a two-story ferry terminal in South Amboy is expected to begin in 2023. The terminal complex is part of a larger vision to create an intermodal transit village where ferry service will combine strategically with the local train service to improve city and regional mobility. The expanded area is sure to further stretch the resources of public safety departments, which in turn plan to embrace expansion of the Verizon Intelligent Video monitoring solution. "We want to continue to put cameras in more and different places around town," Mayor Henry said. "We would like to do more because the cameras have been successful.","You're never going to replace a cop on the beat," City Administrator Skarzynski said. "But if we can equip them with better intel gathering and better information, it's going to help make them safer, the community safer, and we'll be able to deliver the services expected.",As Chief LaVigne said, "It's an additional tool in our toolbox to give people a sense of security. And that's what we're in the business of doing." Next Generation Technology Cybersecurity White Paper Solutions

Next-generation,A primer for security program influencers and non-IT executives. By David Grady, Chief Security Evangelist, Verizon Business GroupNew and emerging technologies are driving digital transformation across all industries, moving companies closer to becoming realtime enterprises capable of operating in ways once unimaginable. From artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to blockchain and machine learning (ML), next-generation technologies are enabling companies to run faster, smarter and better than ever before. But the learning curve is steep, and even the most seasoned IT professionals can struggle to keep up with what's new and what's next. For non-IT business leaders, all the tech talk can sound like a foreign tongue, even while they are fluent in the language of business. This white paper aims to demystify a number of new and emerging technologies for people who don't work directly in IT or cybersecurity roles, but who nonetheless influence requirements development and decision-making. More specifically, this white paper explores some of the key cybersecurity implications of new and emerging technologies, with the goal of helping security program influencers and non-IT executives understand the potential risks that come with the rewards of next-generation technologies. Security practitioners can use this white paper to proactively engage and enlighten their peers in the broader non-IT stakeholder community inside their organizations. When security program influencers better understand how new technologies can bring both reward and risk, organizations stand a better chance of not allowing digital innovation to outpace security oversight. New and emerging technologies will have a profound effect on businesses and industry in the coming months and years. In many mature organizations, the future is already here. Concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain have quickly evolved from vague buzzwords to business-critical applications, and digital transformation is happening at every level of the business in every industry. What follows is a primer about several technologies that non-IT business leaders will be hearing more about in the months ahead, if they are not already. The arrival of 5G wireless communications marks a new era of network connectivity and ushers in what many are calling the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with previous advancements in wireless communications, the transition from 3G and 4G to 5G will provide dramatic increases in both bandwidth and upload and download speeds, together with extraordinary decreases in latency. 5G is expected to unleash as-yet unimaginable innovation. From autonomous and connected vehicles to remote surgical tools, 5G-fueled applications will fundamentally transform every industry. While the business possibilities are exciting, the security implications of 5G have concerned some companies. That is why 5G networks are being built with multiple layers of inherent security, from vigorous supply-chain scrutiny to ensure that only secure components are used all the way through to complex authentication and data encryption techniques for devices connecting to 5G. While 5G networks are built to be more secure, 5G-enabled applications and business processes may pose security risks if they are deployed without appropriate security scrutiny and oversight. A poorly secured database or misconfigured application remains a risk even if the connection to it is significantly faster. Business lines eager to implement 5G-enabled technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) or autonomous network-connected devices (to improve the customer experience or increase operational efficiency) might rush to deploy devices that, unbeknownst to them, have weak security. In particular, outdated firmware (which acts as the brains of many of these devices) can be exploited, leading to network incursions by cybercriminals. If your security program lacks a robust process to review and approve new technologies or devices before they are connected to the network, your security program may have significant blind spots. Don't let your company's "attack surface" grow unchecked in a frenzy to take advantage of 5G. And don't let innovation outpace security oversight. A blockchain is a distributed database or public ledger used to record digital transactions, which are linked and secured using cryptography. The transactions are immutable—that is, they cannot be altered retroactively. When information needs to be added or updated, the change is verified, authorized, recorded and sealed off by encryption in a block of data, unable to be edited again. The new block is then cryptographically linked to the previous block to form a chain—a blockchain—that's a complete, chronological record of all transactions. Perhaps the best-known blockchain is Bitcoin, the digital cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology is ideal for many security applications, including managing digital identities, protecting the configuration of key IT systems and ensuring secure supply chains. Drawing on some (but not all) of blockchain's DNA is a new approach to a key element of cybersecurity called machine state integrity, or MSI. Having confidence that the machines that power and protect your business are actually configured the way you think they are is an absolute necessity. Unauthorized and undetected changes to settings in any number of systems can lead to data theft, fraud and unsanctioned wire transfers— and to greater exposure to email-based malware, viruses and phishing campaigns. MSI captures concise "state" information and can continuously monitor machines in an organization's environment to accurately identify, analyze and flag changes to those systems. Assuring data and system integrity has been traditionally has been seen as a manually intensive and mindnumbing task. Blockchain-inspired solutions like MSI can reduce the burden on staff. When managing digital identities, blockchain can also be used to control access to sensitive systems and data. Blockchain-inspired security solutions can have a significant positive impact on an organization's security posture, but the technology itself has a reputation for being complex and abstract. When a security vendor proposes a solution based on blockchain, program influencers should focus on the measurable, practical security benefits and results of the solution. Don't get caught up in the math behind the tool. No longer the stuff of science fiction, the terms AI and ML are often used interchangeably. While related, the two are distinct—and they move from buzzword to real business value when applied to cybersecurity challenges. ML is a programming technique that works exceptionally well when an organization has a lot of data to support decisionmaking, but the humans are struggling to define the criteria to make those decisions. What is commonly called AI is simply the application of ML on a problem—a solution developed using this programming technique. AI and ML are increasingly the driving force behind a number of advanced cybersecurity tools that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams will be advocating to adopt. AI and ML are behind several new solutions for specific cybersecurity challenges. For example, ML automates many facets of threat hunting, a critical but time-consuming security activity designed to find bad actors who have compromised corporate IT systems. Traditional threat hunting, conducted by humans, often results in a large number of false positives. This "noise" distracts from focusing on the real, hidden threats. ML-driven threat hunting systems may reduce time to detection from 200-plus days on average to just a few hours. And the faster a hacker can be found, the less damage they can do. AI-driven security solutions enable organizations to accelerate and, in many cases, automate their response to cyber incidents. Like blockchain, the terms AI and ML can seem a bit esoteric to executives and business-line leaders who spend their days focused on non-IT matters. When learning about blockchainbased solutions, program influencers are advised to focus on the tangible benefits of the tools and techniques that leverage AI and ML, rather than the hype or jargon. While not a new technology, IoT is expected to grow to 25 billion connected devices by year 2025.2 This will be driven by the global rollout of 5G and by organizations becoming more sophisticated in their use of this technology. Sensors, cameras, intelligent illumination systems and even internet-connected drug-dispensing robots are examples of "things" that can White Paper 74% of healthcare leaders report that security concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives.1 transform the factory floor, the research laboratory, the retail store and the hospital. Many tasks requiring the manual collection of data from far-flung systems can be automated through IoT, thus reducing the costs of moving humans from place to place to collect that data. When data is collected faster, it can be capitalized upon more quickly. Many security teams struggle to maintain visibility into the multitude of devices already connected to their networks. This struggle is in no small part driven by resource constraints, which include manually intensive first-generation security tools and a global security staffing shortage. With the coming exponential increase in connected devices, security teams run the risk of losing their line of sight into their device population. If deployed with weak security, IoT devices can pose significant security risks. They can be hijacked by botnets and used in denial-of-service attacks (the equivalent of your IoT devices becoming a zombie army). They can serve as a weak-link gateway into core networks. (A well-known example involved a hacker getting into a smart HVAC system maintained by a third party and using it as a lever to steal the details of millions of payment cards from a major retailer.) Espionage-inspired hackers may sabotage the integrity of the data being collected by things, imperiling research—and even causing physical safety risks. IoT brings a new twist to an old organizational question: Is the security of the technology used to run the business the responsibility of the business line using it, the IT team that manages overall infrastructure or the security team that's concerned with all things security? Organizations must clearly establish who is accountable and responsible for the security of IoT devices, from their predeployment evaluation to their physical deployment, all the way through to the collection, transport and storage of IoT data. The business benefits of IoT are many, so the need is paramount for a solid governance program to oversee how it will be leveraged. Figuring out how to successfully leverage advanced technologies for business gain is the responsibility of all leaders in an enterprise, not just IT leaders. Fostering a learning culture—where people in disparate roles make an effort to better understand the business context and security ramifications of next-gen tech—is an absolute necessity, not a luxury. If businesses embrace new and exciting technologies hastily, they run the risk of innovating themselves directly into a major cyber incident. New and emerging technologies are at the heart of digital transformation, but in many organizations, digital transformation has outpaced the transformation of traditional cybersecurity capabilities. Many security programs are suffering the effects of a global cyber-talent shortage and are struggling just to do the basics, such as vulnerability management, third-party risk assessments and incident response planning. When a security team can't keep up with the fundamentals:,For example, in a recent Verizon/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) survey of healthcare leaders in non-IT, IT and security roles, 74 percent report that cybersecurity concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies; it's about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy (and future) security investments. It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level— whether the "next level" means establishing baseline security controls at a small or medium-sized business or transforming a business security program globally. For more on strategic outsourcing, see our recent white paper,,To learn how Verizon partners with enterprises to help protect against today's cyberthreats and prepare for what's next, visit,Or, request a consultation: 844.553.6547 